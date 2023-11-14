‘Beachcomber’ On Stage at The MAIN

Autumn on the Oregon Coast can be unpredictable and not just because of the weather. The last thing bartender and owner Cap wants is having troubled local resident Gail come into his establishment and disturbing patrons. The two couples dropping in for a drink at his seaside bar don’t know what they’re in for.

This World Premiere comedy/drama from Eclipise Theatre LA brings together six people, each with their own story. Some sad, some funny, but all worth hearing.

Eclipse Theatre LA is proud to donate a portion of all ticket sales to the Child and Family Center’s alcohol and drug rehabilitation and domestic violence support programs.

Written by Phil and Nancy Lantis and directed by Barry Agin “Beachcomber” is on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall weekends through Nov. 26.

Showtimews:

Friday, Nov.r 17 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m.

General Admission: $20/Students and Seniors: $17.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

For tickets visit Beachcomber at The MAIN.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...