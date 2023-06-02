Call for Artists for Theme of Pop Culture

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of “Pop Culture.”

Artwork may be submitted in any medium as long as it can be mounted to a wall, including paintings, drawings, printmaking, photography and textiles. Sculptural pieces will be accepted for consideration.

For artwork to safely hang, artwork must be wired. Artwork exceeding 25 pounds will not be accepted. Per ADA compliance, artwork cannot protrude more than four inches from the wall. This call is open to artists regardless of race, color, religion, natural origin, gender, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status, or physical or mental disabilities. Artist teams are eligible to apply, including teams of artists from multiple disciplines.

Artwork will be accepted from the Los Angeles County and surrounding areas willing to drop off artwork. Mailed artwork will not be accepted. Artwork must be physically dropped off on the agreed-upon date.

Deadline to Apply: Aug. 10, at 11:59 p.m.

Art Drop Off/Installation: Sept. 15, at 10 a.m.

Exhibition Closes/Art Pick Up: Jan. 23, at 9 a.m.

Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events team reserves the right to change the project timeline at any point. Artists will be notified of juried results roughly two weeks after the deadline. Any inquiries regarding results within two weeks will not be responded to.

It is stated in the contract that artwork must be on display during the duration of the exhibit and cannot be removed earlier. This is standard procedures and expectations within the arts industry for exhibits.

Santa Clarita offers multiple exhibits around the city for local and nonresidents to showcase their artwork free of charge, in return it is expected the city’s policies are respected. Early removal of artwork before the exhibit has ended will affect an artist’s ability to participate in future opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita’s art exhibits programs.

For more information and to enter click here.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...