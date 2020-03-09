City Council Agenda: Concrete Repairs, Newhall Crossings, Via Princessa Extension

The Santa Clarita City Council agenda for Tuesday’s regular 6 p.m. meeting includes discussion of its annual concrete rehabilitation program, the final steps of the Newhall Crossings project and Via Princessa’s roadway extension.

A special meeting will precede at 4:30 p.m., a closed session for city representatives to confer with legal counsel about the initiation of litigation based on a letter dated February 4, 2020, from Attorney Scott Rafferty concerning the California Voting Rights Act.

Sidewalk rehabilitation

Each year, the council revisits its annual concrete rehabilitation program, to approve funds and plans to remove and repair damaged sidewalks and driveway entrances. These plans also include the construction of access ramps throughout Santa Clarita, according to the City Council agenda.

The council will consider approving a construction contract of $416,404 with a contingency of $15,778 to not exceed the total amount of $432,182, the agenda added.

“We do this yearly to make sure the sidewalks are smooth and safe for all our residents,” said Carrie Lujan, communications manager for the city of Santa Clarita.

The timeline of the program is not available at this time, Lujan said.

Newhall Crossings Project

Council members are reviewing the final steps of approval relating to the Newhall Crossings project at their regular meeting Tuesday.

The staff is recommending the council abandon existing alley easements for public use purposes, according to the agenda.

This mixed-use space with 20,000 square feet of retail, 47 residential units and a 372-stall public parking structure has already begun renting units on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, according to Lujan.

“They are wrapping up work on the Newhall Crossings,” said Lujan. “There is a portion of the alleyway, which is our portion, that is vacated.”

Extending Via Princessa

The Via Princessa East Roadway extension project, which would extend the road from Sheldon Avenue to Golden Valley Road, was approved in November.

On Tuesday, the council will be asked to approve the agreement set between the developer of the project, ETCR Inc., and the city of Santa Clarita.

“(This) is an agreement with the developer for them to provide (the city) with the right-of-way for Via Princessa roadway in exchange for (the city) reimbursing them for the design of the roadway,” said Damon Letz, assistant city engineer for the city.

View the complete agenda here.

The meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita 91355.