header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
76°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 1
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden Ribbon Cutting
| Friday, Sep 1, 2023
SCV Water Garden

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, together with the city of Santa Clarita and its community partners, held a ribbon cutting for the Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden on Friday, Sept. 1. The garden serves as an educational hub where individuals can immerse themselves in water-wise landscapes, efficient irrigation practices and SCV Water resources including information on programs, incentives and local landscape designer support.

“This Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden is the first of its kind for the community,” said SCV Water Sustainability Manager Matt Dickens. “And its primary goal is to offer accessible and interactive sustainable landscape concepts that inspire and educate visitors in various ways.”

SCV Water partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to choose the right venue to bring the sustainable landscape concept to the public space. Bridgeport Park was chosen for the projected foot traffic the site would attract, the proximity to schools and its popularity among visitors.

“The Bridgeport location was ideal for a demonstration garden showcasing sustainable landscaping and water conservation,” said Dickens. “We have the potential to educate and inspire a diverse audience, from neighborhood residents and students at nearby schools, to the regular park-goers and those who may happen to stumble upon it.”

The 14,800-square-foot demonstration garden is home to four distinct gardens, each carefully designed to bring forth unique experiences and vital lessons in sustainable landscaping. Additionally, they showcase sustainable landscape features such as California Native and other climate-appropriate and low-water-using plants, high-efficiency irrigation, rain gardens, and a permeable concrete pad for use in garden maintenance.

How to Use the Garden

— Education. Learn how California and SCV-native plants are used and how the landscape saves water.

— Inspiration. Get ideas on how to design and maintain a water-wise garden. Identify plants to add to your landscape. Learn about beautiful landscapes different than a “traditional” grass yard.

— Enjoyment. Stop for a moment and rest on a bench to enjoy a breath of fresh air in the midst of our urban setting. Notice the wildlife (bees, butterflies, and other native species) and mini ecosystems in the garden.

“We are thankful to the city of Santa Clarita, the Bridgeport Elementary Green Team and local landscape designers,” said Dickens. “It was truly a collaborative effort and we are extremely happy to show the community what sustainable landscapes look like and what you can do in your own yard.”

The Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden is now open and the public is invited to visit during park hours. It is located along Bridgeport Lane between Bridgeport Elementary School and Bridgeport Park, 23521 Bridgeport Lane, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Park Partners who helped make this community space possible:

City of Santa Clarita

AIM Landscape & Irrigation, Inc.

The Grass Is Always Greener Landscape Designs

Physis Design

Songbird Garden Design

Bridgeport Elementary Green Team

For more information, visit www.yourscvwater.com/bridgeport-park.

SCV Water is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider.

More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com.

Bridgeport Park SCV Water garden
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
09-01-2023 Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden Ribbon Cutting
09-01-2023 Northpark Village Square Fall Concert Series Returns
08-30-2023 SCVEDC Celebrates Seven Fastest-Growing Companies in the US
08-30-2023 SCV hosts Manufacturing Collaborative to Strengthen Strategic Partnerships
08-30-2023 Sept 1: Tickets Increase to $200 for 2023 Economic Outlook Event
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 28-29: Mission Opera Presents West Coast Premiere of ‘Girondines’
Mission Opera will present the West Coast premiere of "Girondines" by Kirsten C. Kunkle and Sarah Van Sciver at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29.
Oct. 28-29: Mission Opera Presents West Coast Premiere of ‘Girondines’
Sept. 18: SCAA Reschedules Appearance by Artist Mike Hernandez
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has rescheduled an appearance by artist Mike Hernandez. Hernandez had canceled his Aug. 21 appearance and will now appear on Monday, Sept. 18 at the SCAA's new location monthly meeting location, Barnes and Noble Booksellers.
Sept. 18: SCAA Reschedules Appearance by Artist Mike Hernandez
Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
I hope this message finds you all in high spirits and great health. As your current president, it gives me immense pleasure to bring you the latest happenings and exciting updates from our vibrant JCI Santa Clarita community.
Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
Financial Relief for Areas Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced $2 million will be made available initially to support community members burdened by the pungent odors stemming from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Financial Relief for Areas Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors
Oct. 6-7: Business for Artists Conference
The Business for Artists Conference is dedicated to equipping artists, creative professionals and non-profit organizations with the necessary tools to thrive in their respective industries. With expert-led sessions and a focus on practical knowledge, the conference aims to foster growth, innovation and collaboration within art and business.
Oct. 6-7: Business for Artists Conference
Donate Canned Food, Reduce Fines at Santa Clarita Public Library
Bring in canned food to donate and get your library fees waived! The Santa Clarita Public Library partners with Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit organizations to provide for those in need throughout the community with the annual Food For Fines campaign.
Donate Canned Food, Reduce Fines at Santa Clarita Public Library
Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden Ribbon Cutting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, together with the city of Santa Clarita and its community partners, held a ribbon cutting for the Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden on Friday, Sept. 1. The garden serves as an educational hub where individuals can immerse themselves in water-wise landscapes, efficient irrigation practices and SCV Water resources including information on programs, incentives and local landscape designer support.
Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden Ribbon Cutting
Jason Gibbs | Fake and Fatal, the Truth about Fentanyl
Last year in our nation, we hit a tragic new high of the most drug overdoses on record according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2022, a staggering 109,680 people died from drug overdoses as the fentanyl crisis continues to deepen. Here in Santa Clarita, 31 individuals fell victim to drug overdoses last year.
Jason Gibbs | Fake and Fatal, the Truth about Fentanyl
Northpark Village Square Fall Concert Series Returns
Northpark Village Square, located at 27756 McBean Parkway in Valencia, will be hosting its annual Fall Concert Series beginning Tuesday, Sept. 19.
Northpark Village Square Fall Concert Series Returns
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Reducing Spread Over Holiday Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 232 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Reducing Spread Over Holiday Weekend
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
Master’s 2023-24 Chapel Theme Announced
This year’s chapel theme at The Master’s University is titled “Life: Liberating, Transforming, Satisfying,” based in part on Christ’s words in John 10:10, “I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.”
Master’s 2023-24 Chapel Theme Announced
Sept. 7: Parks, Recreation Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall. 
Sept. 7: Parks, Recreation Commission Regular Meeting
Sept. 19: Labor, Civil Rights Icon Dolores Huerta to Speak at COC
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and Labor Day, labor leader and community organizer Dolores Huerta will speak at the College of the Canyons Intercultural Center (ICC) at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19. 
Sept. 19: Labor, Civil Rights Icon Dolores Huerta to Speak at COC
Oct. 12: ‘An Interview with Shelby Steele’ Coming to COC
College of the Canyons will host a conversation with race relations scholar and author Dr. Shelby Steele at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12.
Oct. 12: ‘An Interview with Shelby Steele’ Coming to COC
Lady Cougs Fall to Long Beach 3-1
College of the Canyons came out on the wrong end of a dramatic, back-and-forth extended fourth set that resulted in a 3-1 loss to visiting Long Beach City College at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday.
Lady Cougs Fall to Long Beach 3-1
Laurene Weste | Back to School Help at Santa Clarita Public Library
The amazing thing about humans is our capacity to learn. Each day, every one of us, can discover something new.
Laurene Weste | Back to School Help at Santa Clarita Public Library
CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Calling the Question
I have been asked this question more than a few times and it might be one you have in your head as well… “How does Mike West plan to follow someone like Rob Wigod as the commissioner of the Southern Section?”
CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Calling the Question
Lady Mustangs Sweep Cal Lutheran
It was the perfect home opener for The Master's University women's volleyball team as they swept the California Lutheran Regals 25-19, 25-20, 25-11 Tuesday night in The MacArthur Center.It was the perfect home opener for The Master's University women's volleyball team as they swept the California Lutheran Regals 25-19, 25-20, 25-11 Tuesday night in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Sweep Cal Lutheran
Landeros Scores Winning Goal Against San Diego City
College of the Canyons won its second match in as many nights, as sophomore Anthony Landeros put his side ahead 2-1 with a dramatic goal in the 87th minute to send visiting San Diego City College home in defeat Wednesday night.
Landeros Scores Winning Goal Against San Diego City
TMU’s Incoming Class Makes History
In 1927, Los Angeles Baptist Theological Seminary welcomed its first class of 24 students. This fall, that same institution, though with a new name and expanded mission, welcomed another historic incoming class.
TMU’s Incoming Class Makes History
Faculty, Staff Gather to Hear CSUN President’s Welcome Address
Lively beats, courtesy of the drumline from the Matador Pep Band, energized CSUN community members as they arrived at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 25 for President Erika D. Beck’s annual welcome address.
Faculty, Staff Gather to Hear CSUN President’s Welcome Address
CHP Rolls Out Statewide E-Bike Safety Program
As the popularity of electric bikes (e-bike) continues to skyrocket, the California Highway Patrol is launching an online e-bike safety and training program to help keep commuters and recreational cyclists safe.
CHP Rolls Out Statewide E-Bike Safety Program
Free Snack Program Returns to L.A. County Parks
It’s Park Time, Los Angeles County!
Free Snack Program Returns to L.A. County Parks
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: