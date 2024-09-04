City Breaks Ground for Future Rink Sports Pavilion

Dirt has been ceremonially thrown and construction on The Rink Sports Pavilion has commenced following the official ground-breaking held Friday, Aug. 30.

Located at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex (20870 Centre Pointe Parkway), this amenity will be another addition to the community, bringing a facility that is not only for residents who want to stay active, but also benefit local small businesses and tourism.

The Rink Sports Pavilion will be a 25,701 square-foot facility and feature a 12,000-square-foot multi-use rink, with roller skating, basketball, volleyball and pickleball overlays. There will also be a commercial kitchen, DJ and seating areas, making it a go-to location for birthday parties, competitions and even galas!

During construction, a large portion of the parking lot located in front of the outdoor basketball courts will be closed, but all facilitis, including the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita and basketball courts, will still be accessible to the community.

The sand volleyball court will be moved near the Canine Country Dog Park, located adjacent to the large field near the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center.

To view construction updates and behind-the-scene features, please follow the city of Santa Clarita’s social media pages, @CityofSantaClarita. For more information about The Rink Sports Pavilion, please contact Araz Valijan at avalijan@santaclarita.gov.

