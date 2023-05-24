CalArts Awards 370 Degrees at Graduation Ceremonies

California Institute of the Arts awarded 370 degrees to graduating students during ceremonies held Friday, May 12 on the CalArts campus in Valencia. The degrees were awarded by the schools of Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music and Theater.

The colorful African Music and Dance Ensemble lead the procession of graduates into the CalArts courtyard.

Tataviam Elder Dennis Garcia of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians provided the invocation for the graduation.

Among the speakers addressing the graduates during the ceremony were Ravi Rajan, President of CalArts, Charmaine Jefferson, Chair of the CalArts Board of Trustees, CalArts Provost Tracie Costantino and Ishika Muchhal, Student Union President.

Honorary doctorates were presented to Pulitzer Prize-winning writer N. Scott Momaday and his daughter, Jill Momaday.

Music and performances before the graduation ceremony were provided by the CalArts Balinese Gamelan Ensemble, directed by Nyoman Wenten and Balinese Dance directed by Nanik Wenten.

CalArts was founded in 1961 when Walt Disney and his brother, Roy O. Disney, guided the merger of the Los Angeles Conservatory of Music, founded in 1883 and the Chouinard Art Institute, founded in 1921 which resulted in the incorporation of California Institute of the Arts. The Valencia campus opened in 1971.

