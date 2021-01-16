header image

1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
CUSD Board Appoints Mayreen Burk as New Board President
| Friday, Jan 15, 2021
Castaic Union School District building. | Photo: photographer Dan Watson/The Signal.
Castaic Union School District building. | Photo: Dan Watson/The Signal.

 

The Castaic Union School District governing board appointed a new president during its annual organizational board meeting last month.

The board voted to appoint Mayreen Burk, representative for Trustee Area E, as CUSD board president for the 2021 year, which was previously held by Fred Malcomb, representative for Trustee Area C.

“I look forward to working as a board to focus on student achievement. I know we all look forward to having all of our students back on campus as soon as it is safe to do so,” Burk said. “We will also be focused on providing the social and emotional support our students and staff will need this year as we continue with distance learning and when we are able bring all students back on campus. This has been an extraordinarily tough year, and we want to make sure everyone gets the support they need.”

Burk, who is serving as president for the first time, has been on the school board since 2017 and previously served as the district’s representative for the Special Education Liaison Committee.

Janene Maxon, representative for Trustee Area A, was appointed as the district’s current representative for the Special Education Liaison Committee.

After serving as president previously, Malcomb was appointed as the representative for the County Committee on School District Organization.

In addition, Laura Pearson, representative for Trustee Area B, was appointed as district clerk and John Richard, representative for Trustee Area D, was appointed as Presiding Officer in Absence of President and Clerk.
Hart District Votes 4-1 to Suspend Return to Campus Until February

Hart District Votes 4-1 to Suspend Return to Campus Until February
Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board voted 4-1 to suspend small cohorts returning to campus through Feb. 8.
FULL STORY...

City Council OK’s Memorial at Central Park Honoring Saugus High Shooting Victims

City Council OK’s Memorial at Central Park Honoring Saugus High Shooting Victims
Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021
Central Park is set to house two colorful obelisks as a memorial to two of the teenagers who died during the Saugus High School shooting in November 2019, following unanimous approval Tuesday from the Santa Clarita City Council.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Puts ‘Pause’ on Literary Classics Due to Parent, Student Concerns

Hart District Puts ‘Pause’ on Literary Classics Due to Parent, Student Concerns
Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021
The William S. Hart Union High School District has put a “pause” on a handful of literary classics after receiving concerns from both parents and students regarding their content.
FULL STORY...

College-Bound Students in L.A. County Encouraged to Apply for Credit Union Scholarship

College-Bound Students in L.A. County Encouraged to Apply for Credit Union Scholarship
Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
California Credit Union invites college-bound students in Los Angeles County to apply for its 2021 College Scholarship Program.
FULL STORY...
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Near 1 Million Countywide; 258 New Deaths in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 258 new deaths and 15,051 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with cases likely to reach over 1 million this weekend. In addition, the Santa Clarita Valley has reached 21,189 total cases.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Near 1 Million Countywide; 258 New Deaths in County
SCV Boys and Girls Club Receives $50,000 Financial Gift from Federal Escrow, Inc.
Jim and Anita Lombardi of Federal Escrow, Inc. donated $50,000 to the Boys and Girls Club to help the organization continue providing COVID-19 relief services in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Boys and Girls Club Receives $50,000 Financial Gift from Federal Escrow, Inc.
CUSD Board Appoints Mayreen Burk as New Board President
The Castaic Union School District governing board appointed a new president during its annual organizational board meeting last month.
CUSD Board Appoints Mayreen Burk as New Board President
California High Court Makes Landmark Independent Contractor Ruling Retroactive
The California Supreme Court declared Thursday that worker classification standards set forth in its Dynamex decision should apply retroactively to a labor class action from 15 years ago, as well as all non-final cases that predate the 2018 landmark ruling.
California High Court Makes Landmark Independent Contractor Ruling Retroactive
Six Flags, CSUN Set to Open as Mass Vaccination Sites
Los Angeles County officials announced five additional mass-vaccination sites set to open next week which include Six Flags Magic Mountain and California State University, Northridge.
Six Flags, CSUN Set to Open as Mass Vaccination Sites
Waste Management Extends Modified Green Waste Pick-Up Schedule
Waste Management has extended its temporary residential green waste pick-up schedule for customers in Santa Clarita, with regular service anticipated to resume the week of Jan. 25.
Waste Management Extends Modified Green Waste Pick-Up Schedule
COC’s Canyons Promise Program Now Accepting 2021-22 Applications
The College of the Canyons ‘Canyons Promise’ free tuition program for new students is now accepting applications for the 2021-22 year.
COC’s Canyons Promise Program Now Accepting 2021-22 Applications
Renovations for Highly Anticipated City-Owned Ice Rink Continue
The ice rink in Valencia, which the City acquired last year, is currently undergoing renovations prior to its highly anticipated grand reopening later this year.
Renovations for Highly Anticipated City-Owned Ice Rink Continue
Jan. 22-March 12: The Main’s Stage On Screen Theatre Fest Goes International
The MAIN is set to host eight weeks of free virtual productions from around the world from Jan. 22 through March 12 via Zoom for the Stage on Screen Theatre Fest's International Edition of online theatre.
Jan. 22-March 12: The Main’s Stage On Screen Theatre Fest Goes International
Today in SCV History (Jan. 15)
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: County Surpasses 13,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 20,918
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 287 new deaths and 17,323 new cases of COVID-19, with 20,918 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: County Surpasses 13,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 20,918
Henry Mayo Announces Opening of COVID-19 Vaccine-Distribution Site
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced Thursday the opening of its COVID-19 vaccine-distribution site, with the goal of vaccinating nearly 500 people a day.
Henry Mayo Announces Opening of COVID-19 Vaccine-Distribution Site
Registration Open for L.A. County Parks’ Online Classes
L.A. County Parks can help you achieve your New Year’s goals while bringing L.A. vibes into virtual classes.
Registration Open for L.A. County Parks’ Online Classes
Jan. 18: Artist Virginia Kamhi to Demonstrate Pastel Techniques
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association's first meeting of 2021, which will take place virtually Monday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 18: Artist Virginia Kamhi to Demonstrate Pastel Techniques
March 14: ‘Games for a Cause’ Benefiting Soroptimist’s Dream Program
Get ready to get your game on Sunday, March 14, as Soroptimist International of Valencia presents their annual fundraiser to benefit the Soroptimist’s Dream Programs: Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It.
March 14: ‘Games for a Cause’ Benefiting Soroptimist’s Dream Program
Eternal Valley Struggles to Keep Up With Demand as COVID-19 Surges
As the COVID-19 surge has continued to overwhelm hospitals over the past couple of months, it has also dramatically impacted the mortuaries where many of the pandemic’s victims end up.
Eternal Valley Struggles to Keep Up With Demand as COVID-19 Surges
Hart District Votes 4-1 to Suspend Return to Campus Until February
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board voted 4-1 to suspend small cohorts returning to campus through Feb. 8.
Hart District Votes 4-1 to Suspend Return to Campus Until February
SoCal Edison Considering Power Shutoffs Amid Red Flag Warning Conditions
The Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding regional areas fell under a red flag warning, prompting Southern California Edison to monitor more than 28,000 of its customers for potential power shutoffs through the remainder of the week.
SoCal Edison Considering Power Shutoffs Amid Red Flag Warning Conditions
Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
California State Parks is seeking to hire ten Visitor Services Park Aides for the 2021 spring Antelope Valley poppy season.
Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More People Dead at Henry Mayo; County Workplace Cases Surge
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 14,564 new cases and 281 new deaths due to COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported another two new COVID-19 fatalities.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More People Dead at Henry Mayo; County Workplace Cases Surge
Garcia Votes to Oppose Second Trump Impeachment by House
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced Wednesday he voted against impeaching President Donald Trump while the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach the president for “high crimes and misdemeanors” related to last week’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol.
Garcia Votes to Oppose Second Trump Impeachment by House
Trump Impeached by House for ‘Incitement of Insurrection’
President Donald Trump spent his single term touting the exceptionalism of his presidency but the distinction that may well define his legacy happened Wednesday as the House voted to impeach him, again, this time for incitement of insurrection and by a vote of 232–197.
Trump Impeached by House for ‘Incitement of Insurrection’
California Opening Up COVID-19 Vaccines to People 65 and Older
California health officials are reshuffling priorities to allow anyone older than the age of 65 to receive COVID-19 vaccines, as demand among healthcare workers continues to decrease.
California Opening Up COVID-19 Vaccines to People 65 and Older
