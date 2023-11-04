header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 4
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Nov. 9: Regular Meeting of Castaic School Board
| Friday, Nov 3, 2023
Castaic Union School District

The governing board of the Castaic Union School District will hold a regular meeting on Thursday, Nov. 9 begining in closed session at 5:30 p.m. then in open publiv session at 6 p.m. at the district office, 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA 91355.

In addition to regular business the board will consider approval of school safety plans for Castaic Elementary, Castaic Middle School, Live Oak Elementary and Northlake Hills Elementary. State law requires school safety plans be reviewed and updated annually.

The board will also offer the first reading to adopt a revised administrative regulation involving parent involvment for schools receiving Title I funds. For districts receiving Title I funds the parent involvement policy describes how specified components will be addressed by the district.

To view the full meeting agenda visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030820&MID=18041.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Nov. 9: Regular Meeting of Castaic School Board

Nov. 9: Regular Meeting of Castaic School Board
Friday, Nov 3, 2023
The governing board of the Castaic Union School District will hold a regular meeting on Thursday, Nov. 9 begining in closed session at 5:30 p.m. then in open publiv session at 6 p.m. at the district office, 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 1: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting

Nov. 1: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
Monday, Oct 30, 2023
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Nov. 1, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Saugus Union School District Awarded $15,000 by Kaiser Permanente

Saugus Union School District Awarded $15,000 by Kaiser Permanente
Friday, Oct 27, 2023
Saugus Union School District has been awarded again for its efforts at ensuring student wellness is a priority for all students. This year’s grant submission was “Creating a Culture of Inclusivity and Kindness” throughout the Saugus School District.
FULL STORY...

SCV iLEAD Schools to Send Experiments on SpaceX Mission to ISS

SCV iLEAD Schools to Send Experiments on SpaceX Mission to ISS
Friday, Oct 27, 2023
The study of plants will soon never be the same for young minds at SCVi, iLEAD Agua Dulce and iLEAD Exploration, all part of the iLEAD Public Charter School Network in the Santa Clarita Valley. On Sunday, Nov. 5 the students' experiments to determine whether certain plants can grow in space will be included as part of a SpaceX mission bound for the International Space Station.
FULL STORY...

Patricia Garibay Appointed to Saugus Union School District Board

Patricia Garibay Appointed to Saugus Union School District Board
Friday, Oct 27, 2023
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board selected Patricia Garibay on Wednesday, Oct. 25 to fill the vacant Trustee Area 1 seat previously held by Cassandra Love.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Nov. 4)
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Nov. 9: Regular Meeting of Castaic School Board
The governing board of the Castaic Union School District will hold a regular meeting on Thursday, Nov. 9 begining in closed session at 5:30 p.m. then in open publiv session at 6 p.m. at the district office, 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA 91355.
Nov. 9: Regular Meeting of Castaic School Board
Heroes of Saugus School Shooting Among LASD Honorees
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna presented medals to deputies of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and one retired LASD detective for their heroic actions with the highest honors during the annual Valor Awards Ceremony held on Thursday, Nov. 2.
Heroes of Saugus School Shooting Among LASD Honorees
Call for Entries for 2024 Sidewalk Poetry Project
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project from residents and individuals with connections or ties to Santa Clarita.
Call for Entries for 2024 Sidewalk Poetry Project
Nov. 15: Green Eggs & Jam at Canyon Country Library
"Green Eggs & Jam" presented by Kristi Hanson and friends will be held Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library,18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Nov. 15: Green Eggs & Jam at Canyon Country Library
Nov. 11: Vet Day 2023 at Los Angeles Patriotic Hall
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs welcomes all to the free Saturday, Nov. 11, Vet Day L.A. event at the Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, 1816 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 11: Vet Day 2023 at Los Angeles Patriotic Hall
Nov. 13-18: Santa Clarita Pet Adoption Week
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to host its inaugural Pet Adoption Week. From Nov. 13-18, the city will cover all adoption fees for residents adopting an animal from the Castaic Animal Care Center, located at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic, CA 91384.
Nov. 13-18: Santa Clarita Pet Adoption Week
Big Chicken Partners with Blue Origin, Club for the Future
Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept with a location in Valencia, is teaming up with Blue Origin’s nonprofit Club for the Future to inspire future generations with an out-of-this-world activity.
Big Chicken Partners with Blue Origin, Club for the Future
Dec. 9: ‘A Nightmare Before Christmas’ Holiday Skate Show at The Cube
Get ready to return to Christmastown with Jack Skellington and Sally as the third annual Holiday Skate Show returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint on Saturday, Dec. 9. There will be two separate showtimes, at noon and 5 p.m.
Dec. 9: ‘A Nightmare Before Christmas’ Holiday Skate Show at The Cube
Inspired Dance Film Festival Screens CalArts Student Film
California Institute of the Arts student Hanna Wu’s (Dance BFA 2022, MFA 2024) latest film work "Kissing in the Cold: The Film" screened at the fourth annual Inspired Dance Film Festival in Sydney, Australia. Wu was named a 2023 finalist for the Student and Mobile Device category.
Inspired Dance Film Festival Screens CalArts Student Film
California State Parks, Partners Launch ‘Arts in California Parks’ Program
California State Parks announced the launch of a new program, Arts in California Parks, to help make California’s parks more inclusive and welcoming. Through this new program, artists, culture bearers and California Native American tribes will be eligible to receive funding to create artwork throughout state and local parks.
California State Parks, Partners Launch ‘Arts in California Parks’ Program
COC Women’s Soccer Pushes Unbeaten Streak to 13
The College of the Canyons Women's Soccer team defeated host Bakersfield College on Tuesday, Oct. 31 with a 1-0 result that pushed its unbeaten streak to 13 games.
COC Women’s Soccer Pushes Unbeaten Streak to 13
Nov. 7: SCV Water Board Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Nov. 7: SCV Water Board Regular Meeting
Lady Cougars Bring Home Second Straight WSC Championship
College of the Canyons Women's Golf was the victor of a Western State Conference title for the second time in as many years, after taking the top spot at the two-day championship tourney at Rio Bravo Country Club Oct. 29-30.
Lady Cougars Bring Home Second Straight WSC Championship
Today in SCV History (Nov. 3)
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First Santa Clarita City Council
Nov 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission regular meeting will take place Thursday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers City Hall.
Nov 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
TMU’s Cynthia Ramos Named Freshman of the Year
Cynthia Ramos was named the Golden State Athletic Conference's Freshman of the Year and joined Sinclair Francescon and Kate Merical on the 2023 All-GSAC Women's Soccer team.
TMU’s Cynthia Ramos Named Freshman of the Year
COC Names Elena Ortuno-Montalban, Andrew Montes Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Elena Ortuno-Montalban (women's golf) and Andrew Montes (men's soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 23-28.
COC Names Elena Ortuno-Montalban, Andrew Montes Athletes of the Week
Don’t Let Illness Ruin Your Holidays
Don’t miss out this holiday season due to illness.
Don’t Let Illness Ruin Your Holidays
Six Flags, Knott’s Owners Announce Mega-Merger
Cedar Fair, which operates Knott's Berry Farm, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the operator of Magic Mountain, announced Thursday that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in a merger of equals transaction.
Six Flags, Knott’s Owners Announce Mega-Merger
Nov. 7: Schiavo Hosts Military, Veterans Affairs Committee
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will host the Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs in Assembly District 40, Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 12:30 p.m., in Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall.
Nov. 7: Schiavo Hosts Military, Veterans Affairs Committee
TMU Hosts Annual Global Outreach Week
Last week, The Master’s University hosted its annual Global Outreach Week, bringing an international focus to the campus with events such as missions seminars and an outreach fair.
TMU Hosts Annual Global Outreach Week
Nov. 11: Veterans Services Collaborative Jingle Fest ’23
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative is hosting Jingle Fest '23 Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Central Park.
Nov. 11: Veterans Services Collaborative Jingle Fest ’23
Jason Gibbs | Kick Off Holiday Season at Light Up Main Street
Light Up Main Street is one of my favorite annual traditions. It’s a fun-filled evening where we celebrate the holidays as a community.
Jason Gibbs | Kick Off Holiday Season at Light Up Main Street
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: