Today in
S.C.V. History
March 1
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
City Seeking Artists, Artwork for Upcoming Exhibitions
| Friday, Mar 1, 2024

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork to be considered for upcoming exhibitions. For more information, scroll through the following exhibits for opportunities to highlight your work.

Call for Art:
Celebrating Diversity Juried Exhibition

Deadline: Monday, April 15

The city of Santa Clarita (City) is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for our upcoming “Celebrating Diversity” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the First Floor Gallery located in Santa Clarita City Hall. We are seeking original artwork in any medium that celebrates the myriad of cultures, perspectives and identities that enrich our community. Artwork should explore our human experiences, aiming to foster dialogue with and understanding through visual narratives.

Learn more >>

Call for Art:
Nature’s Palette Juried Exhibition

Deadline: Monday, July 29

The city of Santa Clarita (City) is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for our upcoming “Nature’s Palette” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the First Floor Gallery located in Santa Clarita City Hall. We are seeking original artwork in any medium that captures the essence of the natural world around us. Artwork should highlight the intricate hues, textures and forms that define our planet’s landscapes and ecosystems.

Learn more >>

Call for Art:
Autumn Expressions Juried Exhibition

Deadline: Monday, August 5

The city of Santa Clarita (City) is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for our upcoming “Autumn Expressions” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center. We are seeking original artwork in any medium that captures the essence of the season’s transient beauty. Artwork should explore autumn’s unique influence on landscapes, cultures, and personal reflections.

Learn more >>

Call for Art:
Exploring Domestic Spaces Juried Exhibition

Deadline: Monday, October 28

The city of Santa Clarita (City) is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for our upcoming “Exploring Domestic Spaces” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center. We are seeking original artwork in any medium that delves into the nuances of everyday living environments. Artwork should reveal stories and emotions embedded within personal spaces, defining our sense of home.

Learn more >>
Click here to learn more about galleries and upcoming exhibits!
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
6,550 New Homes Planned for Center of City

6,550 New Homes Planned for Center of City
Friday, Mar 1, 2024
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a study session Wednesday, March 6, at 5 p.m., to discuss the proposed Sunridge development by Urban West, which would be located at the site commonly known as the Whittaker-Bermite property.
FULL STORY...

Central Park Dog Parks to Close Temporarily

Central Park Dog Parks to Close Temporarily
Tuesday, Feb 27, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita announced both dog parks at Central Park will be closed temporarily for renovations beginning Wednesday Feb. 28.
FULL STORY...

Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita

Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, Feb 26, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 26 - Sunday, March 3.
FULL STORY...

City Releases Schedule for High School Nights at The Cube

City Releases Schedule for High School Nights at The Cube
Friday, Feb 23, 2024
Calling all Junior High and High School students – bring your IDs and join us for discounted ice skating at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, located at 27745 Smyth Drive.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lady Mustangs Move on to GSAC Tourney Semis
A strong fourth quarter turned a close game into The Master's University favor as the women's basketball team defeated the Hope International Royals 75-61 Thursday night in the first round of the GSAC Championship Tournament being played in Atherton, Calif.
Season Ends for Lady Cougs Basketball
MONTEREY PARK — No. 20 College of the Canyons suffered a 93-78 loss at No. 13 East L.A. College in the opening round of the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs on Wednesday to see its season come to a close.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | “The Woman in the Castello”
Eccentric relatives, love, mystery, family secrets and maybe even murder.
Lady Cougs Snap Four-Game Losing Streak
VENTURA — College of the Canyons bounced back into the win column in a big way with a shortened 16-1 road victory at Ventura College on Tuesday, snapping a four-game losing streak in the process.
6,550 New Homes Planned for Center of City
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a study session Wednesday, March 6, at 5 p.m., to discuss the proposed Sunridge development by Urban West, which would be located at the site commonly known as the Whittaker-Bermite property.
CalArts Alum Wins Silver Bear Best Director at Berlin Film Festival
California Institute of the Arts alum and School of Film/Video special faculty Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias (Film/Video MFA 14) won the Silver Bear for Best Director at the 2024 Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) on Feb. 24 for his feature film, "Pepe."
Applications Now Available for CA Credit Union’s Summer Internship
Applications are now available for California Credit Union’s Summer Internship Program for local high school seniors and college students.
March 2: Annual Hart District Honor Band Concert
The William S. Hart Union High School District will host its annual Honor Band Concert Saturday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m., at the Hart High School Auditorium.
Upcoming Storm Could Boost California Snowpack Above Normal
Light snow fell Thursday as state workers began the third snow survey of the season.
Today in SCV History (March 1)
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
TMU’s Lowery Earns Co-Player of the Year; Harper Named All-GSAC
The Master's University announced Kaleb Lowery was named co-Player of the Year in the conference and Ty Harper was named All-Golden State Athletic Conference in men's basketball for the 2023-24 season.
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Jerome Hughes Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Aaliyah Garcia (women's basketball) and Jerome Hughes (men's track & field) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 19-24.
March 25: SCV Water Five-Year Strategic Plan Webinar
SCV Water invites the community to learn more about the Agency’s 5-year Strategic Plan through a special virtual presentation on Monday, March 25, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Rancho Pico, Rio Norte Named Among California Distinguished Schools
Rancho Pico and Rio Norte Junior High schools were named among the 293 middle and high schools that have been selected for the prestigious 2024 California Distinguished Schools Program, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday.
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Announces New Venue, Performances
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra is preparing for an outstanding year in 2024.
Public Encouraged to Comment, Review Off-Highway Vehicle Grant
The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Off-Highway Vehicle Team was created nearly 20 years ago to help address off-highway vehicle violations.
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s Reliable Transit Alternatives
As we travel onward into 2024, our City continues to remain resilient and steadfast in its commitment to meeting our residents’ needs and preserving our exceptional quality of life.
Supes Seek Investigation of Home Insurance Providers’ Policies
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and co-authored by Supervisor  Lindsey P. Horvath that mobilizes the County’s advocacy on behalf of homeowners who are struggling to get or keep their insurance coverage due to wildfire threat. 
SCV Water’s New $2M Grant to Support Conservation Programs
SCV Water was recently awarded a $2 million grant under the Bureau of Reclamation’s FY 2023 WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grant Program.
Caltrans Announces Another Round of SR-14 Lane Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 29)
1964 - Lifelong SCV resident Harry S. Chacanaca dies; buried at Ruiz Cemetery [cemetery census]
Feb. 29: Leap Day Celebration with 40 Cents Off Gas at Circle K
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time Thursday, Feb. 29 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up
California Credit Union Launches Charitable Foundation to Support Local Community-Based Organizations, Educational Institutions
California Credit Union announced today that it has launched the California Credit Union Foundation to lead its community outreach and support programs, which have totaled more than $2.5 million over the last five years.
