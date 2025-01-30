header image

1945 - Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district [story]

students
City Awards $200,000 in Community Services, Arts Grants
| Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
city-hall-council-chambers-sign-4

The Santa Clarita City Council approved the 2025 Community Services and Arts Grants Committee’s program funding recommendations during its regular meeting held Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The grants approved include $100,000 for Community Services Grants and $100,000 for Arts Grants, a total of $200,000.

Santa Clarita has provided funds for nonprofit organizations through the Community Services and Arts Grants program for approximately 35 years. Each year, a Grants Committee is assembled to determine funding categories, review and rate applications and make funding recommendations for community service and arts projects throughout Santa Clarita.

This year’s Committee included Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda; Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste; former Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission Chair Jonathan Waymire; Arts Commission Chair Patti Rasmussen; and three city staff members from across the City Manager’s Office, Recreation and Community Services and Public Works departments. The committee, with the exception of Arts Commission Chair Patti Rasmussen, is responsible for reviewing and rating the community services applications.

All applications under the arts categories were reviewed and rated by a separate Peer Review Rating Panel, which included the following members:

1. Arts Commission Chair – Patti Rasmussen

2. Local Arts Educator – Susan Wakefield, College of the Canyons

3. Local Arts Advocate – Tom Lund, Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts

4. Regional Arts Advocate – Katherine Nestved, City of Santa Clarita

The Committee continues to be responsible for determining the funding categories and making funding recommendations based on aggregate scores for each of the individual grant applications. This year, the Committee selected “City of Santa Clarita Community Benefit” for Community Services grants and “Supporting the Arts in the City of Santa Clarita” for Arts grants as the focus areas.

With the adoption of the Fiscal Year 2024-25 budget, the City Council approved a budget of $200,000 for the Community Services and Arts Grants program. The allocated amount for each area of the grant program is $100,000 for Community Services grants and $100,000 for Community Arts, Arts Organization Capacity, and Santa Clarita Presents grants.

The maximum funding limits for Community Service Grants, Community Arts Grants and Arts Organization Capacity Grants are each up to $5,000, while Santa Clarita Presents Grants are up to $7,500.

Thirty-one Community Services Grants applications were received, with requests totaling $149,059. This year’s grant program includes a recommendation from the committee to fund 22 of the applicants with a total grant allocation of $100,000.

Twenty-one Arts Grants applications were received across all three arts categories, with grant requests totaling $108,605.

The Committee recommended funding be awarded to 20 of the applications, totaling $100,000.

2025 Community Services Grants Recommended for Funding

A Light of Hope Support Center, Inc Youth Addicts to Advocates Leadership Pilot $ 4,800.

Agape Village Day Program Community Access Van Project $ 5,000.

Assistance League of Santa Clarita Fostering Success $ 5,000.

Bridge to Home Emergency Motel Voucher Program $ 5,000.

Carousel Ranch Program Equipment: Portable Misting Fan System $ 5,000.

Child & Family Center Breakthrough Parenting Training $ 5,000.

Circle of Hope Customer Relationship Management System $ 5,000.

Fostering Youth Independence Healthy Meals $ 5,000.

Guardians Support Center, Inc Handheld Radio System $ 1,415.

Northeast Valley Health Corporation NEVHC SCHC Enhancement Project $ 5,000.

ONEgeneration Santa Clarita GAP Kinship Outreach Project $ 5,000.

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Oral Health and Prevention in Homeless Shelter Programs $ 5,000.

Santa Clarita Track Club The Strides for Wellness Challenge $ 1,415.

Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club STEM in a Box $ 5,000.

Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society Marketing Brochure $ 4,500.

Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Mirrors for Senior Exercise Classes $ 5,000.

Santa Clarita Valley Young Marines 8 Flag Color Guard $ 2,871.

SCV Education Foundation Bag of Books Expansion $ 5,000.

SCV Food Pantry Safety Enhancements $ 5,000.

SCV Wildland Weed Warriors Habitat Restoration $ 5,000.

Single Mothers Outreach Parenting Communication Program $ 5,000.

Young Life Technology Enhancement Project $ 5,000.

Total $100,000

2025 Arts Grants Recommended for Funding

There are three arts grants categories including Community Arts, Arts Organization Capacity and Santa Clarita Presents.

Community Arts

COC Foundation Augmented Reality in Art $ 5,000.

Eclipse Theatre LA The Show Must Go On! $ 4,240.

Hart Choir Booster Club Hart Show Choir Technology Update $ 1,395.

Hope Theatre Arts Theatre & Story Side-By-Side 2025 $ 5,000.

Include Everyone Project SCV Junior Stars and Theatre Inside Experience $ 5,000.

Major Impact Theatre 2025 Original Script and Storage Program $ 5,000.

Mission Opera Mission Opera Arts Community Tosca Support $ 5,000.

Olive Branch Theatricals OBT Summer Musical The Wedding Singer $ 5,000.

Open Wings Theatre Company A Midsummer Night’s Dream $ 5,000

Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Spring Concerts $ 5,000

Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Palaver Strings Workshop – Musical Skills Enhancement $ 5,000

The Artree Nest $ 4,365

William S. Hart Education Foundation (WiSH) Music in Mental Health $ 5,000

Arts Organization Capacity

Dig Deep Theatre Dig Deep Dash 5K $ 5,000.

Mission Opera Mission Opera Capacity Grant Storage Shed $ 5,000.

Olive Branch Theatricals Wireless Microphone System $ 5,000.

Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Support for Technology Upgrades and Concert Venue Rentals $ 5,000.

Saugus High School Instrumental Music Program Santa Clarita GAP Kinship Outreach Project $ 5,000.

Santa Clarita Presents

ESCAPE Theatre Lil’ Abner The Musical $ 7,500.

Santa Clarita Ballet Company The Sleeping Beauty $ 7,500.

Total $100,000

Not approved for funding this grant cycle are:

Community Grants

153 Initiative Foundation Merch High $ 5,000.

818 Consultants Arts & Auto Event $ 5,000.

Avenues Supported Living Services Computer Upgrade Project $ 5,000.

Caregiver Safe Place Caregivers Day Out Program $ 5,000.

Ignite the Light of Hope Foundation Mobile Food Distribution $ 5,000.

Learning360 All Aboard the Literacy Express $ 5,000.

Million Little Family Wokrshop & Community Event $ 5,000.

OMG Youth Sports OMG Health Matters $ 5,000.

Pleasantview Industries Table for Ten $ 2,000.

Arts Grants

SCV Food Pantry Feeding Artist $ 5,000.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
