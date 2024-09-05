header image

September 5
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Laurene Weste | Creating Community at The Roller Rink
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024

Laurene Weste 2024After being part of the Parks and Recreation Commission in the early 90s and spending nearly 30 years on the City Council, my life has been dedicated to creating a community where residents and businesses feel welcomed and safe here in Santa Clarita. From our award-winning facilities, 38 parks, miles of trails and more than 13,000 acres of open space, creating spaces where our community can enjoy nature, while staying active, healthy and enjoying time with family and friends is one of my favorite things about serving on the City Council.

One way we are furthering that shared community feel is through our newest amenity, the future Rink Sports Pavilion. Just last week, the Santa Clarita City Council held the official groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of The Rink, which is located adjacent to the Gymnasium at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. Joining us were members of the local roller-skating community, Skating Mama’s. Originally formed during the COVID pandemic as a way to be outside and active with others, this group provided a skating demonstration, showing just one of the ways this state-of-the-art facility will be used.

During the next few months, grading on the site will take place in order to start the construction of the 25,701 square-foot facility. This recreational hub will be home to a 12,000 square foot rink, which will be a multi-use surface, perfect for roller skating, playing a game of basketball, practicing your volleyball skills or joining friends in a game of pickleball. I know that this facility will become a special place where our community can come together to spend time with friends and families, celebrate birthdays, stay active and try a new hobby.

In addition to the roller rink, the building will also feature a commercial kitchen that will serve up fan-favorites, making it the go-to spot for a break from the fun. Get ready to move and groove, as the new facility will also feature a DJ booth. This will add to the party experience for any birthday, business meeting or gala. With a uniqueness rivaling The Cube, I know that this will become a local favorite for events.

As a city that is no stranger to triple-digit summers, the indoor Rink Sports Pavilion will be a facility that can be used year-round, no matter the weather. Just think of the fun times to be had during a summer evening, where families and friends can enjoy dinner and a skate at The Rink, and still have time to step outside and catch the beautiful, late-night sunset overlooking the valley.

By encouraging our residents to stay active at not just at The Rink Sports Pavilion, but at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente, our icy favorite across town, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia or one of the Community Centers in Newhall and Canyon Country, we can create places where our community feels at home and welcome to try new sports, express themselves through arts, crafts, music and so much more.

I look forward to watch construction as The Rink Sports Pavilion transforms into another extraordinary facility here in our community. If you would like to keep up-to-date on the progress of The Rink Sports Pavilion, be sure to follow the city’s social media accounts, @CityOfSantaClarita, or visit SantaClarita.gov. I can’t wait to see you all out there, it’s a place to just have fun!

Councilmember Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santaclarita.gov.
