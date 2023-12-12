Castaic School District Board Elects 2024 Officers

The Governing Board of the Castaic Union School District met on Monday, Dec. 11 to elect new officers for 2024. Janene Maxon will serve as board president and Fred Malcomb will serve as clerk.

Other members of the school board include Mayreen Burk, Laura Pearson and Vincent Titiriga.

Presiding Officer in Absence of President and Clerk will be Mayreen Burk.

Representative to County Committee on School District Organization Mayreen Burk.

Representative to Special Education Liaison Committee (SELPA) Laura Pearson.

The Castiac School board meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at the school district office 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA 91355.

In 2024 the board will meet on the second Wednesday, May 8 and third Monday, Dec. 16.

For more information visit www.castaicusd.com.

