City Provides Tips on Preventing River ‘Poo-lution’

Summer is here and we all know the weather won’t stop our pets from wanting to be outside at a dog park, backyard or one of the city of Santa Clarita’s open spaces. That also means sprinklers and hoses are often running more frequently. If excess water runs off a property, dog waste left on the ground (which can contain harmful bacteria) has the potential to enter the City’s storm drains and flow directly into the Santa Clara River. This runoff creates health and environmental hazards for our community.

You can help prevent water “poo-lution” by following the steps below to ensure that you Do Your Doody!

– Pick-up after your pet when out for walks, at the park and at your own home using a pet waste bag. Residents can get a bag from public pet waste bag stations throughout City parks and paseos.

– Dispose of pet waste in the regular garbage container, not the organics or recycling container.

– Do not use a hose to wash pet waste from your lawn into the storm drain.

The city of Santa Clarita is committed to protecting the environment through education, events and sustainable programming. GreenSantaClarita.com is the best place to find more information about programs including Recycle Hero, Water Quality and much more. Visit GreenSantaClarita.com/petwaste for more water pollution prevention tips.

