Call for Artwork: ‘Cityscapes & Streetscapes,’ ‘Riding Through History’

The city of Santa Clarita is putting out a call for artwork to be considered for two upcoming exhibits.

On Friday, Jan. 26, Santa Clarita-based H2scan celebrated the completion of its expanded manufacturing and headquarters facility in Valencia, with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

College of the Canyons started its 2024 season in winning fashion after taking a 7-2 result over visiting Fullerton College on Friday at the Cougar Courts.

The Master's University track and field teams hit the ground running at the Outdoor Indoor Distance and Field Event Saturday at Claremont MaKenna College.

MISSION VIEJO — College of the Canyons scored six unanswered runs, all after the sixth inning, to claw out a 9-6 road victory at Saddleback College on Saturday, tying the season opening-series at a game apiece.

The Master's University baseball team blasted their way through the first game, winning 13-1, but couldn't get the fuse lit in the second game, losing 8-4 to the Bethesda Flames Saturday in Lou Herwaldt Stadium.

The Santa Clarita Parks Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 29 - Sunday, Feb. 4.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program at College of the Canyons will be offering free tax preparation services to individuals who made less than $67,000 in 2023, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking skills.

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Foundation is offering Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarships to help women 40 or over achieve independence following a life-altering event.

Parks are the main hub of engagement and activity in our communities and here in Santa Clarita our 37 parks play a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life for our residents.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Major Crimes Bureau Organized Retail Theft and Cargo Theft Task Force Detectives began an investigation of a cargo load of precious metals, stolen from the Chicago area and ended up in various locations within Los Angeles County.

A new feature of the official California State University, Northridge app empowers students to feed themselves while engaging in planet-saving action, all with the help of push notifications.

Visit the American Cancer Society's Discovery Shop on Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 5p.m., for Community Cancer Awareness Days.

City Invites Applications for Animal Care Grants The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of the Animal Care Grant Program, a new initiative to provide direct financial assistance to non-profit organizations that serve the city’s animal population.

Jan. 31: ‘Coffee With a Cop’ at Valencia McDonald’s The first “Coffee With a Cop” of 2024 will be held Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at McDonald's in Valencia, 23110 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

CDPH Warns Consumers with Milk Allergies About Dave’s Bakery Corn Bread The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers with an allergy to milk not to eat Dave’s Bakery Corn Bread. The product contained whey, a milk allergen and the label did not include a milk allergy statement as required by law.

St. Clare Catholic Church 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fry St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Canyon Country will host its 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fry on Fridays beginning Feb 16 for six weeks. The last Lenten Fish Fry of 2024 will be held March 22.

Barger to Host Public Forum on Skilled Nursing Facilities Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a special public meeting focused on the oversight, care and management of skilled nursing facilities in Los Angeles County.