Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden Ribbon Cutting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, together with the city of Santa Clarita and its community partners, held a ribbon cutting for the Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden on Friday, Sept. 1. The garden serves as an educational hub where individuals can immerse themselves in water-wise landscapes, efficient irrigation practices and SCV Water resources including information on programs, incentives and local landscape designer support.

“This Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden is the first of its kind for the community,” said SCV Water Sustainability Manager Matt Dickens. “And its primary goal is to offer accessible and interactive sustainable landscape concepts that inspire and educate visitors in various ways.”

SCV Water partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to choose the right venue to bring the sustainable landscape concept to the public space. Bridgeport Park was chosen for the projected foot traffic the site would attract, the proximity to schools and its popularity among visitors.

“The Bridgeport location was ideal for a demonstration garden showcasing sustainable landscaping and water conservation,” said Dickens. “We have the potential to educate and inspire a diverse audience, from neighborhood residents and students at nearby schools, to the regular park-goers and those who may happen to stumble upon it.”

The 14,800-square-foot demonstration garden is home to four distinct gardens, each carefully designed to bring forth unique experiences and vital lessons in sustainable landscaping. Additionally, they showcase sustainable landscape features such as California Native and other climate-appropriate and low-water-using plants, high-efficiency irrigation, rain gardens, and a permeable concrete pad for use in garden maintenance.

How to Use the Garden

— Education. Learn how California and SCV-native plants are used and how the landscape saves water.

— Inspiration. Get ideas on how to design and maintain a water-wise garden. Identify plants to add to your landscape. Learn about beautiful landscapes different than a “traditional” grass yard.

— Enjoyment. Stop for a moment and rest on a bench to enjoy a breath of fresh air in the midst of our urban setting. Notice the wildlife (bees, butterflies, and other native species) and mini ecosystems in the garden.

“We are thankful to the city of Santa Clarita, the Bridgeport Elementary Green Team and local landscape designers,” said Dickens. “It was truly a collaborative effort and we are extremely happy to show the community what sustainable landscapes look like and what you can do in your own yard.”

The Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden is now open and the public is invited to visit during park hours. It is located along Bridgeport Lane between Bridgeport Elementary School and Bridgeport Park, 23521 Bridgeport Lane, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Park Partners who helped make this community space possible:

City of Santa Clarita

AIM Landscape & Irrigation, Inc.

The Grass Is Always Greener Landscape Designs

Physis Design

Songbird Garden Design

Bridgeport Elementary Green Team

For more information, visit www.yourscvwater.com/bridgeport-park.

SCV Water is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider.

More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com.

