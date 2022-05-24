CalArts Graphic Design Program Scores High in Animation Career Review’s 2022 Rankings

Animation Career Review, an online resource site for those researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art, and related fields, has recognized California Institute of the Arts in six categories in its 2022 Graphic Design School Rankings, including two top spots for schools in California and the West Coast.

CalArts’ Graphic Design Program, one of four programs in the School of Art, ranked in the following categories:

Top 20 in California (#1)

Top 25 on the West Coast (#1)

Top 50 Nationally (#5, top 1%)

Top 50 Nationally among Private Schools and Colleges (#5, top 2%)

Top 25 Nationally among schools offering a Graphic Design related BFA (#4)

Top 25 Nationally among schools offering a Graphic Design related MFA (#4)

The eighth annual rankings considered 712 schools with graphic design programs from across the US. Criteria used to evaluate the schools include academic reputation, admission selectivity, employment data, depth and breadth of the program faculty, value as it relates to tuition and indebtedness and graduation rate.

For more information on the Graphic Design program visit CalArts Graphic Design.

