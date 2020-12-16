header image

1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
| Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020
fire technology students

Ten College of the Canyons fire technology students have been awarded $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to put toward their tuition, books, and school-related fees.

The students – Nancy Abad, Jake Backes, Michael Boone, Brandon Cockeram, Juan-Pablo Gonzalez, Victor Mere, Jeanette Robinson, Steven Sirk, Christopher Sotelo, and Braiden Swartz – had to have a cumulative GPA of 2.7 or higher, be enrolled in the college’s fire technology program, and respond to four essay questions about their fire service career goals.

“2020 is a unique year,” said Keith Kawamoto, chair of the college’s fire technology department. “With the help of Edison’s generous contribution, our students and Fire Technology Program will continue to adapt and overcome. The pandemic changed the way we teach, train, study, and operate. As we emerge from the pandemic, our students will continue to receive the top-quality education and training they deserve.”

The scholarships were awarded through a $25,000 grant from Edison International in support of College of the Canyons’ ongoing development of present and future fire personnel.

“This is COC’s third year receiving Edison’s Fire Technology Grant,” Kawamoto said. “We are extremely fortunate that Edison continues to support Fire and Emergency Services Higher Education. In addition to these scholarship awards, this grant allows us to purchase uniforms for our students, and storage for our firefighting gear and equipment. Edison’s generosity provides our COC Fire Tech Students with resources to help overcome the challenges of 2020 and beyond.”

College of the Canyons offers fire technology courses within the School of Mathematics, Sciences & Health Professions designed to help to provide ample fire department staffing to battle California’s deadly sand destructive wildfires.

The COC program offers certificate/degree opportunities for both pre-service individuals and in-service professionals who seek career advancement. COC’s courses align with the uniform curriculum laid down by California Community Colleges.
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
MLT Class of 2020 Passes Certification Exam

MLT Class of 2020 Passes Certification Exam
Friday, Dec 11, 2020
Despite challenges during the pandemic, the College of the Canyons Medical Laboratory Technician Class of 2020 passed the Clinical Pathologists National Board Exam on the first try.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Students, Henry Mayo Docs Team to Launch New Palliative Care Program

CalArts Students, Henry Mayo Docs Team to Launch New Palliative Care Program
Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020
Students from the California Institute of the Arts have partnered with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Reimagine Well to launch a new program that aims to offer support to palliative care or end-of-life patients.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 9: COC Board of Trustees Virtual Business Meeting & Pathways Session

Dec. 9: COC Board of Trustees Virtual Business Meeting & Pathways Session
Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a closed session via Zoom video conferencing, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 3:30 p.m, followed immediately by a Pathways Session at 4:00 p.m., with a business meeting thereafter.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Prof to Collect DNA from Joshua Trees in Effort to Save Them

CSUN Prof to Collect DNA from Joshua Trees in Effort to Save Them
Monday, Dec 7, 2020
In an effort to stave off the potentially devastating effects of an increasingly warmer climate on the Mojave Desert’s distinctive Joshua trees, California State University, Northridge evolutionary biologist Jeremy Yoder will be spending part of the spring semester collecting tissue samples from 300 trees across the desert.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 17: L.A. County COVID-19 Vaccine Virtual Town Hall
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials will host a virtual town hall meetup on Thursday, December 17 at 6 p.m. to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and deployment.
Dec. 17: L.A. County COVID-19 Vaccine Virtual Town Hall
State Health Officials Update Team Sports Rules for Youths, Adults
Many team sports competitions in both adult and youth leagues will not be allowed in California until at least Jan. 25, according to an announcement issued Monday by the California Department of Public Health.
State Health Officials Update Team Sports Rules for Youths, Adults
Hart District In-Person Students to Stay Home for Finals
William S. Hart Union High School District officials have informed parents that due to logistical concerns heading into finals week, the cohort groups of students who have been receiving in-person instruction on district sites this past semester will complete their final few days of the semester from home.
Hart District In-Person Students to Stay Home for Finals
SCV Water Board OK’s Appending Central Park’s Name to Honor SHS Shooting Victims
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board members voted Tuesday to approve appending Central Park’s name in honoring the Saugus High School shooting victims, following heated commentary from residents who urged them to pass the designation.
SCV Water Board OK’s Appending Central Park’s Name to Honor SHS Shooting Victims
Valencia’s Saenger Associates Acquired by Executive Search Firm 20/20 Foresight
20/20 Foresight, a leader in retained executive search services for the real estate and financial services industries, has acquired Saenger Associates, a prominent Valencia, California-based retained search firm, which was founded by Gary Saenger in 1999 and is focused on serving its clients in the manufacturing, distribution and supply chain of the industrial products, aerospace & defense, and consumer products verticals.
Valencia’s Saenger Associates Acquired by Executive Search Firm 20/20 Foresight
HUD Awards $6.4M to L.A. County to Help House Homeless Veterans
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded the Los Angeles County Development Authority $6,418,080 to fund 500 Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers to help homeless veterans or veterans at risk of experiencing homelessness.
HUD Awards $6.4M to L.A. County to Help House Homeless Veterans
Federal Court Ruling Sides with Tejon Ranch Co. Over Species Conservation Plan
A California federal court recently ruled against the environmental group Center for Biological Diversity in a lawsuit challenging the way a habitat conservation plan would affect the California condor in the area where Tejon Ranch Co. plans to develop residential and commercial projects.
Federal Court Ruling Sides with Tejon Ranch Co. Over Species Conservation Plan
California Stocking Up on Body Bags as COVID Deaths Hit New Highs
Reacting to a devastating number of post-Thanksgiving deaths, California Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday the state is quickly stockpiling body bags and prepping emergency morgues to aid hospitals swamped with COVID-19 patients.
California Stocking Up on Body Bags as COVID Deaths Hit New Highs
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 51st Death at Henry Mayo; 12,494 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 86 new deaths, including the 51st death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 11,194 new cases of COVID-19, with 12,494 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 51st Death at Henry Mayo; 12,494 Total SCV Cases
Wilk, CA Lawmakers Support Reclassifying Restaurants as Essential Businesses
A bipartisan group of California senators, including Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to reclassify restaurants as essential businesses amid ever-changing safety restrictions and COVID-19 surges.
Wilk, CA Lawmakers Support Reclassifying Restaurants as Essential Businesses
Chamber Announces 2021 Leadership Team
As it embarks into 2021, the SCV Chamber has established a broad-based leadership team representing small, medium and large businesses from a broad spectrum of industries to guide the Chamber into the new year in an effort to best work together as a united community.
Chamber Announces 2021 Leadership Team
Residents Encouraged to Sponsor Hometown Hero Banner
If you are looking for a special gift for the hard-to-shop person on your holiday list, consider sponsoring a Hometown Hero banner in their name.
Residents Encouraged to Sponsor Hometown Hero Banner
State Auditor Ranks Santa Clarita Top 6 Percent of Fiscally Healthy Cities
The city of Santa Clarita was recently ranked in the top six percent of fiscally healthy cities by the California State Auditor.
State Auditor Ranks Santa Clarita Top 6 Percent of Fiscally Healthy Cities
Dec. 16: Hart District’s Joint School Financing Authority Virtual Meeting
The William S. Hart Joint School Financing Authority will meet virtually on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 8:00 p.m.
Dec. 16: Hart District’s Joint School Financing Authority Virtual Meeting
SoCal’s ICU Capacity Continues to Plunge
The Southern California region’s intensive care unit capacity continued its decline Tuesday, dropping to just 1.7%.
SoCal’s ICU Capacity Continues to Plunge
Wilk Named Vice Chair for Education, Rules Committees
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, (R-Santa Clarita), announced Monday his appointment to serve as the Vice Chair for the Senate Committees on Education, Governmental Organization and Rules.
Wilk Named Vice Chair for Education, Rules Committees
Santa Clarita Transit to Host Food Drive Benefiting SCV Food Pantry
This holiday season Santa Clarita Transit is set to host a Jolly Trolley Food Drive in support of our local Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
Santa Clarita Transit to Host Food Drive Benefiting SCV Food Pantry
Today in SCV History (Dec. 15)
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Deaths Hit 50; First Vaccinations in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 48 new deaths and 7,344 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three new deaths, and the first COVID vaccine was administered in the county.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Deaths Hit 50; First Vaccinations in L.A. County
Electoral College Certifies Biden as U.S. President-Elect, With Nary a Hitch
The Electoral College on Monday certified Joe Biden as President-elect and Kamala Harris as Vice President-elect of the United States, closing one of the last chapters of the Trump presidency.
Electoral College Certifies Biden as U.S. President-Elect, With Nary a Hitch
Newsom Launches ‘Vaccinate All 58’ Campaign as First COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in California
As the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrive in California, and on the day the U.S. COVID death toll surpassed 300,000 people, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday launched “Vaccinate All 58,” California’s campaign for safe, fair, and equitable vaccine distribution for all 58 counties in the state.
Newsom Launches ‘Vaccinate All 58’ Campaign as First COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in California
Attorney General Barr to Resign Weeks Before Trump Exit
Attorney General William Barr will resign his post just before Christmas, President Donald Trump said Monday, shortly after his election loss to Joe Biden was formally certified by the Electoral College.
Attorney General Barr to Resign Weeks Before Trump Exit
