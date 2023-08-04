City Provides Tips on Preventing River ‘Poo-lution’

Summer is here and we all know the weather won’t stop our pets from wanting to be outside at a dog park, backyard or one of the city of Santa Clarita’s open spaces. That also means sprinklers and hoses are often running more frequently. If excess water runs off a property, dog waste left on the ground (which can contain harmful bacteria) has the potential to enter the City’s storm drains and flow directly into the Santa Clara River. This runoff creates health and environmental hazards for our community.
You can help prevent water “poo-lution” by following the steps below to ensure that you Do Your Doody!
– Pick-up after your pet when out for walks, at the park and at your own home using a pet waste bag. Residents can get a bag from public pet waste bag stations throughout City parks and paseos.
– Dispose of pet waste in the regular garbage container, not the organics or recycling container.
– Do not use a hose to wash pet waste from your lawn into the storm drain.
The city of Santa Clarita is committed to protecting the environment through education, events and sustainable programming. GreenSantaClarita.com is the best place to find more information about programs including Recycle Hero, Water Quality and much more. Visit GreenSantaClarita.com/petwaste for more water pollution prevention tips.
"Celebrate" is a unique free cultural experience that brings the history and traditions of people and places from around the world to the Canyon Country Community Center every second Friday from April to September. The next Celebrate event will be held Friday, Aug. 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Last year, California had nearly 7,500 wildfires with over 330,000 acres burned in total. Considered a “quiet” year compared to years past, 2022 still had significant wildfires that raged across the state, burning 876 structures and risking the lives of thousands of firefighters.
Do you Know a strong, ambitious woman who is the primary provider for her family and pursuing higher education? Encourage her to apply for the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley Live Your Dream Award program.
Since attending the 2022 World Cup, Santa Clarita eighth grader Ismachiah Oduwole, 13, has been making his way across the globe collecting signatures on a soccer ball and seeking sustainability pledges to raise awareness on the impact of climate change.
The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation recognizes this years list of most influential leaders in the region, including Holly Schroeder, SCVEDC president and chief executive officer. Several members of the SCVEDC's Board of Directors have also been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s Valley 200 list announced on July 31.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced her opposition to the new Aliso Canyon proposal, joining with area legislators who shared their concerns about increasing storage at the facility before the California Public Utilities Commission and federal authorities have completed their investigations into the causes of the winter gas price spikes.
The Salvation Army and Walmart on Carl Boyer Drive in Santa Clarita are helping to make the next school year the best school year for 100 kids in Santa Clarita Valley by collecting school supplies and other necessary items for families in need.
There is nothing better than gathering with family and friends on a warm summer evening as the sun is setting, to enjoy one of Santa Clarita’s premier events. Fortunately in August, there are many opportunities to do just that.
