COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships

Ten College of the Canyons fire technology students have been awarded $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to put toward their tuition, books, and school-related fees.

The students – Nancy Abad, Jake Backes, Michael Boone, Brandon Cockeram, Juan-Pablo Gonzalez, Victor Mere, Jeanette Robinson, Steven Sirk, Christopher Sotelo, and Braiden Swartz – had to have a cumulative GPA of 2.7 or higher, be enrolled in the college’s fire technology program, and respond to four essay questions about their fire service career goals.

“2020 is a unique year,” said Keith Kawamoto, chair of the college’s fire technology department. “With the help of Edison’s generous contribution, our students and Fire Technology Program will continue to adapt and overcome. The pandemic changed the way we teach, train, study, and operate. As we emerge from the pandemic, our students will continue to receive the top-quality education and training they deserve.”

The scholarships were awarded through a $25,000 grant from Edison International in support of College of the Canyons’ ongoing development of present and future fire personnel.

“This is COC’s third year receiving Edison’s Fire Technology Grant,” Kawamoto said. “We are extremely fortunate that Edison continues to support Fire and Emergency Services Higher Education. In addition to these scholarship awards, this grant allows us to purchase uniforms for our students, and storage for our firefighting gear and equipment. Edison’s generosity provides our COC Fire Tech Students with resources to help overcome the challenges of 2020 and beyond.”

College of the Canyons offers fire technology courses within the School of Mathematics, Sciences & Health Professions designed to help to provide ample fire department staffing to battle California’s deadly sand destructive wildfires.

The COC program offers certificate/degree opportunities for both pre-service individuals and in-service professionals who seek career advancement. COC’s courses align with the uniform curriculum laid down by California Community Colleges.