header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 11
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
Paul Wickline Named Canyon Country Campus Associate Vice President
| Friday, Oct 11, 2024
Paul-Wickline

Paul Wickline, former associate vice president of instruction at College of the Canyons, has been appointed as the associate vice president of the college’s Canyon Country campus.

Wickline replaces Ryan Theule, who resigned from his position on Sept. 2 after 17 years of service.

“I am humbled and honored to take on the role of providing leadership of the Canyon Country Campus and working alongside the exceptional faculty, staff, and administrators who call this campus their home,” said Paul Wickline. “My goals include helping to continue the legacy of outstanding student-centered leadership of previous administrators providing oversight of this campus and the programs located here. I will strive to partner with students, staff and faculty to fulfill our President’s vision of creating an identity for this campus and fulfilling the promise of this location and the classes, programs, and services provided here, to help transform the lives of those on this side of the Valley.”

Wickline has provided leadership at COC in a variety of roles since arriving in 2008 as a newly hired tenure-track theatre faculty member, department chair and producer. Between 2008 and 2015, he directed or produced several theatrical productions each year and helped build partnerships with area high school theatre teachers, recruiting new students to the COC theatre program and working with faculty and staff to build a robust theatre program.

He taught several classes on the Canyon Country campus during this time.

“I loved the natural beauty of the campus, and the feeling of a smaller student community here,” Wickline said.

As a faculty member, he grew increasingly interested in higher education leadership, first serving as a learning outcomes and assessment coordinator and later as the Academic Senate Vice President and President. He was also appointed by the Academic Senate of California Community Colleges to a transfer taskforce which led to the develop the Interstate Passport Transfer Program for the Western Interstate Commission of Higher Education.

When an academic dean position opened supporting the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences in 2015, he took advantage of the opportunity to serve the college and community in a different capacity. In addition to helping lead and manage instructional operations for multiple academic programs, he also developed a successful partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, now Bella Vida, to offer a year-long series of workshops for family caregivers.

Wickline also provided administrative leadership of the Child Development Center on both campuses and helped support the migration of services to the Valencia Campus after the Tick Fire destroyed the Child Development Center at Canyon Country campus.

In 2020, he became Associate Vice President of Instruction, leading the operational aspects of instruction and continuing his work in the implementation of guided pathways. In this role, he provided oversight over a breadth of academic programs, projects and instructional support services including development of a district-wide strategic enrollment management plan and the creation of a project to increase enrollments at the Canyon Country campus.

He also provided administrative support of student learning outcomes and assessment processes and was instrumental in the development and expansion of dual enrollment programs and public safety training and inmate education, helping grow the program from 500 students in 2019 to more than 2,000 students at multiple sites by 2021. His work also included leading and collaborating with student services and instructional faculty on the development and implementation of the student support program, Canyons Connects.

Wickline has served on multiple accreditation teams and provided service as a mentor for higher education administrators in the Association of California Community Colleges Association mentor program.

A proud former community college student, Wickline began his educational journey at Edmonds Community College in Washington state studying vocal music. A graduate of Western Washington University (B.Ed) and Central Washington University (M.Ed), Wickline is currently working toward a doctorate degree in higher education from Portland State University.

He has been married to his wife Karol Matson for nearly 30 years. In his spare time, he enjoys landscaping, listening to jazz music, reading literature and watching baseball and football.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Paul Wickline Named Canyon Country Campus Associate Vice President

Paul Wickline Named Canyon Country Campus Associate Vice President
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
Paul Wickline, former associate vice president of instruction at College of the Canyons, has been appointed as the associate vice president of the college’s Canyon Country campus.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 18: Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus

Oct. 18: Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
The fall Science Talks Series Garden Walk at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 9–11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Now Offers Bachelor’s Degree in Dance

CSUN Now Offers Bachelor’s Degree in Dance
Wednesday, Oct 9, 2024
California State University, Northridge students can now earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in dance, beginning this fall.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 9: COC Board Reconsiders Plan to Build Student Housing

Oct. 9: COC Board Reconsiders Plan to Build Student Housing
Wednesday, Oct 9, 2024
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning at 5 p.m. in closed session. Open session will follow at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 8: COC to Host Non-Profit Resource Fair

Oct. 8: COC to Host Non-Profit Resource Fair
Monday, Oct 7, 2024
The College of the Canyons Center for Civic and Community Engagement, in collaboration with COC's Golden Z Club, invites the community to attend the Non-Profit Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Paul Wickline Named Canyon Country Campus Associate Vice President
Paul Wickline, former associate vice president of instruction at College of the Canyons, has been appointed as the associate vice president of the college’s Canyon Country campus.
Paul Wickline Named Canyon Country Campus Associate Vice President
Hart District Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
Twenty-two employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the William S. Hart Union School District’s governing board meeting.
Hart District Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
Oct. 14-18: SB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area
The California Department of Transportation announced northbound overnight lane reductions on Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway, near the Whitaker Sand Shed, north of Castaic overnights Monday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 18 set up k-rail, reconfigure striping and demolish and reconstruct a box culvert.
Oct. 14-18: SB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area
Supes Approve Motion to Combat County Animal Shelter Overpopulation
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved directives to tackle the pet overpopulation crisis in L.A. County animal shelters.
Supes Approve Motion to Combat County Animal Shelter Overpopulation
Today in SCV History (Oct. 11)
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
Oct. 18: Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
The fall Science Talks Series Garden Walk at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 9–11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Oct. 18: Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
Saenger Associates Celebrates 25th Anniversary, Welcomes New Partners
Saenger Associates, a retained executive search firm headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced the addition of two new partners to its executive team.
Saenger Associates Celebrates 25th Anniversary, Welcomes New Partners
Laurene Weste | Exciting Upgrades Coming to Old Orchard Park
Just last week, the Santa Clarita City Council broke ground on the construction for the upgrades to Old Orchard Park in Valencia.
Laurene Weste | Exciting Upgrades Coming to Old Orchard Park
Ken Striplin | Adopt, Don’t Shop During Pet Adoption Week!
According to the American Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 6.3 million lost or stray animals enter animal care centers across the nation every year.
Ken Striplin | Adopt, Don’t Shop During Pet Adoption Week!
Hart District Students Outperform County, State Averages in Assessments
The California Department of Education has released results for schools in the William S. Hart Union School District for the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math. California Science Test results have also been released.
Hart District Students Outperform County, State Averages in Assessments
Oct. 25-27: Castaic Lake Haunted Hike
Friend's of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation presents "The Forbidden Trail" Castaic Lake Haunted Hike on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 25-27. "Don't Let Your Eyes Betray You!" This three-fourths of a mile trek includes a stroll along the frightening trail, and there is no telling what lurks around.
Oct. 25-27: Castaic Lake Haunted Hike
Ondre Seltzer Selected as SCVEDC President, CEO
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced Ondre Seltzer, currently serving as the Interim President and CEO since July, has been unanimously selected by the SCVEDC Board of Directors hiring committee to become the new SCVEDC President and CEO.
Ondre Seltzer Selected as SCVEDC President, CEO
Oct. 13: Fireside Night at Vasquez Rocks
The last of this year's Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Vasquez Rocks Natural Area invites you to an evening around the campfire at the Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center.
Oct. 13: Fireside Night at Vasquez Rocks
Oct. 30: SUSD Asset Management Committee Meeting
Saugus Union School District (SUSD) Asset Management Committee Meeting (7/11 Committee) will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: SUSD Asset Management Committee Meeting
Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear Now Open
Dangling Carrot Creatives' Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear, where darkest nightmares come to life opens to the public, Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. at 27000 Ave Rockefeller, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear Now Open
Oct. 12-13: Volunteers Sought for Wildland Weed Warriors
Come join the Wildland Weed Warriors in planting and watering plants in Golden Valley or Elsmere Canyon Open Space, to feed local pollinators and wildlife.
Oct. 12-13: Volunteers Sought for Wildland Weed Warriors
Today in SCV History (Oct. 10)
2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
President Obama
Legislators Renew Call for Chiquita Canyon Landfill State Of Emergency
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo today announced a renewed bi-partisan call for a state of emergency to support the health and safety of communities impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Legislators Renew Call for Chiquita Canyon Landfill State Of Emergency
Oct. 12: Register for ‘Girls Try Hockey For Free Day’
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to host the Girls Try Hockey for Free Day, a special event designed to introduce girls to the thrilling sport of hockey.
Oct. 12: Register for ‘Girls Try Hockey For Free Day’
Oct. 10: Arts Commission to Receive Live/Work Facility Update
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers
Oct. 10: Arts Commission to Receive Live/Work Facility Update
Oct. 10: Circle K October Fuel Day Pop-Up
Circle K is is helping customers gear up for the last stretch of 2024 with a major fuel discount across the West Coast
Oct. 10: Circle K October Fuel Day Pop-Up
Oct. 12: Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event in Val Verde
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Val Verde.
Oct. 12: Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event in Val Verde
Barger Issues Statement on Supervisors’ Approval of Supplemental Budget
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement commenting on the Board of Supervisors’ approval of the final $49.2 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25: 
Barger Issues Statement on Supervisors’ Approval of Supplemental Budget
County Department of Military Affairs Announces Strategic Partnership
 Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Warrior Heritage Foundation, which was unanimously approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors yesterday.
County Department of Military Affairs Announces Strategic Partnership
SCVNews.com