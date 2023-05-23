memorial day

CHP Plans Memorial Day Weekend Maximum Enforcement Period

Uploaded: , Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By Press Release

Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching and many Californians are preparing to kick off the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip. Beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, May 26, the California Highway Patrol will implement a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period in anticipation of the increased traffic that often accompanies the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The Maximum Enforcement Period will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

Forty-five people were killed in crashes in California during last year’s Memorial Day weekend, nearly a 30 percent increase from the same period in 2021. The California Highway Patrol has a plan to help people arrive to their destinations safely, while reducing the number of deadly crashes on the state’s roads.

“The core mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security to the communities we serve,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “This holiday, motorists can expect to see additional CHP officers patrolling California’s roadways. All available uniformed members of this Department will be on patrol during this Memorial Day MEP. Our primary focus will be to enhance public safety, deter unsafe driving behavior, and when necessary, take appropriate enforcement action.”

In addition to assisting motorists and looking for traffic violations that often lead to serious injury or death, such as failure to wear a seat belt, speed and distracted driving, CHP officers will be paying close attention to people who are suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

CHP officers made nearly 900 DUI arrests during the Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period in 2022. Keep yourself and others who are on the road safe by designating a sober driver or using a ride-share service.

If you see or suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1 immediately. Be prepared to provide the dispatcher a description of the vehicle, the license plate number, location and direction of travel. Your phone call may save someone’s life.

The CHP’s Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s ongoing Click It or Ticket campaign, which continues through June 4. Seat belts save lives. Take two seconds to secure your safety and buckle up.

