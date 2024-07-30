header image

1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
Rancho Camulos
CalArts Students Shine in Paris-L.A. Olympic Poster Competition
| Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024

In a celebration of artistic excellence and international collaboration, California Institute of the Arts Graphic Design students Vesper (Yuhuan) Ji (Art MFA 2025), Junyu Qian (Art MFA 2024), Oscar Thompson (Art BFA 2025) and Dariia Zamrii (Art MFA 2025) have been announced as winners of the 2024 Cultural Olympiad Poster Competition. Fellow CalArtian Jiating Shi (Art MFA 2025) also received an honorable mention.

The city of Paris and the county of Los Angeles, along with their partners, organized the competition as part of the 2024 Paris Cultural Olympiad and the lead-up to the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. The Cultural Olympiad initiative aims to foster a cultural exchange between Paris and Los Angeles, emphasizing the values of the Olympic Games through multidisciplinary artistic and cultural programs.

The poster competition brought together the creativity of students from art schools in Paris and Los Angeles, highlighting themes of cooperation, Olympic spirit, and civic engagement. Four prestigious colleges participated in the contest: EPSAA (École Professionnelle Supérieure d’Arts graphiques de la Ville de Paris) in Paris, and Otis College of Art and Design, CalArts, and ArtCenter, which are all based in L.A. County.

Participants were tasked with creating a poster that illustrates the Olympic handover between the cities of Paris and Los Angeles. The 24 winning posters are now on view in Paris on the banks of the Saint-Martin canal through Sept. 9 and on the official website: www.paris.fr.

The L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture, in partnership with The Music Center, will display the posters on digital screens on Jerry Moss Plaza (adjacent to Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles) and the city of Los Angeles will exhibit the posters at the Bridge Gallery in City Hall through Aug. 22.

Cal ARts olympic posters
Today in SCV History (July 30)
1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
Rancho Camulos
SCVNews.com