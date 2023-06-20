Castaic Union School District Board Appoints Vincent Titiriga

The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees held a special meeting of the Governing Board on June 7 and appointed Vincent Titiriga to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of John Richard effective June 2.

Titiriga was administered the Oath of Office at the June 8 regular meeting of the Governing Board and immediately assumed office as a member of the Board.

Titiriga, a senior water treatment operator with the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, will represent Area D, which was vacated by board President John Richard’s resignation from the governing board earlier this month. His term will expire in December 2024.

Janene Maxon is now serving as Acting President. She is the Trustee representing Area A, her term on the Castaic board will expire December 2024.

