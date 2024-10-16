header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 16
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
Transportation Agencies Call for Advisory Committee Applicants
| Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
Water drop


The California State Transportation Agency, the California Transportation Commission and the California Department of Transportation announced a call for applicants to serve on the Interagency Equity Advisory Committee.

Applications are due Sunday, Dec. 1.

The 15-member Equity Advisory Committee advises, reviews, and makes recommendations on transportation related plans, programs and policies. Committee membership is intended to elevate diverse and historically marginalized voices in California to improve transportation equity.

“The Equity Advisory Committee is making a difference through valuable recommendations to our state’s transportation plans, policies and programs impacting all people,” said CalSTA Secretary Toks Omishakin. “I encourage all interested Californians to apply to join the committee as a critical voice helping elevate historically marginalized communities.”

The Committee includes experts representing a broad range of advocacy backgrounds including tribal and indigenous communities, climate and air quality organizations, housing justice organizations, environmental justice and equity organizations, accessibility and disability advocacy and rural area concerns. Committee members are eligible for a $100 per diem for their service.

“The Commission appreciates the work of Equity Advisory Committee members in making our billions of dollars of transportation investments more equitable,” said Commission Chair Carl Guardino. “We encourage Californians from throughout our diverse state to apply. This work is critically important for the Commission and our partners as we continue to address historic inequities and advance environmental justice.”

Committee members serve one- or two-year terms, depending on their preference.  Each member must be a resident of California and must clearly demonstrate a history of equity-centered personal or professional experience or community leadership. They should be actively engaged in transportation equity, policy, programming, advocacy or related fields such as health, air quality, climate, housing justice, community development or socio-economic development. Priority will be given to candidates who have demonstrated experience developing and implementing community-derived policies in partnership with government or similar institutions.

“Since its founding, the Equity Advisory Committee has become an integral space for Caltrans to examine our processes while advancing a more equitable transportation system,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “I encourage Californians from across the state to apply to serve on this transformative Committee.”

To apply to participate on the Equity Advisory Committee, please visit the website.

For more information on the Equity Advisory Committee, please visit the website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
LASD Asks Public’s Help Locating Missing Person
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
LASD Asks Public’s Help Locating Missing Person
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen in Acton.
FULL STORY...
Transportation Agencies Call for Advisory Committee Applicants
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
Transportation Agencies Call for Advisory Committee Applicants
The California State Transportation Agency, the California Transportation Commission and the California Department of Transportation announced a call for applicants to serve on the Interagency Equity Advisory Committee.
FULL STORY...
State Continues Proactive Testing for Human Cases of Bird Flu
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
State Continues Proactive Testing for Human Cases of Bird Flu
As California continues to proactively test symptomatic individuals for bird flu, the California Department of Public Health reports that new possible positive human bird flu cases have been identified in the Central Valley since last Friday.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
More Cases of Locally Acquired Dengue Virus Identified in Baldwin Park
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in collaboration with San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District, is investigating further local spread of dengue virus infection in Baldwin Park.
More Cases of Locally Acquired Dengue Virus Identified in Baldwin Park
LASD Asks Public’s Help Locating Missing Person
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen in Acton.
LASD Asks Public’s Help Locating Missing Person
Transportation Agencies Call for Advisory Committee Applicants
The California State Transportation Agency, the California Transportation Commission and the California Department of Transportation announced a call for applicants to serve on the Interagency Equity Advisory Committee.
Transportation Agencies Call for Advisory Committee Applicants
Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Seeks Art Submissions
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council invites artists to submit artwork in its annual “Adult Fine Art Show”, an open-themed, juried art exhibition, at  the TAADAA Art Gallery, in Acton.
Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Seeks Art Submissions
Nov. 4: CSUN to Host Barriletes Exhibition for Dia de los Muertos
California State University Northridge will mark Dia de los Muertos with an exhibition of barriletes, giant traditional Guatemalan kites, in the University Library on Monday, Nov. 4.
Nov. 4: CSUN to Host Barriletes Exhibition for Dia de los Muertos
West Ranch High School Student Earns Prestigious Gold Certificate Congressional Award
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that Mahati Dharanipathi, a senior at West Ranch High School, has earned the prestigious Congressional Award.
West Ranch High School Student Earns Prestigious Gold Certificate Congressional Award
Oct.25: Community Invited to ‘Movie Under the Stars’ at Canyon Country Campus
College of the Canyons will host a free outdoor movie night on Friday, October 25 at the Canyon Country campus.
Oct.25: Community Invited to ‘Movie Under the Stars’ at Canyon Country Campus
State Continues Proactive Testing for Human Cases of Bird Flu
As California continues to proactively test symptomatic individuals for bird flu, the California Department of Public Health reports that new possible positive human bird flu cases have been identified in the Central Valley since last Friday.
State Continues Proactive Testing for Human Cases of Bird Flu
Today in SCV History (Oct. 16)
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
Lady Mustangs’ Volleyball Defeats Warriors in Three Sets
Grace Colburn had 21 kills and Trinity Beers had a career-high 17 digs as The Master's women's volleyball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 Saturday night, Oct. 12 in The MacArthur Center in Newhall.
Lady Mustangs’ Volleyball Defeats Warriors in Three Sets
Marquez’ Hat Trick Powers Canyons Past West L.A. 5-0
College of the Canyons women's soccer powered past West L.A. College with a 5-0 result on Friday, Oct. 11 at the Cougar Soccer Field, locking in another victory in Western State Conference, South Division play. Canyons sophomore Felicia Marquez stamped her name on the game, commanding the center of the field, which resulted in her first hat trick of the year. Marquez now owns five of the Cougars' 31 goals this season.
Marquez’ Hat Trick Powers Canyons Past West L.A. 5-0
Schiavo, Garcia Urge State of Emergency Due to Chiquita Landfill
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo and a spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia held a press conference in Castaic on Tuesday to urge state and county officials to declare a state of emergency related to regional health impacts from Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Schiavo, Garcia Urge State of Emergency Due to Chiquita Landfill
Foothill League Football Teams on the Home Stretch
The weeks have flown by, and the seven Foothill League Football teams only have two, or three, league games left to play, depending on when their bye weeks were/are scheduled. As the end of league approaches, two teams are clearly out front, and heading for a clash this Friday, Oct. 18.
Foothill League Football Teams on the Home Stretch
Governor Signs School Mascot Bill into Law
Dozens of public schools in California will have to find new mascot names after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 3074 on Friay, Sept. 27.
Governor Signs School Mascot Bill into Law
SCV Water Continues Support for Water Champions Program
Earlier this year, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency launched its Water Champions Program, focused on supporting local businesses as they prioritize efficient water use as part of its overall operations.
SCV Water Continues Support for Water Champions Program
Oct. 15-17: NB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area
The California Department of Transportation announced northbound overnight lane reductions on Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway, near the Whitaker Sand Shed, north of Castaic overnights Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oct. 17 to reconstruct a box culvert.
Oct. 15-17: NB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area
Oct. 15-19 : Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Tuesday, Oct. 15 to Saturday, Oct. 19.
Oct. 15-19 : Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Oct. 16: Saugus High School Fall Concert
The Saugus Instrumental Music Program will hold its annual Fall Concert on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m.
Oct. 16: Saugus High School Fall Concert
Today in SCV History (Oct. 15)
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Valencia Town Center’s Pumpkin Patch Festival Runs Thru October
This fall, Valencia Town Center with What’s Up SCV is bringing you the a family-friendly celebration with the inaugural Pumpkin Patch Festival, a month-long event packed with fall fun for all ages.
Valencia Town Center’s Pumpkin Patch Festival Runs Thru October
Oct. 31: Deadline to Apply for ARTree Bob Hernandez’s Founders Scholarship Fund
All children are invited to submit applications for the ARTree Community Arts Center Bob Hernandez Founders Scholarship Fund by Thursday, Oct. 31.
Oct. 31: Deadline to Apply for ARTree Bob Hernandez’s Founders Scholarship Fund
Oct. 26: Castaic Lake Spooktacular Kids Festival
The Friends of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation will present a Spooktacular Kids Festival at Castaic Lagoon on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 26: Castaic Lake Spooktacular Kids Festival
Nov. 18: SCAA Monthly Meeting Featuring Laurie Hendricks
All are welcome at the Santa Clarita Artists Association monthly meeting Monday, Nov. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Main, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 18: SCAA Monthly Meeting Featuring Laurie Hendricks
Oct. 17: Santa Clara River WASC Meeting
The Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 1-3 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA, 91355.
Oct. 17: Santa Clara River WASC Meeting
SCVNews.com