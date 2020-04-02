[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
68°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 2
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
COC Comes One Step Closer to Energy Independence
| Thursday, Apr 2, 2020
COC Fuel Cells

While College of the Canyons recently transitioned most of its spring courses and services to an online format, something else at the college recently went online.

On Tuesday, March 24, the college came one step closer to energy independence when its new Bloom Energy Corp. fuel cell went online for the first time.

The first phase of the college’s new fuel cell plant—which will provide the college with nearly a megawatt of power—achieved 100 percent output within 24 hours.

The second phase of the fuel cell project—which will generate more than 500,000 kilowatts of power and bring total plant production to 1.5 megawatts—will be completed in the fall.

“This is a very exciting step for the college’s sustainability efforts,” said Jim Schrage, vice president of facilities planning, operations and construction at the college. “Our new fuel cell technology system will dramatically reduce the college’s emissions, carbon footprint, and dependency on the energy grid. We want to thank Bloom Energy Corp. for helping us improve our energy efficiency.”

Located on the west side of campus, the fuel cell plant was part of an upgrade of the college’s existing fuel cell technology system, made possible thanks to a $3 million award from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Previously, the college relied on the original Bonelli Hall central plant, the south campus plant and a third plant on the north side of campus for its heating, cooling and hot water needs.

The system overhaul also included removing the college’s two co-generators, upgrading the existing cooling tower, and adding a new chiller to compensate for the lost production of cold water previously produced by the existing co-generator.

A central plant is a facility that houses chillers, boilers, and cooling towers that serve as a single supply source for hot water and chilled water that services multiple buildings from a central location.

The college has made use of central plants to reduce waste and create an energy efficient campus from the very beginning. COC installed its first central plant on the roof of what is now Bonelli Hall, but as the campus continued to grow, the need for expansion of the central plant became apparent in the early 1990s.

Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook secured funding for the South Plant, located near Mentry Hall, which was the first real central plant in the California Community College System.

“College of the Canyons is proud to have been at the forefront of implementing new energy-efficient technology,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “We are always looking for innovative ways to continue improving upon our sustainability efforts at both our campuses.”

COC was one of only three educational institutions to receive an incentive fund from SCAQMD in 2019 to replace older, higher-emitting appliances and equipment with zero and near-zero emission technologies.

SCAQMD is the air pollution control agency for Orange County and major sections of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Headquartered in San Jose, Bloom Energy Corp has recently shifted from manufacturing fuel cells to refurbishing ventilators to help assist hospitals during the coronavirus epidemic.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

COC Comes One Step Closer to Energy Independence

COC Comes One Step Closer to Energy Independence
Thursday, Apr 2, 2020
While College of the Canyons recently transitioned most of its spring courses and services to an online format, something else at the college recently went online.
FULL STORY...

COC Nursing Program Donates Essential Equipment to Henry Mayo

COC Nursing Program Donates Essential Equipment to Henry Mayo
Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020
In light of the global shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals handling coronavirus cases, the College of the Canyons nursing program has donated this essential equipment to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
FULL STORY...

State: All Community College Students Can Retake Classes; More

State: All Community College Students Can Retake Classes; More
Saturday, Mar 28, 2020
Students may retake any course attempted during the pandemic; colleges must disregard the previous grade. The deadline to select pass/no pass is extended.
FULL STORY...

UCLA Health Launches #TeamLA to Help Tackle Virus

UCLA Health Launches #TeamLA to Help Tackle Virus
Saturday, Mar 28, 2020
#TeamLA is a new movement launched by UCLA Health designed to empower everyone – from influencers and celebrities to the general public - to show our collective support of social distancing and to express gratitude for all of the workers who are on the front lines.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Professor Creates Interactive COVID-19 Tracking Maps

CSUN Professor Creates Interactive COVID-19 Tracking Maps
Thursday, Mar 26, 2020
Hoping to get a better grasp on how COVID-19 is impacting people at the local level, California State University, Northridge geography professor Steven Graves has created interactive maps that track the virus’ progress county by county on the national level, and neighborhood by neighborhood in Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Iconic Halfway House Temporarily Closes Doors
Halfway House Cafe, the iconic eatery on Sierra Highway, announced Thursday it will temporarily close its doors and take-out services will not be available.
Iconic Halfway House Temporarily Closes Doors
Wilk Reminds Small Business Owners of Assistance Programs
State Sen. Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, wants to make sure residents of the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys are aware of the new resources available for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilk Reminds Small Business Owners of Assistance Programs
New Accommodations Coming to California Colleges, K-12 Schools
The State Board of Education (SBE), California Department of Education (CDE), California State University (CSU), University of California (UC), California Community Colleges, and independent nonprofit colleges and universities have been working together to understand and address the heightened concerns of students and families and the difficult conditions of this time.
New Accommodations Coming to California Colleges, K-12 Schools
COC Comes One Step Closer to Energy Independence
While College of the Canyons recently transitioned most of its spring courses and services to an online format, something else at the college recently went online.
COC Comes One Step Closer to Energy Independence
Circle of Hope Seeks Community Support; Continues Programs Remotely
In keeping the health and best interests of cancer patients, survivors and Circle of Hope staff in mind, Circle of Hope has temporarily suspended services out of their office and Wellness Center in Newhall. The organization remains open offering its services and programs remotely.
Circle of Hope Seeks Community Support; Continues Programs Remotely
April 7: Virtual Cocktails & Conversation with Scott Wilk
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host its first Virtual Cocktails & Conversation with State Senator Scott Wilk from California's 21st Senate District.
April 7: Virtual Cocktails & Conversation with Scott Wilk
California Schools Chief Issues New Guidance on Grading, Senior Graduation
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California State Board of Education (SBE) have issued new guidance on graduation requirements and grading for seniors.
California Schools Chief Issues New Guidance on Grading, Senior Graduation
Chamber to Hold COVID-19 Webinar Series
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has readily-available resources to assist your business during the COVID-19 crisis.
Chamber to Hold COVID-19 Webinar Series
U.S. Unemployment Claims Hit 6.6 Million
(CN) — As the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on economies around the world, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 6.6 million people applied for unemployment insurance benefits over the last week — roughly 2% of the country’s population.
U.S. Unemployment Claims Hit 6.6 Million
Who Needs Toilet Paper? | Commentary by Dianne Hellrigel
Earthquake, fire, epidemic, pandemic are all real disasters. Are you ready? Have you prepared? If you’re still running to the store every other day, you’re not prepared, and you could be opening yourself up to infection.
Who Needs Toilet Paper? | Commentary by Dianne Hellrigel
Today in SCV History (April 2)
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
Affidavit: L.A. Conspiracy Theorist Aimed Train at Navy Hospital Ship
A train engineer at the Port of Los Angeles was arrested Wednesday morning on federal charges for allegedly running a locomotive at full speed off the end of rail tracks near the USNS Mercy.
Affidavit: L.A. Conspiracy Theorist Aimed Train at Navy Hospital Ship
Henry Mayo Says it Has Adequate Supply of Ventilators
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Tuesday that they remain “in pretty good shape” as it pertains to their supply of personal protective equipment and ventilators, but that they are also preparing for the COVID-19 peak.
Henry Mayo Says it Has Adequate Supply of Ventilators
National Stockpile of Medical Supplies Nearly Gone, Trump Confirms
The national stockpile of personal protective equipment is nearly depleted, President Donald Trump said at the White House’s COVID-19 task force briefing Wednesday.
National Stockpile of Medical Supplies Nearly Gone, Trump Confirms
On Being a Senior | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
At checkout, a gentleman six feet behind me asked if I wanted some bottles of fruit juice from his cart. Nope. I thanked him, then checked out.
On Being a Senior | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Wednesday: 11 New Deaths, 513 New Cases, At Least 56 Total in SCV
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 11 new deaths and 513 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, with at least 56 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Wednesday: 11 New Deaths, 513 New Cases, At Least 56 Total in SCV
Petco Awards $85K Grant to L.A. County Animal Care
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been awarded a grant of $80,000 from the Petco Foundation to support lifesaving efforts for county animals.
Petco Awards $85K Grant to L.A. County Animal Care
Dodgers News: See SportsNet LA and Games on AT&T
Spectrum Networks announced a carriage agreement to launch the Los Angeles Dodgers award-winning regional sports network, Spectrum SportsNet LA, to AT&T video subscribers beginning Wednesday.
Dodgers News: See SportsNet LA and Games on AT&T
State Schools Chief: Campuses Should Stay Closed Through School Year
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recommends that school campuses remain closed through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
State Schools Chief: Campuses Should Stay Closed Through School Year
Supes Move to Protect County Inmates from COVID-19
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisors Ridley-Thomas and Kuehl ratifying an Executive Order which called for the County Health Officer to conduct an immediate assessment of the county’s jails to identify and implement measures to protect individuals and staff inside.
Supes Move to Protect County Inmates from COVID-19
Newsom Launches Campaign to Combat Seniors’ Social Isolation
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the “Stay Home - Save Lives - Check In” campaign on Tuesday urging Californians to help combat social isolation and food insecurity among California's seniors older than 65 – a community that is uniquely vulnerable to COVID-19.
Newsom Launches Campaign to Combat Seniors’ Social Isolation
Santa Clarita Blocks Evictions of Residential, Commercial Tenants
The Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to establish an ordinance that protects residential and commercial tenants citywide from evictions through the end of May.
Santa Clarita Blocks Evictions of Residential, Commercial Tenants
Newhall Resident 3D-Prints Masks for First Responders
While some have taken to the traditional thread and needle to contribute to the Million Masks challenge, Santa Clarita resident A.J. Apone and his father, Allan, have decided to make 3D printer technology work for them.
Newhall Resident 3D-Prints Masks for First Responders
DOJ Makes $850M Available to Public Safety Agencies
The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it is making $850 million available to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.
DOJ Makes $850M Available to Public Safety Agencies
%d bloggers like this: