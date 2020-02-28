CHP’s Stanley Names Amanda L. Ray Deputy Commissioner

SACRAMENTO – California Highway Patrol Assistant Commissioner Amanda L. Ray has been appointed Deputy Commissioner, CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley announced Friday.

The appointment makes Ray the first African American woman in the CHP’s 91-year history to hold the position of second in command of the nation’s largest state police agency.

Governor Gavin Newsom, who last year reappointed Commissioner Stanley to his post, applauded Ray’s appointment.

“The CHP is one of the most respected law enforcement agencies in California, if not the nation,” Newsom said. “As we mark Black History Month and Women’s History Month in March, I couldn’t be prouder of Deputy Commissioner Ray’s accomplishments and contributions to making the CHP the best of the best. Californians have every reason to be confident in the leadership of the CHP.”

Ray stated she was “honored and humbled” to be appointed to her new post. “I am grateful to continue to serve alongside the amazing women and men who each day are dedicated to providing the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security to the people of California,” she said. “I look forward to continuing to make the Department one that our employees and the people of this great state can admire and be proud of.”

A native of Oakland, Ray, 53, is a 30-year member of the Department, rising through the ranks and serving in assignments of increasing responsibility from cadet to Assistant Commissioner, Staff, where she oversaw the administrative functions of the Department, to include a $2.8 billion budget, departmental training, information technology, and personnel administration of a statewide organization of 11,000 women and men.

In her new role, Ray will oversee the day to day operations, the administrative and field operations of the CHP as well as the Offices of Legal Affairs, Internal Affairs, Equal Employment Opportunity, Risk Management, the Office of Accreditation, and Community Outreach and Media Relations.

Ray replaces Scott Silsbee, who retired from the CHP in December.