header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
68°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 5
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
COC Hosts Native Bee Research Workshop
| Tuesday, Apr 5, 2022

Something new is abuzz at College of the Canyons. From April 1-2, the COC Biodiversity Initiative hosted 15 visiting faculty members from 10 community colleges to kickstart the college’s Campus as a Living Lab initiative with a native bee identification workshop funded by the National Science Foundation.

“Native bees are a critical source of global natural capital, which is currently under threat from multiple sources including, but not limited to, land use changes, pesticides and climate change,” said COC Biology Instructor Jeannie Chari, who spearheaded the event with Jaime Pawelek from the Essig Musuem of Entomology at UC Berkeley and Dr. Patricia Palavecino from Antelope Valley College.

The additional visiting faculty members were:

Scott Peat and Kimberly Newton, Bakersfield College

Alicia Fox, Hancock College

Brian Swartz, Moorpark College

Darcie McClelland, El Camino College

Melissa Carrillo-Galaviz, Estrella Mountain College, Arizona

Michelle Smith, Solano College

Paul Ustach, Delta College

Brian Gillespie, Woodland Community College

Guck Ooi and Claudia Sellers, Cerro Coso Community College

Erum Syed, Coastline Community, College

In 2021, COC received a $74,707 grant from the National Science Foundation to provide opportunities for underrepresented community college students to engage in undergraduate research focusing on native bees.

To that end, the two-day workshop provided a comprehensive approach to native bee identification and taught attendees about bee families, pinning practices, and data input.

Visiting faculty members also received a training toolkit to implement on their respective campuses.

Using the campus landscape as a living lab, faculty and students will research native bee biodiversity with the intent to enrich campus habitats, foster increased biodiversity of native bee species and address the current rapid loss of biodiversity affecting ecosystem stability and pollination services.

“This will create a rare and wonderful opportunity for students to get undergraduate research experience at the community college level,” said Chari.

The collected research data will be shared among the participating network institutions through public databases.

The project’s goal is to create a strong foundation for establishing a sizeable future network of colleges that can use the available data to foster ongoing critical pollinator research opportunities for underrepresented students.

“We hope our collaborative efforts can help increase campus native bee species numbers through habitat enrichment on participating college campuses,” said Chari.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

COC Hosts Native Bee Research Workshop

COC Hosts Native Bee Research Workshop
Tuesday, Apr 5, 2022
Something new is abuzz at College of the Canyons. From April 1-2, the COC Biodiversity Initiative hosted 15 visiting faculty members from 10 community colleges to kickstart the college’s Campus as a Living Lab initiative with a native bee identification workshop funded by the National Science Foundation.
FULL STORY...

CSUN 2022 Distinguished Alumni Include Nigro, Ridloff, Weaver

CSUN 2022 Distinguished Alumni Include Nigro, Ridloff, Weaver
Tuesday, Apr 5, 2022
FULL STORY...

April 7: CSUN to Host Electric Car Show

April 7: CSUN to Host Electric Car Show
Monday, Apr 4, 2022
California State University, Northridge is hosting an electric vehicle car show and roundtable discussion on the future of such vehicles on Thursday, April 7.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Alum Robert Perez Captures ASCAP Herb Alpert Award

CalArts Alum Robert Perez Captures ASCAP Herb Alpert Award
Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
California Institute of the Arts graduate Robert Perez (Music BFA 2015, MFA 2018) was named a recipient of the 2022 American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Alum Named Newest Member of County Assessor’s Executive Team

CSUN Alum Named Newest Member of County Assessor’s Executive Team
Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has selected Ivan Masayon to fill the position of Administrative Deputy II for the Assessor’s Office, with oversight of the Department’s Administrative Services that includes human resources, recruitment, employee relations, budget, fiscal/accounting, purchasing, facilities management, reprographics, training and emergency management.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 23: Amir ElSaffar and the Rivers of Sound Orchestra at The Soraya
Revered Iraqi-American trumpeter, santur player, vocalist and composer Amir ElSaffar returns to The Soraya in Northridge on Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m.
April 23: Amir ElSaffar and the Rivers of Sound Orchestra at The Soraya
Little iLEADers Hosts Fifth ‘Birthday’ Party Event in Castaic
Little iLEADers Early Childhood Learning Center invites past and present families and community members to attend its “5th Birthday Party” event on Saturday, April 9 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the school, located at 28040 Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic.
Little iLEADers Hosts Fifth ‘Birthday’ Party Event in Castaic
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 22 New Cases in SCV, No New Deaths in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 additional deaths and 708 new positive cases in Los Angeles County with 22 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 22 New Cases in SCV, No New Deaths in SCV
April 30-May 1: Triumph Foundation Ninth Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
The Triumph Foundation Ninth Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival, a two-day free sporting event open to the public will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 and Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
April 30-May 1: Triumph Foundation Ninth Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
April 7-8: I-5 Asphalt Paving, SB Lyons/Pico Canyon, NB Truck Route
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor OHLA-USA, will be performing asphalt paving along southbound I-5 at Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road and on the northbound I-5 truck route between I-210 and Weldon Canyon Road Bridge.
April 7-8: I-5 Asphalt Paving, SB Lyons/Pico Canyon, NB Truck Route
COC Hosts Native Bee Research Workshop
Something new is abuzz at College of the Canyons. From April 1-2, the COC Biodiversity Initiative hosted 15 visiting faculty members from 10 community colleges to kickstart the college’s Campus as a Living Lab initiative with a native bee identification workshop funded by the National Science Foundation.
COC Hosts Native Bee Research Workshop
Cougars Softball Narrowly Falls 8-7 at AVC
College of the Canyons narrowly fell to Antelope Valley College in an 8-7 ball game on March 31.
Cougars Softball Narrowly Falls 8-7 at AVC
April 16: Free Seminar for Property Owners Considering an ADU
Lenton Company will host a seminar to discuss what homeowners should know when considering construction of an Accessory Dwelling Unit on their property or a Junior Accessory Dwelling Unit conversion.
April 16: Free Seminar for Property Owners Considering an ADU
SCV Education Foundation to Host Book Giveaway
Placerita Junior High School students will be receiving brand new books this month through the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation’s program called “Page Turners.”
SCV Education Foundation to Host Book Giveaway
April 22 to May 1: COC Presents ‘Into the Woods’
College of the Canyons will be presenting "Into the Woods" April 22 to May 1 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center. This will be the COC Department of Music and Theatre's first mainstage production at the PAC since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
April 22 to May 1: COC Presents ‘Into the Woods’
Motion to Close Camp Scudder Fails on 3-2 Vote
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement following the Board of Supervisors’ vote to oppose her motion on April 5, 2022 to close Camp Kenyon Scudder.
Motion to Close Camp Scudder Fails on 3-2 Vote
College Students in L.A. County Eligible for Arts Internship Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has an opportunity available for college students interested in a career in the arts or arts administration. Apply for the paid arts internship program to get paired with an incredible arts organization in your community.
College Students in L.A. County Eligible for Arts Internship Program
Today in SCV History (April 5)
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Adds 68 New Cases Over Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday eight additional deaths and 530 cases for Monday, eight additional deaths and 734 cases for Sunday and 12 additional deaths and 1,135 cases for Saturday, with 68 new cases over the weekend in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Adds 68 New Cases Over Weekend
Fostering Youth Independence Seeks ‘Ally’ Volunteers
April is National Volunteer Month and Fostering Youth Independence is celebrating the many members of the community who have stepped up to support local foster youth since the organization’s founding five years ago in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Fostering Youth Independence Seeks ‘Ally’ Volunteers
April 7: CSUN to Host Electric Car Show
California State University, Northridge is hosting an electric vehicle car show and roundtable discussion on the future of such vehicles on Thursday, April 7.
April 7: CSUN to Host Electric Car Show
April 11: Second Installment of County Property Tax Due
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector reminds property owners that the second installment of the 2021-22 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent if not received by 5 p.m. Pacific Time or United States Postal Service postmarked on or before Monday, April 11, 2022.
April 11: Second Installment of County Property Tax Due
Year-Round Drop-in Softball Program for Seniors at Central Park
Dust off your cleats, oil your mitt and head to Central Park to take part in the city of Santa Clarita’s new Senior Softball program! This drop-in program allows residents ages 55+ to come together to play softball with other interested players at the Central Park softball fields on Wednesday mornings.
Year-Round Drop-in Softball Program for Seniors at Central Park
April 26: VIA Luncheon to Feature Commercial R.E.
The Valley Industry Association will host a special panel discussion on Commercial Real Estate Development, Santa Clarita and Beyond on Tuesday, April 26 at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
April 26: VIA Luncheon to Feature Commercial R.E.
HGTV’s ‘Flipping 101’ Seeks Flips in Los Angeles County
HGTV's "Flipping 101," a Pie Town Production, is looking for real estate investors/owners who are actively planning to flip a house in Orange County or Los Angeles County and who might be interested in being featured on HGTV's "Flipping 101" with Tarek El Moussa.
HGTV’s ‘Flipping 101’ Seeks Flips in Los Angeles County
City Manager Ken Striplin | Party on the Pointe
This month we are springing back from the restrictions and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are ready to celebrate! The City of Santa Clarita is inviting you to come together as a community for the Party on the Pointe. This all-out festival is taking over the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Center Pointe Parkway (that’s where the Party on the Pointe name comes from) on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
City Manager Ken Striplin | Party on the Pointe
April 7: Child, Family Center Empowered Parenting Zoom Workshop
The Santa Clarita Child & Family Center will present an Empowered Parenting workshop on Thursday April 7 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
April 7: Child, Family Center Empowered Parenting Zoom Workshop
Student Election Workers Sought by L.A. County Registrar
The Los Angeles County Student Election Worker Program run by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk provides high school students with an exciting opportunity to serve as Election Workers in Los Angeles County elections.
Student Election Workers Sought by L.A. County Registrar
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: