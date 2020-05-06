Citizen Tip Leads to Capture of Attempted Murder Suspect

A tip from a citizen led to the capture and arrest of Noah Becerra, a 20-year-old man sought by Santa Clarita Valley-based sheriff’s detectives for attempted murder charges.

Here’s more of the story from the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s social media:

“The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Detective Bureau received a tip on April 27, 2020, from a citizen regarding the whereabouts of suspect Noah Becerra, a 20-year-old adult male sought by detectives for attempted murder charges.

“In June 2019, detectives had reached out for the public’s assistance in locating suspect Becerra in connection with a shooting that occurred in January 2018 where the suspect allegedly shot a male adult victim in the parking lot of a Canyon Country fast food restaurant. The victim survived his injuries.

“The tip received last Monday indicated that suspect Becerra was in the San Jose, California area. COBRA detectives corresponded with detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau Task Force regarding the new leads on the case.

“On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, two days after the tip was received, LASD MCB detectives located and arrested attempted murder suspect Noah Becerra in San Jose.

“Becerra was transported and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail, where he is being held on a charge of attempted murder with bail set at $2.1 million.

“Suspect Becerra will be transferred to the Los Angeles County Jail at a future date, where he will be arraigned at San Fernando Superior Court.

“Thank you for partnering with us to solve crime and keep our community safe.”