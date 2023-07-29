City Files Injunction Against Street Vendor

After exhausting all administrative processes, the city of Santa Clarita’s legal counsel has filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against Tacos Jacky, an illegal sidewalk vending operation currently operating within the public right-of-way at various locations throughout Santa Clarita.

The injunction would require Tacos Jacky to temporarily cease all operations until it brings its operations into compliance with the law and health and safety standards.

Since 2019, Tacos Jacky has been operating without a valid peddler’s license, public health permit and sidewalk vending permit, all in violation of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code. The city’s Community Preservation staff members have conducted 218 site inspections at multiple Tacos Jacky locations. Of those inspections, staff members observed Tacos Jacky operating with dangerous food safety conditions which posed an immediate health and safety threat to the residents of Santa Clarita on 74 occasions and required Tacos Jacky to cease operation immediately.

Staff provided information and resources on vending requirements, but Tacos Jacky continues to return and operate without appropriate licenses and permits in Santa Clarita. Due to non-compliance with the Santa Clarita Municipal Code, the city has issued 40 citations to individuals operating Tacos Jacky, totaling $17,250 in unpaid citations.

Per state legislation, existing law authorizes a local authority to adopt requirements for public safety regulating sidewalk vending and the time, place and manner of vending in the public right-of-way.

Santa Clarita Municipal Code Section 11.37.060, regulates sidewalk vendors and sidewalk vending operations within the city and states that “[e]xcept as otherwise authorized under this code, including the issuance of any applicable temporary use, special event, or conditional use or event permit, no person may engage in sidewalk vending on any public right-of-way in the city without first obtaining and having in possession a valid peddler’s license, public health permit, and sidewalk vending permit.”

The city of Santa Clarita will continue to keep the community informed of this issue. For more information about street vending or to view the city’s Municipal Code, please visit santa-clarita.com/SidewalkVending.

