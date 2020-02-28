[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
68°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 28
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
CHP’s Stanley Names Amanda L. Ray Deputy Commissioner
| Friday, Feb 28, 2020
California Highway Patrol Deputy Commissioner Amanda L. Ray. | Courtesy photo.
California Highway Patrol Deputy Commissioner Amanda L. Ray. | Courtesy photo.

 

SACRAMENTO – California Highway Patrol Assistant Commissioner Amanda L. Ray has been appointed Deputy Commissioner, CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley announced Friday.

The appointment makes Ray the first African American woman in the CHP’s 91-year history to hold the position of second in command of the nation’s largest state police agency.

Governor Gavin Newsom, who last year reappointed Commissioner Stanley to his post, applauded Ray’s appointment.

“The CHP is one of the most respected law enforcement agencies in California, if not the nation,” Newsom said. “As we mark Black History Month and Women’s History Month in March, I couldn’t be prouder of Deputy Commissioner Ray’s accomplishments and contributions to making the CHP the best of the best. Californians have every reason to be confident in the leadership of the CHP.”

Ray stated she was “honored and humbled” to be appointed to her new post. “I am grateful to continue to serve alongside the amazing women and men who each day are dedicated to providing the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security to the people of California,” she said. “I look forward to continuing to make the Department one that our employees and the people of this great state can admire and be proud of.”

A native of Oakland, Ray, 53, is a 30-year member of the Department, rising through the ranks and serving in assignments of increasing responsibility from cadet to Assistant Commissioner, Staff, where she oversaw the administrative functions of the Department, to include a $2.8 billion budget, departmental training, information technology, and personnel administration of a statewide organization of 11,000 women and men.

In her new role, Ray will oversee the day to day operations, the administrative and field operations of the CHP as well as the Offices of Legal Affairs, Internal Affairs, Equal Employment Opportunity, Risk Management, the Office of Accreditation, and Community Outreach and Media Relations.

Ray replaces Scott Silsbee, who retired from the CHP in December.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Coronavirus COVID-19 Update: Goldmans Continue Recovery in Nebraska
Friday, Feb 28, 2020
Coronavirus COVID-19 Update: Goldmans Continue Recovery in Nebraska
Radio station KHTS/Santa Clarita co-owner and former Diamond Princess passenger Carl Goldman has been liberated from the bio-containment wing and moved to a quarantine dorm at Nebraska Medicine hospital, where he is recovering from a diagnosed case of coronavirus COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
SCV Voters Express Mixed Feelings About New Voting System
Friday, Feb 28, 2020
SCV Voters Express Mixed Feelings About New Voting System
Early voting has begun in the Santa Clarita Valley and the rest of Los Angeles County with the launch of the new voting system, while some local voters have mixed emotions about the experience.
FULL STORY...
Journalists May Get Reprieve From AB-5, California Contractor Law
Friday, Feb 28, 2020
Journalists May Get Reprieve From AB-5, California Contractor Law
Freelance journalists may soon breathe a sigh of relief after California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) announced amendments had been made to her controversial independent contractor law by removing the cap on the number of submissions freelancers could send to an outlet.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Sheriff’s Station Vies for Off-Highway Vehicle Grant
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit the department’s annual Off-Highway Vehicle grant request, and the application will be available for public review for 60 days, from March 3 through May 4, 2020.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Vies for Off-Highway Vehicle Grant
Bozeman Foundation Brings Anti-bullying Message to Castaic Middle School
Students at Castaic Middle School took a break from their usual school schedules to sit in on an assembly held by pro-athletes and founders of the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation Wednesday.
Bozeman Foundation Brings Anti-bullying Message to Castaic Middle School
Coronavirus COVID-19 Update: Goldmans Continue Recovery in Nebraska
Radio station KHTS/Santa Clarita co-owner and former Diamond Princess passenger Carl Goldman has been liberated from the bio-containment wing and moved to a quarantine dorm at Nebraska Medicine hospital, where he is recovering from a diagnosed case of coronavirus COVID-19.
Coronavirus COVID-19 Update: Goldmans Continue Recovery in Nebraska
SCV Voters Express Mixed Feelings About New Voting System
Early voting has begun in the Santa Clarita Valley and the rest of Los Angeles County with the launch of the new voting system, while some local voters have mixed emotions about the experience.
SCV Voters Express Mixed Feelings About New Voting System
Journalists May Get Reprieve From AB-5, California Contractor Law
Freelance journalists may soon breathe a sigh of relief after California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) announced amendments had been made to her controversial independent contractor law by removing the cap on the number of submissions freelancers could send to an outlet.
Journalists May Get Reprieve From AB-5, California Contractor Law
Santa Clarita Homeless Task Force Brainstorms 2020 Goals
After the annual point-in-time count last month, the Santa Clarita homeless task force reconvened Thursday to brainstorm on priorities for 2020.
Santa Clarita Homeless Task Force Brainstorms 2020 Goals
Rodriguez Named New President of Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative named Albert Rodriguez president and made other top-level management changes at the nonprofit group's Wednesday, February 26 board meeting.
Rodriguez Named New President of Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative
Valencia High Students Host Holocaust Survivors
On the 75th anniversary of the liberation of concentration camps after the Holocaust, 10th-grade students at Valencia High were given the opportunity to hear from three survivors Tuesday.
Valencia High Students Host Holocaust Survivors
California Drought Deepens in Mostly Dry February
The California drought situation worsened in February to cover nearly a quarter of the Golden State, amid the likelihood of no measurable rain across a wide swath of Northern California for the first time in recorded history.
California Drought Deepens in Mostly Dry February
Appeals Court Upholds Endangered Steelhead Ruling
A federal court’s 2018 ruling that United Water Conservation District violated the Endangered Species Act by jeopardizing steelhead survival and recovery in the Santa Clara River was upheld by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday.
Appeals Court Upholds Endangered Steelhead Ruling
CHP’s Stanley Names Amanda L. Ray Deputy Commissioner
California Highway Patrol Assistant Commissioner Amanda L. Ray has been appointed Deputy Commissioner, CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley announced Friday.
CHP’s Stanley Names Amanda L. Ray Deputy Commissioner
Today in SCV History (Feb. 28)
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
Beware of Outside Interests | Commentary by Stephen C. Petzold
The trustees and superintendent of the Sulphur Springs School District desperately want to mislead voters into believing that their proposed general obligation bond, Measure US, is a grassroots effort. But who really manages and supports the financing of Measure US?
Beware of Outside Interests | Commentary by Stephen C. Petzold
Midfielder Jesus Torres Joins TMU
Jesus Torres' early enrollment at TMU this spring could pay dividends as he prepares for the 2020 fall campaign.
Midfielder Jesus Torres Joins TMU
Canyons Outscore Santa Barbara 18-3 in Double-Header Sweep
SANTA BARBARA — The Lady Cougars outscored host Santa Barbara City College by a combined 18-3 score to sweep its road doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon.
Canyons Outscore Santa Barbara 18-3 in Double-Header Sweep
CSUN Program Offering Future Teachers ‘Residency Grants’
To be a good teacher, one has to spend time in a classroom mastering the art of lesson planning; creating innovative and engaging classwork that moves students forward academically; adapting curriculum to meet individual needs; grading tests; meeting district and state standards; navigating academic bureaucracy; and diplomacy.
CSUN Program Offering Future Teachers ‘Residency Grants’
Bus Passenger Taken into Custody After Reportedly Wielding Chainsaw
A passenger reportedly wielding a chainsaw on a public bus is suspected of appearing threatening to both the passengers and driver Thursday afternoon.
Bus Passenger Taken into Custody After Reportedly Wielding Chainsaw
Rialto-Based Pyrotechnic Team Awarded Contract for City’s 2020 Fireworks Show
The annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Santa Clarita is several months away, but the city of Santa Clarita took the first steps Tuesday to secure plans for the celebration.
Rialto-Based Pyrotechnic Team Awarded Contract for City’s 2020 Fireworks Show
California State Officials Say Public Risk to Coronavirus Remains Low
SACRAMENTO (CN) – Hours after confirming the first community-spread case of coronavirus in the United States, officials in California said Thursday that while 33 residents have tested positive and over 8,000 are being monitored, public risk remains low.
California State Officials Say Public Risk to Coronavirus Remains Low
One Person Taken to Hospital After Head-On Collision
At least one person was transported via ambulance to the hospital due to injuries sustained in a head-on collision near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Susan Beth Way Thursday morning.
One Person Taken to Hospital After Head-On Collision
Professional Lacrosse Players Pay Visit to Saugus High
Trent Burke sees lacrosse as “just a game.”
Professional Lacrosse Players Pay Visit to Saugus High
Lady Cougars Extend Winning Streak with Conference Win Against Glendale
The Lady Cougars reestablished its winning streak at three games with an 8-1 road win vs. conference opponent Glendale College on Tuesday.
Lady Cougars Extend Winning Streak with Conference Win Against Glendale
SCV Water Springs Forward with March Gardening Classes
March is all about spring. We “spring” forward with daylight savings time March 8, and the first day of spring is March 19.
SCV Water Springs Forward with March Gardening Classes
CSUN Launches Program to Help Students Overcome Barriers
CSUN is committed to giving its students the resources they need to overcome barriers to a quality education.
CSUN Launches Program to Help Students Overcome Barriers
%d bloggers like this: