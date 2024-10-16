Transportation Agencies Call for Advisory Committee Applicants

The California State Transportation Agency, the California Transportation Commission and the California Department of Transportation announced a call for applicants to serve on the Interagency Equity Advisory Committee.

Applications are due Sunday, Dec. 1.

The 15-member Equity Advisory Committee advises, reviews, and makes recommendations on transportation related plans, programs and policies. Committee membership is intended to elevate diverse and historically marginalized voices in California to improve transportation equity.

“The Equity Advisory Committee is making a difference through valuable recommendations to our state’s transportation plans, policies and programs impacting all people,” said CalSTA Secretary Toks Omishakin. “I encourage all interested Californians to apply to join the committee as a critical voice helping elevate historically marginalized communities.”

The Committee includes experts representing a broad range of advocacy backgrounds including tribal and indigenous communities, climate and air quality organizations, housing justice organizations, environmental justice and equity organizations, accessibility and disability advocacy and rural area concerns. Committee members are eligible for a $100 per diem for their service.

“The Commission appreciates the work of Equity Advisory Committee members in making our billions of dollars of transportation investments more equitable,” said Commission Chair Carl Guardino. “We encourage Californians from throughout our diverse state to apply. This work is critically important for the Commission and our partners as we continue to address historic inequities and advance environmental justice.”

Committee members serve one- or two-year terms, depending on their preference. Each member must be a resident of California and must clearly demonstrate a history of equity-centered personal or professional experience or community leadership. They should be actively engaged in transportation equity, policy, programming, advocacy or related fields such as health, air quality, climate, housing justice, community development or socio-economic development. Priority will be given to candidates who have demonstrated experience developing and implementing community-derived policies in partnership with government or similar institutions.

“Since its founding, the Equity Advisory Committee has become an integral space for Caltrans to examine our processes while advancing a more equitable transportation system,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “I encourage Californians from across the state to apply to serve on this transformative Committee.”

To apply to participate on the Equity Advisory Committee, please visit the website.

For more information on the Equity Advisory Committee, please visit the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...