Clear the Shelters August Pet Adoptions Offers Dogs, Cats for $20

The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care & Control is pleased to join NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s annual month-long Clear the Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign for the ninth consecutive year.

This year this event will take place from Aug. 1- 31. During this time, adoption fees at Department of Animal Care & Control’s seven animal care centers, including the Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384, will be reduced to $20 for all dogs and cats. Fees include adoption, spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchips. Pet licenses and spay/neuter deposits (if necessary) are not included in the promotion.

“Clear the Shelters has become the premier adoption event for Department of Animal Care & Control and animal shelters across the nation.,” said Department of Animal Care & Control Director Marcia Mayeda. “We are grateful to NBC4 and Telemundo 52 for their compassion and leadership in raising awareness to get more animals into loving homes.”

Information on all pets available for adoption, as well as the locations of all Department of Animal Care & Control animal care centers, is available online at animalcare.lacounty.gov.

Since its 2015 inception, Clear the Shelters has helped more than 860,000 pets find new homes. The 2022 campaign established a new single-year record with more than 161,000 adoptions, while also raising more than $540,000. Nearly 1,400 animal shelters and rescues covering all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam participated in last year’s campaign.

“We are proud that Clear the Shelters supports the many outstanding shelters and rescues in our communities that perform the vital work of caring for vulnerable animals, so we are very excited for the campaign’s return this August to help them find new homes for animals in need and raise more money to fund their efforts,” said Meredith McGinn, NBCUniversal Local’s Executive Vice President of Diginets & Original Production. “We are so thankful for our many generous supporters and partners, including our employees, participating shelters, affiliate stations and Hill’s Pet Nutrition, who enable Clear the Shelters to make such a meaningful impact each year.”

For those who cannot adopt but are still interested in participating in the campaign, the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation accepts donations to enhance the care and outcomes for animals in County-operated care centers. All donations are tax deductible and support programs like spay/neuter services, medical care, behavior and enrichment, and grooming for care center animals, Care vouchers to help pets stay with their families, and disaster response for animals in danger, among others. For more information, please visit lacountyanimals.org/give.

For more information on Clear the Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com.

