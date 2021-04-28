CIF Southern Section Updates COVID Protocols For Championships

CIF Southern Section has updated their protocols as several local sports programs move into their playoff contests. CIF member schools are required to follow the California Department of Public Health Guidelines for Youth Sports, as well as any additional restrictions put in place by county health officials and individual schools and their districts.

The Southern Section will implement the COVID-19 protocols of the CDPH and local county health department orders that are consistent with or exceed those of the CDPH. While the CDPH allows for schools to develop more restrictive COVID-19 protocols, for schools hosting a Southern Section playoff contest, in any sport, the COVID-19 protocols of the CDPH and the local county of where the contest is being played will apply. In the event there are more restrictive protocols required by the local county office of public health, such COVID-19 protocols for interscholastic competition will govern the playoff event.

While the CDPH allows for schools to develop more restrictive COVID-19 protocols, be advised that if a school wishes to host a playoff contest, those specific school site rules may not be imposed on the visiting team during Southern Section playoff events. If the host school requires their student-athletes to abide by their own school site rules, the host school cannot mandate that a visiting team comply with their individual school site requirements that exceed the requirements of the CDPH or local county departments of public health. As an alternative, the host school may elect not to host the playoff game, have the game scheduled at the visiting team site, or if feasible, at a neutral site.

Southern Section host school sites will adhere to the COVID-19 protocols of the CDPH and or local county departments of public health, whichever is more restrictive, when hosting a Southern Section playoff contest. Also, adherence to local county health department orders is contingent upon the fact that the local health department requirements exceed those of the CDPH. If a county health department’s COVID-19 protocols fall below that of CDPH, then, at a minimum, the Southern Section will adhere to the guidance and requirements provided by the California Department of Public Health Guidelines on Youth Sports.

The Swimming and Diving Championships for boys and girls have been approved by the Orange County Department of Public Health. Here are some important details to prepare for this event;

Diving

⦁ Dates – Thursday, May 20, and Friday, May 21.

⦁ Location -Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo.

⦁ Format- Qualifying information is on our Swimming/Diving page at ⦁ www.cifss.org.

⦁ Spectators/Livestream – No spectators allowed. The entire event will be livestreamed and specific information on livestreaming will be forthcoming.

Swimming

⦁ Dates – Tuesday May 25 – Division 2

⦁ Thursday, May 27 – Division 1

⦁ Saturday, May 29 – Divisions 4 and 3 – separate sessions.

⦁ Location – Santa Margarita High School, Rancho Santa Margarita.

⦁ Format -Timed Finals – Top 16 qualifying times in each event, 2 alternates.

⦁ Spectators/Livestream – No spectators allowed. The entire event will be livestreamed and specific information on livestreaming will be forthcoming.

More information will be included in the Swimming and Diving Playoff Bulletin coming soon.

Season 2 Individual Sports: For the Season 2 Individual Sports listed below, the Southern Section is still actively working on securing approvals from various county health departments to ensure that they can conduct championship events. Officials have obtained some approvals in the various sports, but until they can get them all in a particular sport, Southern Section ask for patience until the approval process can be finalized. Information will be given as soon as it becomes available.

Boys/Girls Golf

Boys/Girls Individual Tennis

Boys/Girls Track and Field

Progress continues to be made and officials are hopeful that will continue. There is light at the end of the tunnel, and they will keep moving toward that light in the days and weeks in front of us until we complete this journey. Everyone have been on this ride together since mid-March of 2020 and there is every intention of finishing strong in the time ahead.

For any questions, contact the Southern Section office. The staff is ready, willing and able to assist in any way possible.

