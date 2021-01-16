CUSD Board Appoints Mayreen Burk as New Board President

The Castaic Union School District governing board appointed a new president during its annual organizational board meeting last month.

The board voted to appoint Mayreen Burk, representative for Trustee Area E, as CUSD board president for the 2021 year, which was previously held by Fred Malcomb, representative for Trustee Area C.

“I look forward to working as a board to focus on student achievement. I know we all look forward to having all of our students back on campus as soon as it is safe to do so,” Burk said. “We will also be focused on providing the social and emotional support our students and staff will need this year as we continue with distance learning and when we are able bring all students back on campus. This has been an extraordinarily tough year, and we want to make sure everyone gets the support they need.”

Burk, who is serving as president for the first time, has been on the school board since 2017 and previously served as the district’s representative for the Special Education Liaison Committee.

Janene Maxon, representative for Trustee Area A, was appointed as the district’s current representative for the Special Education Liaison Committee.

After serving as president previously, Malcomb was appointed as the representative for the County Committee on School District Organization.

In addition, Laura Pearson, representative for Trustee Area B, was appointed as district clerk and John Richard, representative for Trustee Area D, was appointed as Presiding Officer in Absence of President and Clerk.