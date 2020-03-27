California Friday: State Reports 3,801 COVID-19 Cases, 78 Deaths

SACRAMENTO – California now has 3,801 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19, the state Department of Public Health reported Friday.

That’s an increase of 26% from the 3,006 confirmed cases reported Thursday.

There were 13 new deaths, bringing the state total to 78, according to the latest state figures.

COVID-19 in California by the Numbers

Note: The following numbers reflect information received by local health jurisdictions as of 2 p.m. PDT March 26. More current numbers may be available from local health jurisdictions.

3,801 – Positive cases

78 – Deaths (including one non-California resident)

1,083 – Community-acquired cases

2,718 – Cases acquired through person-to-person transmission, travel (including cruise ship passengers), repatriation, or under investigation.

This includes 48 health care workers, six more than the previous day.

Ages of all confirmed positive cases:

Age 0-17: 45 cases

Age 18-49: 1,906 cases

Age 50-64: 967 cases

Age 65+: 847 cases

Unknown: 36 cases

Gender of all confirmed positive cases:

Female: 1,689 cases

Male: 2,074 cases

Unknown: 47 cases

How People Can Protect Themselves

Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:

– Staying home except for essential needs/activities.

– Practicing social distancing.

– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

– Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

For more information on COVID-19 and California’s response visit the California Department of Public Health website.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available.