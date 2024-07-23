Supes Unanimously Approve Creation of Ethics Commission, Reform

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Chair Lindsey P. Horvath that directs the creation of an independent Ethics Commission and ethics reform measures to improve transparency and create greater oversight in County government.

The motion gives the County’s legal team 30 days to report back on a plan to create an Independent Ethics Commission, an Office of Ethics Compliance with an Ethics Compliance Officer, and an enhanced cooling off period for former County officials to lobby the County.

“Our Board has engaged in a lot of discussion about reforming Los Angeles County governance, including strengthening ethical checks and balances,” said Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “We don’t need to wait until November to enact ethics reforms. This is an opportunity to walk-the-talk by committing ourselves and our resources to further cultivating a culture of integrity and responsibility now.”

The motion calls for increased independent oversight and authority over ethical conduct, County contracts, lobbying, financial disclosures, conflicts of interest, and campaign finance laws, among other things. It also supports the implementation of data portals to make lobbying information and campaign contributions easily accessible to the public.

“Creating, funding, and empowering an Independent Ethics Commission for Los Angeles County is necessary and the right thing to do,” said Horvath. “Through this motion – and with input from community voices – we will lay the groundwork for the Commission, while working towards putting to voters a charter amendment to ensure the Commission cannot be undone without a vote of the people.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...