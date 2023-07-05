Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces the 2023 Young Community Leader Awards

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced the recipients of the 2023 Young Community Leader Awards, a program aimed at recognizing and honoring exceptional students within the 40th Assembly District.
These awards are designed to acknowledge students who exemplify leadership qualities, demonstrate a passion for community or volunteerism, exhibit resilience and persistence, and display empathy and compassion for their peers and the broader community.
Young Community Award Recepients:
Albert Einstein High School
Jazmin De La Cruz
Robin Hernandez
Castaic Middle School
Griffin Whitlach
Andres Mejia Lopez
Chatsworth Park Urban Planning and Community Magnet Elementary School
Mina Amiry
Isabella Gomez
Connor Jones
Frost Middle School
Natalie Michels
Ethan Kilimnik
Jackson Kimball
Golden Valley High School
Danielle Cox
John F. Kennedy High School S
elkie Manugian
Alyssa Encina
Athena Rigopoulos
Ashley Richard-Gantka Mazel Ceniza
Talia Goldin
Mint Canyon Community School
Antonio Breckenridge
Keily Gonzalez De Leon
Santiago Chavez
Mitchell Community School
Jesus Sanchez
Lauren Crawford
Nathan Blodgett
Newhall Elementary School
Natalia Brynjolfsdottir
Maria Valadez
Nathalia Alvarez
Peachland Elementary School
Amelia Mercy
Edward Estrada
Pico Canyon Elementary
Noah Del Torro
Savannah Dameron
Braeden Krevor
Madeline Krevor
Divya Tata
Elijah Kang
Rancho Pico Junior High
Tristyn Nelson
Adhvika Ram
Govind Sudan
Caleb Jones-Moreno
Valley Charter Middle School
Valeria Martinez
Ixchel Robles
Max Mitchell
Vintage Math, Science, Technology Magnet
Elliott Trainor
Alexander Carcano
Jason Blalock
West Creek Academy
Packiya Ramalingham
Jason Tan
Allison Griffiths
Wiley Canyon Elementary
Jaxon Choy
Schiavo expressed her gratitude for the dedication and hard work of educators, administrators, and principals within the 40th Assembly District. Their tireless efforts in supporting the growth and development of students make these awards possible.
