header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 8
1977 - Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story]
vote tally
Support for Proposed San Gabriel Mountains National Monument Expansion
| Wednesday, Nov 8, 2023
Water drop


At a listening session today hosted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hundreds of attendees called on President Biden to add 109,000 acres of the western Angeles National Forest to the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.

Speakers and attendees included Dr. Rudy Ortega Jr., Tribal President of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, California State Senator Anthony Portantino (D-25), Azusa Mayor Robert Gonzales, Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo and other local elected officials, community members, and residents in the Los Angeles region. The listening session represents a critical step forward in the 20-year, locally-driven effort to permanently protect the San Gabriel Mountains.

Over 18 million people live within a 90-mile radius of these public lands and the expansion will help increase equitable access to nature and improve public health. It will also conserve a critical drinking water source for Los Angeles County, address the climate and biodiversity crises, and honor the cultural and historical significance of the landscape.

“For Angelenos, the San Gabriel Mountains have been a lifelong connection to nature,” said Senator Alex Padilla. “For many low-income families in the Los Angeles area, this is the only access they have to green space and the educational and health benefits that come with it. That is why we are urging President Biden to use his authority under the Antiquities Act to fulfill the complete vision of permanently protecting the San Gabriel Mountains and all of their natural wonders. I thank USDA Undersecretary Wilkes and the Forest Service for holding this listening session and I am hopeful that we will soon be welcoming the Administration back to Southern California to celebrate an official designation.”

“The San Gabriel Mountains are among the most pristine and beautiful public lands in the country, and they are right here next to one of the nation’s densest and most park-deprived population centers,” said Representative Judy Chu. “I am thankful to USDA for holding today’s listening session on our monument expansion proposal, and I’m so gratified that advocates for the designation mobilized today and made their voices heard. I hope that President Biden will recognize the importance of these lands by designating the western Angeles National Forest as part of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument. From increased access to nature for underserved communities to protecting the source of one-third of LA County’s drinking water, our region’s economy, health, and environment will extensively improve from such a designation by the President.”

Earlier this year, elected officials, community leaders, and local residents joined Senator Padilla and Representative Chu in calling on President Biden to expand the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument using the Antiquities Act. Ninety-three elected officials, the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, and the Gabrieleno Band of Mission Indians support the proposed expansion.

Over 34,000 community members have signed a petition urging President Biden to use the Antiquities Act to expand the monument. Los Angeles County and the Cities of Alhambra, Baldwin Park, Duarte, Glendale, Monterey Park, Santa Clarita, and South Pasadena have also passed resolutions endorsing this effort.

“We are excited about the proposed expansion of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument,” said Dr. Rudy Ortega Jr., Tribal President, Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians. “Expanding the monument would protect lands of cultural importance to my people who are part of this nation’s history and who have cared for these lands since time immemorial. It would also further protect areas that are critical for our environment and the wildlife and plants that depend on this landscape.”

“We support adding 109,000 acres of public lands to the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument,” said Anthony Morales, Tribal Chairman, Gabrieleno/Tongva Band of Mission Indians. “The San Gabriel Mountains are historically significant to our tribe, our people, and our culture. Protecting more of this important region will help protect our traditional plants and cultural resources. We join Senator Padilla and Representative Chu in asking President Biden to use the Antiquities Act to expand the monument.”

In 2014 President Obama designated approximately 346,177 acres of the San Gabriel Mountains as a national monument. Since then, community support has continued to grow for safeguarding public lands in the forest that were not included in the original monument designation. The existing monument is managed by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) which is an agency within USDA.

Along with increasing equitable access to nature, the monument expansion will help protect important habitat and wildlife corridors and contribute to state and federal goals to conserve 30% of public lands and waters by 2030. These efforts are critical to addressing the climate and biodiversity crises. The San Gabriel Mountains are an interconnected landscape and a refuge for native wildlife.

The proposed expansion would safeguard wildlife corridors and habitat for species such as black bears, mountain lions, coyotes, bighorn sheep, and mule deer.

Since the monument designation over a dozen local partner organizations have worked collaboratively on upgrades to trails, campsites and picnic areas, installation of new visitor information, and habitat restoration projects. In addition to advocating for the expansion of the monument, local advocates are also highlighting the urgent need for increased resources for the national monument and the national forest.

“Today’s meeting demonstrated our local community’s support to expand the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument,” said Belén Bernal, Executive Director, Nature for All. “The national monument is a special place and we all agree that this region does not receive adequate funding to manage sustainable visitation. The proposed monument expansion will include a region of the Angeles National Forest that in 2021 welcomed 4.6 million visitors – that’s more than the Grand Canyon or Yosemite National Park. Local agencies deserve the resources to care for and manage these beloved lands. Our goal is to continue to work with the national forest, coalition partners, active volunteer groups, and our champions in Congress to advocate for these resources.”

Advocates are calling on President Biden to use the Antiquities Act to expand the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.

The Antiquities Act is a 1906 law that grants U.S. Presidents the ability to designate federal public lands, waters, and cultural and historical sites as national monuments with a Presidential Proclamation. Vice President Kamala Harris also previously championed legislation to protect the San Gabriel Mountains when she served as California’s Senator.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Nov: 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Tiny Open House Fundraiser
Wednesday, Nov 8, 2023
Nov: 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Tiny Open House Fundraiser
Finally Family Homes will host an Open House to showcase a tiny house that was built completely by foster youth and community volunteers on Nov. 18th.
FULL STORY...
Wilk Recognizes Patsy Ayala as SCV Hispanic Community Leader
Wednesday, Nov 8, 2023
Wilk Recognizes Patsy Ayala as SCV Hispanic Community Leader
Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased to recognize Patsy Ayala for her years of outstanding contributions and service to the people of the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Support for Proposed San Gabriel Mountains National Monument Expansion
Wednesday, Nov 8, 2023
Support for Proposed San Gabriel Mountains National Monument Expansion
At a listening session today hosted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hundreds of attendees called on President Biden to add 109,000 acres of the western Angeles National Forest to the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 7: Santa Clarita International Film Festival Returns
The return of the Santa Clarita International Film Festival's opening night is right around the corner.
Dec. 7: Santa Clarita International Film Festival Returns
Nov: 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Tiny Open House Fundraiser
Finally Family Homes will host an Open House to showcase a tiny house that was built completely by foster youth and community volunteers on Nov. 18th.
Nov: 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Tiny Open House Fundraiser
Nov. 18: Start the Holidays with Light Up Main Street
Discover holiday magic at Light Up Main Street on Nov. 18, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Nov. 18: Start the Holidays with Light Up Main Street
Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning, Increasing Wildfire Risk
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning, Increasing Wildfire Risk
Wilk Recognizes Patsy Ayala as SCV Hispanic Community Leader
Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased to recognize Patsy Ayala for her years of outstanding contributions and service to the people of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wilk Recognizes Patsy Ayala as SCV Hispanic Community Leader
Support for Proposed San Gabriel Mountains National Monument Expansion
At a listening session today hosted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hundreds of attendees called on President Biden to add 109,000 acres of the western Angeles National Forest to the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.
Support for Proposed San Gabriel Mountains National Monument Expansion
Dec. 16: Motorcycle Dealership Hosts Season of Giving Charity Event
Ken & Joe's Motorcycle Dealer is thrilled to announce their upcoming "Season of Giving Winter Charity Event". 
Dec. 16: Motorcycle Dealership Hosts Season of Giving Charity Event
‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
CSUN’s Department of Kinesiology is hosting its annual “Colaboratoria: Graduate Student, Faculty, and Alumni Dance Concert.” 
‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
COC Receives $1.4M Grant for Veterans Program
College of the Canyons has received a $1.437 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education in support of a Veterans Upward Bound program designed to help student veterans succeed in pursuing postsecondary education by addressing gaps in support services and infrastructure.
COC Receives $1.4M Grant for Veterans Program
Federal Grant Funds App for EMS Trauma Care in County
The California Office of Traffic Safety has awarded Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services, Harbor-UCLA Department of Emergency Medicine, and the Lundquist Institute a significant $1,015,566 grant to facilitate the development and implementation of an innovative mobile application aimed at enhancing prehospital trauma care.
Federal Grant Funds App for EMS Trauma Care in County
Nov 11: COC Foundation Veteran’s Day Fundraiser
Join the College of the Canyons Foundation for a special Veterans Day Fundraiser before COC Football kicks off against Ventura. 
Nov 11: COC Foundation Veteran’s Day Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (Nov. 8)
1977 - Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story]
vote tally
Nov. 18: SCV Corvette Club Hosts Annual Food Drive
The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club is hosting a food drive on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sam’s Club, 26468 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. The donations will be used to help the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
Nov. 18: SCV Corvette Club Hosts Annual Food Drive
Metrolink Suspends Service Dec. 26-29 on All Lines
Metrolink will suspend service on all lines from Dec. 26-29, to complete the final phase of a three-year modernization project. Trains will not run on any part of Metrolink’s six-county system, which includes the Antelope Valley Line that runs through the Santa Clarita Valley, during the service outage.
Metrolink Suspends Service Dec. 26-29 on All Lines
Nov. 10: Santa to Arrive at Valencia Town Center
The merriest arrival of the year in the Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. when Santa Claus arrives at Valencia Town Center.
Nov. 10: Santa to Arrive at Valencia Town Center
See’s Candy Fundraiser to Benefit Michael Hoefflin Foundation
Now through Dec. 1 the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer will host a See’s Candies Yum-Raiser. Up to 50% of each item ordered is donated back to the MHF to support families struggling with pediatric cancer.
See’s Candy Fundraiser to Benefit Michael Hoefflin Foundation
CalArts Faculty Janie Geiser Recieves Brakhage Vision Award
California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty Janie Geiser received the 2023 Stan Brakhage Vision Award on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Denver Film Festival.
CalArts Faculty Janie Geiser Recieves Brakhage Vision Award
DrinkPAK, Headquartered in SCV, Expands to Texas
DrinkPAK, a leading contract manufacturer of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, is expanding and investing more than $450 million in the construction of two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas.
DrinkPAK, Headquartered in SCV, Expands to Texas
Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Explore the City this Fall!
From the first time my parents signed me up to play youth soccer at Newhall Park when I was 6 years old, to now participating in Adult Leagues and cheering on my children as they play their favorite sports, staying active has always been an important part of my lifestyle.
Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Explore the City this Fall!
COC Ranked Among Top Colleges for Hispanics
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 18 and 31 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
COC Ranked Among Top Colleges for Hispanics
SCAA Opens ‘Honey I Shrunk The Art’ Show, Gift Boutique
The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Sixth Street Gallery will showcase "Honey I Shrunk The Art," opening Friday, Nov. 17, running through Dec. 17.
SCAA Opens ‘Honey I Shrunk The Art’ Show, Gift Boutique
Nov. 15: Henry Mayo’s Women’s Health Education Series Returns
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Women’s Health Education Series returns on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Girl Talk: A Women’s Health Series will will focus on Lung Health and the importance of annual. check-ups in honor of Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
Nov. 15: Henry Mayo’s Women’s Health Education Series Returns
Santa Clarita Arts Call for Artists ‘Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries’
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming “Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries” juried exhibition which will be on view at the First Floor Gallery located in Santa Clarita City Hall.
Santa Clarita Arts Call for Artists ‘Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries’
Today in SCV History (Nov. 7)
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
American Theater
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: