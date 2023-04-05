City Urges to Keep Ant Spray Out of The Waterways

Water has the ability to transport just about everything it comes into contact with, whether it comes from rain, sprinklers or a garden hose, water carries everything downhill due to gravity.

Pollutants that get washed into street gutters travel down the storm drain pipes and end up in our river.

Pesticides found in ant spray and lawn granules are a particular set of pollutants which have been found in excess in the Santa Clara River. It’s up to residents to do their part to prevent pesticide pollution by keeping ant spray out of our waterway! Below are a few helpful tips, commonly referred to as “Integrated Pest Management” tips that will help reduce this contamination:

1.Prevent ants from entering your home in the first place. Take away their temptation by cleaning up food waste and wash dirty dishes. Close any entry points for ants by applying caulk to openings on baseboards and around pipes. Keep landscaping neat and clear of weeds and debris.

2.If ants do make it into your home, use soap and water or white vinegar on a sponge and wipe along their ant-trail to erase their scent that provides messaging for the other ants. Clean any food sources thoroughly.

3.If you must use a pesticide, please read and follow the directions carefully. “Spot apply” instead of spraying large areas. Be sure to dispose of any leftover pesticide properly.

4.Most importantly, don’t let newly applied pesticide wash away. Whether it’s with a garden hose, sprinklers or rain, keep pesticides from washing off your yard so they can do their job at getting those ants and not polluting our river. Please do not apply pesticides right before it rains or just before running the sprinklers.

For more helpful tips about pesticide pollution prevention and other useful information, visit the website.

