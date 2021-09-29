CDPH Announces New Public Health Order, Extends Worker Vaccine Requirement for Adult Care Workers

The California Department of Public Health issued a public health order Tuesday requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in adult and senior care facilities and those employed in in-home direct care settings by Nov. 30.
The order applies to all adult and senior care facilities, certain persons who provide In-Home Supportive Services, certified home care aides, and Waiver Personal Care Services providers, hospice workers who provide services in the home or a licensed facility, and all employees, as well as service provider workers, who provide services through the state’s regional centers that serve individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
“We can and must continue to protect our most vulnerable communities from the ongoing threat of COVID-19,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “These care settings are home to Californians with complex medical conditions, all of whom are at high risk of having severe but preventable outcomes including hospitalization, severe illness, and death,” said Dr. Aragon. “Increasing vaccination rates among those who are providing care will help curb the spread of COVID-19 in these high-risk settings.”
California officials have reported 19,830 confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the pandemic, and nearly 50% of those were reported in health care, congregate care, and direct care settings. Of these outbreaks, the most (22%) have occurred in adult and senior care facilities and in-home direct care settings and cases and outbreaks often include workers and unvaccinated individuals.
The new vaccine requirement mirrors the state’s vaccine requirement for health care workersannounced on Aug. 5. Workers covered by Tuesday’s order must have their first dose of a one-dose regimen or their second dose of a two-dose regimen by Nov. 30, 2021.
California is leading the nation in vaccinations according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with more than 50.4 million doses administered and 83.8 percent of the eligible population having received at least one dose. However, in recent months the state has seen increasing numbers of individuals – overwhelmingly unvaccinated – contracting COVID-19 and being admitted to the hospital and ICU, explained officials.
Unvaccinated Californians age 12 and up and individuals who are eligible for boosters can go to myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to schedule an appointment or go to myturn.ca.gov/clinic to find a walk-in clinic in their county.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,485 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,920 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death, bringing the total number of deaths to 172 since the pandemic began.
It is time to celebrate everything that makes Santa Clarita an All-Star City! We are thrilled to once again hold our landmark State of the City event in person for 2021. The big event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 3:00 p.m. at the brand-new Canyon Country Community Center.
The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the community to join them for Calaveras Literarias with Dr. Gloria Arjona. The event will be held at the Newhall Community Center located at 22421 Market Street, on Oct. 10, at 1:00 p.m.
On Oct. 2, 2021 Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. and local vendors will gather around the kid’s pool to watch crates full of rubber ducks make their way down the slide to the finish line at the Aquatic Center in Canyon Country from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Atheists and Freethinkers have been among the top three fundraising teams in the annual Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the last three years, this year, SCAF finished in first place, having raised over $9,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Santa Clarita City Council held a closed session meeting Tuesday to consider buying several parcels of land owned by Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste to facilitate the planned extension of Dockweiler Drive through Placerita Canyon.
Carousel Ranch supporters enjoyed an evening of great food, impressive riding celebrations, and exciting auction items at the 25th annual Heart of the West Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration on August 28th, 2021.
The city of Santa Clarita is honored to once again be named as a 2021 finalist for the prestigious award of “Most Business-Friendly City” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC).
The SCV Water Board of Directors voted to continue remote meetings in accordance with Assembly Bill 361, which allows the continuation of remote board and standing committee meetings for the duration of the Governor’s proclamation of a state of emergency for COVID-19.
For the 27th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
Triumph Foundation a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities is hosting our Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field in Van Nuys, on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the firm has received the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) ISO/IEC 17025 Biological Field of Testing certification, which is a nationally, and internationally, recognized standard for continuous improvement and self-correction.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the following locations:
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibit, “Follow Your Art,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall. The art exhibit will be displayed at City Hall from Oct 4 through Dec 3.
How come you are forcing family related Providers who live with the Senior to a foreign substance taken into their bodies, but when my Mother was Medically Abused at West Hills ER in March of 2018, violating EMTALA multiple times, you did nothing nor had any concern?