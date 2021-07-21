header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
96°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 21
1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
quake map
California Public Health Ramps Up Vaccine Outreach
| Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021

With a majority of Californian adults being at least partially vaccinated, California Department of Public Health is working with local health officials to fight disinformation to spur demand for the COVID-19 vaccination.

Nearly 77 percent of adults in California and 74 percent of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to CDPH.

Unvaccinated Californians are not only at much higher risk of getting COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, they are also far more likely to suffer severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

“COVID-19 remains a very real threat to those who are unvaccinated. It is imperative that we fight the disinformation that is leading Californians to be skeptical of this life-saving tool we now have. Californians must take action to protect themselves and those in our communities who cannot get vaccinated, including children under age 12,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe, and our best tool in stopping the spread and mutation of variants.”

CDPH is continuing its focus on vaccinating the remaining population and maintaining vaccine accessibility through data-driven approaches that prioritize communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. As the communication and outreach efforts become more targeted, ZIP codes with low rates of vaccination and communities experiencing outbreaks will drive efforts through public education, provider programs and community events.

With the great gains the state has made in equitably vaccinating eligible Californians and access to an abundant supply of COVID-19 vaccines, the state’s third-party administrator has transitioned from facilitating vaccine operations to now serving in an advisory role. To continue supporting providers, CDPH has launched a $40 million CalVaxGrant program to bring more vaccines into doctors’ offices, giving physicians financial resources to safely store and dispense COVID-19 vaccinations.

The CalVaxGrant is intended to increase access in hard to reach communities by partially reimbursing small physician practices up to $55,000 to set up their offices as small, community-based vaccination sites. The funding will help offset expenses, including staffing, training, technology, infrastructure, supplies and equipment, and administrative overhead. Small practice providers with up to 200 physicians are eligible to apply. For more information, visit: https://www.phcdocs.org/Programs/CalVaxGrant

Partnerships with approximately 480 community-based organizations will be extended and expanded upon through the end of the year to continue their critical work in connecting one-on-one with unvaccinated Californians and continuing to provide information, direct appointment assistance and appointment referrals. CBOs are critical to reaching the most vulnerable communities, including those in low-broadband areas. As trusted messengers, these organizations are key in addressing mis- and dis-information, which can vary by community. Additional CBOs that cover specific geographies and conduct outreach with populations that are hard to reach and move are being identified to join the state-funded CBO network. The “Get Out the Vaccine”, or GOTV, door-knocking and phone banking program through the Government Operations Agency will continue to operate in key areas of the state through October. The combined efforts by CBOs and the state’s GOTV program have resulted in over 8 million Californians reached through phone calls and canvassing, and more than 875,000 vaccination appointments and appointment referrals.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
California Public Health Ramps Up Vaccine Outreach
Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021
California Public Health Ramps Up Vaccine Outreach
With a majority of Californian adults being at least partially vaccinated, California Department of Public Health is working with local health officials to fight disinformation to spur demand for the COVID-19 vaccination. 
FULL STORY...
Supervisors Move Forward With Bail And Pretrial Reform
Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021
Supervisors Move Forward With Bail And Pretrial Reform
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted this week to move forward with the recommendations from a plan to reform the county’s bail and pretrial system.  
FULL STORY...
Garcia Introduces PROTECT Act
Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021
Garcia Introduces PROTECT Act
Representative Mike Garcia introduced the Protecting and Restoring Our Trees by Enhancing Conservation and Treatments, or PROTECT, Act to improve forest management and reduce wildfires. 
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Chamber Of Commerce Postpones State Of The County
The  Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce with supervisor Kathryn Barger have decided to postpone this year's state of the county event in the interest of public health. 
SCV Chamber Of Commerce Postpones State Of The County
California Public Health Ramps Up Vaccine Outreach
With a majority of Californian adults being at least partially vaccinated, California Department of Public Health is working with local health officials to fight disinformation to spur demand for the COVID-19 vaccination. 
California Public Health Ramps Up Vaccine Outreach
Supervisors Move Forward With Bail And Pretrial Reform
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted this week to move forward with the recommendations from a plan to reform the county’s bail and pretrial system.  
Supervisors Move Forward With Bail And Pretrial Reform
Garcia Introduces PROTECT Act
Representative Mike Garcia introduced the Protecting and Restoring Our Trees by Enhancing Conservation and Treatments, or PROTECT, Act to improve forest management and reduce wildfires. 
Garcia Introduces PROTECT Act
Valley Industry Association Optimistic On City’s Future
Business leaders of the Valley Industry Association gathered Tuesday afternoon to receive an update from the City of Santa Clarita about the city’s economic development activity.
Valley Industry Association Optimistic On City’s Future
Today in SCV History (July 21)
1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
quake map
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 29,000 Cases; L.A. County Nearing 2,000 New Cases Per Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday five new deaths and 1,821 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,002 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 29,000 Cases; L.A. County Nearing 2,000 New Cases Per Day
Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program Earns National Recognition
The National Association of Volunteer Programs in Local Government (NAVPLG) awarded the city of Santa Clarita's Volunteer Engagement Program the prestigious "Rising to Excellence Award" on June 23.
Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program Earns National Recognition
Amazon, Carbon Health Partner with Valladares for Free Vaccine Clinic
A free vaccine clinic welcomed Santa Clarita Valley residents to get first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine all day Saturday at a Valencia business.
Amazon, Carbon Health Partner with Valladares for Free Vaccine Clinic
Canyon Theatre Guild Returns with ‘Suite Surrender,’ ‘Pride and Prejudice’
Join the Canyon Theatre Guild for some much needed laughter and delight with the hysterical comedy farce, "Suite Surrender."
Canyon Theatre Guild Returns with ‘Suite Surrender,’ ‘Pride and Prejudice’
TMU Adds Abby Perrigoue to Lady Mustangs Midfield
Incoming midfielder Abby Perrigoue will help TMU Women's Soccer maintain the style of possession it desires on the field.
TMU Adds Abby Perrigoue to Lady Mustangs Midfield
Metrolink Train Strikes Unoccupied Car Stuck on Tracks in Newhall
A Metrolink train struck an unoccupied vehicle that was stuck on the tracks in Newhall Monday night.
Metrolink Train Strikes Unoccupied Car Stuck on Tracks in Newhall
L.A. County Awards Several SCV Arts Organizations More than $56K Grants
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced $4,518,000 million in grant awards, which include $57,600 to five Santa Clarita Valley arts organizations, through L.A. County's Organizational Grant Program.
L.A. County Awards Several SCV Arts Organizations More than $56K Grants
Santa Clarita Teen Zuriel Oduwole Encourages Civic Participation
One thing parents and adults share about youths today in the country, is their historical apathy when it comes to participating in their civic duty during election cycles. But one area they seem to have no shortage of ideas, is complaining about things and how they are.
Santa Clarita Teen Zuriel Oduwole Encourages Civic Participation
Today in SCV History (July 20)
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
July 18-24: Probation Services Week in LA County Announced
Gov. Gavin Newsom and Chief Probation Officer Dr. Adolfo Gonzales announced this year's annual Probation Service Week is taking place July 18th to July 24th, 2021 to honor probation professionals who support the rehabilitative process of individuals under their supervision and care.
July 18-24: Probation Services Week in LA County Announced
July 25: Rancho Camulos Museum Announces Launch of ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
Rancho Camulos Museum is launching a new visitor experience, "Last Sundays at the Landmark," at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark starting Sunday, July 25.
July 25: Rancho Camulos Museum Announces Launch of ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Reports Hospitalization Rates Increased in LA County; 28,956 Total Cases in SCV
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed two new deaths and 1,233 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,956 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Reports Hospitalization Rates Increased in LA County; 28,956 Total Cases in SCV
Community Hiking Club Seeks Volunteers for Dagger Flat Trail Restoration
With the recent re-opening of Forest Route 3N17, the Community Hiking Club is searching for volunteers to help restore Dagger Flat Trail.
Community Hiking Club Seeks Volunteers for Dagger Flat Trail Restoration
July 20, August 3: Planning Commission Regular Meetings Cancelled
The Planning Commission Regular Meetings scheduled for July 20 and August 3, 2021, have been cancelled, as announced by the city of Santa Clarita.
July 20, August 3: Planning Commission Regular Meetings Cancelled
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Dollface,’ ‘Scream: The True Story,’ 9 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 19 - Sunday, July 25, 2021
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Dollface,’ ‘Scream: The True Story,’ 9 More Productions
Four New Administrators Approved by Hart District Governing Board
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of four new administrators.
Four New Administrators Approved by Hart District Governing Board
Garcia Secures Funds for New Equipment at COC, Henry Mayo Hospital
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced this week he secured $1 million for College of the Canyons and $610,000 for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to be included in the 2022 Labor, Health, and Human Services Appropriations bill.
Garcia Secures Funds for New Equipment at COC, Henry Mayo Hospital
City Remains Undecided on District-Based Election
Santa Clarita City Council members continued their deliberations on the future of council elections Tuesday during a closed session special meeting.
City Remains Undecided on District-Based Election
%d bloggers like this: