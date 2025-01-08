Canyon Country Yoshinoya Destroyed in Fire

A structure fire completely engulfed the Yoshinoya restaurant in Canyon Country in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 8.

The restaurant was located at the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway at 27592 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, in a small shopping center which includes the Boot Barn, Siam Rice, Arby’s and other businesses.

Los Angeles County Fire officials report that first reports of a fire at the location were received at 3:44 a.m. The fire was reported knocked down at 6:21 a.m. At around 10 a.m. what was left of the building was leveled by heavy equipment brought to the site.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Yoshinoya is an international fast, casual restaurant franchise know for serving Japanese rice bowls. The Canyon Country location opened in 2003.

