header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
73°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 17
1969 - Construction begins on Magic Mountain amusement park [story]
Magic Mountain under construction
COC Nursing Reports Highest National Exam Pass Rate In Program’s History
| Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021

COC Nursing Graduate Lidia Akkus

The College of the Canyons Registered Nursing (RN) Class of 2021 had a 95.24 percent National Council Licensure Examination (NLCEX) pass rate for the first quarter of 2021-22, which is the highest quarter result in the program’s history.

Nursing school graduates must pass the NCLEX exam in order to practice in the U.S.

“Our students are finishing stronger and stronger in the midst of a pandemic,” said Mary Corbett, director of the college’s nursing program. “Our graduates are well prepared to make contributions of excellence during this challenging time in our community and beyond.”

When in-person college instruction transitioned to remote learning in 2020, When in-person college instruction transitioned to remote learning in 2020, the college’s nursing program worked quickly to find ways to help students complete the clinical hours required to graduate and sit for the NCLEX exam.

“No matter what, our classes never stopped,” said Lidia Akkus, one of the 40 COC nursing students who passed the NCLEX exam. “COC professors, nursing staff, and our director really came together to allow us to continue our education. Their efforts were felt throughout the student body, and I felt so fortunate to be in a program where our professors genuinely care about us and want us to succeed.”

As a result, Akkus felt prepared when she sat down to take the NCLEX exam in August.

“COC’s nursing program prepared me throughout the program as we had assigned Kaplan testing prep to get us used to NCLEX-style questions,” said Akkus. “In addition, our class exams had similar NCLEX-style questions called ‘Select All That Apply,’ which is arguably the most difficult aspect of the NCLEX exam.”

As a COC nursing student, Akkus also took advantage of the college’s Creating Pathways program, a collaborative Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN)/Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing (BSN) program with CSUN, which allowed her work toward BSN degree in the summer while enrolled in COC core nursing classes.

“This program covered my textbook expenses and provided me with weekly one-to-one tutoring with an RN,” said Akkus. “This helped me develop critical thinking skills as I was able to talk aloud about pathophysiology and pharmacology.”

Akkus currently works as an RN at Dignity Health and at the COC Nursing Skills Lab where she shares her knowledge with COC nursing students.

“Working in the skills lab solidified my love and desire to teach,” said Akkus. “It has made me so happy to be able to contribute the knowledge I have acquired to students in a school I love.”

Akkus plans on continuing her education and becoming a Nurse Practitioner.

“I am excited about this journey and am thankful to have attended the College of the Canyons nursing program,” said Akkus.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

COC Nursing Reports Highest National Exam Pass Rate In Program’s History

COC Nursing Reports Highest National Exam Pass Rate In Program’s History
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
The College of the Canyons Registered Nursing (RN) Class of 2021 had a 95.24 percent National Council Licensure Examination (NLCEX) pass rate for the first quarter of 2021-22, which is the highest quarter result in the program’s history.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 19: COC Announces Virtual Tour of its Canyon Country Campus Microbiology Lab

Nov. 19: COC Announces Virtual Tour of its Canyon Country Campus Microbiology Lab
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
The community is invited to join College of the Canyons Professor Shane Ramey and his students on a free virtual tour of the Don Takeda Science Center's microbiology laboratory at the Canyon Country Campus on Friday, Nov. 19 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

COC Recognized as an Equity Champion of Higher Education

COC Recognized as an Equity Champion of Higher Education
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
College of the Canyons has been named a 2021 Equity Champion of Higher Education by the Campaign for College Opportunity for its exemplary work in awarding Associate Degrees for Transfer to Latinx students.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 16: COC Virtual Artist Lecture by Alicia Piller

Nov. 16: COC Virtual Artist Lecture by Alicia Piller
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
College of the Canyons is presenting a virtual artist lecture by California Institute of the Arts alumna Alicia Piller on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 2:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

‘Antigone’ Coming to COC’s Black Box Theater

‘Antigone’ Coming to COC’s Black Box Theater
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department will present “Antigone,” the Greek tragedy by Sophocles, as its first live performance since 2020.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
State Superintendent Goes On Statewide Listening Tour
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond held a virtual press conference  Nov. 17,  to announce the integration of a host of programs and strategies to help transform education in California schools as well as student and family supports.
State Superintendent Goes On Statewide Listening Tour
City Seeks Submissions For 2022 Sidewalk Poetry
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts Division is once again seeking submission for the Sidewalk Poetry Project.
City Seeks Submissions For 2022 Sidewalk Poetry
COC Nursing Reports Highest National Exam Pass Rate In Program’s History
The College of the Canyons Registered Nursing (RN) Class of 2021 had a 95.24 percent National Council Licensure Examination (NLCEX) pass rate for the first quarter of 2021-22, which is the highest quarter result in the program’s history.
COC Nursing Reports Highest National Exam Pass Rate In Program’s History
Today in SCV History (Nov. 17)
1969 - Construction begins on Magic Mountain amusement park [story]
Magic Mountain under construction
DPSS ‘What Is?’ Videos Now Available; Booster Mobile Vaccine Clinic Set for Nov. 18
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services announced it has employed a series of accessible "What Is?" informational videos designed to provide customers with an overview of programs and services in a more user-friendly way.
DPSS ‘What Is?’ Videos Now Available; Booster Mobile Vaccine Clinic Set for Nov. 18
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Data Shows Unvaccinated Adults at Higher Risk for Hospitalization
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 35 new deaths and 893 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,504 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Data Shows Unvaccinated Adults at Higher Risk for Hospitalization
Marcia Mayeda | The 434 Animals Impounded from the Wildlife Waystation
In last month’s blog I listed the many unusual animals DACC has impounded throughout the years. I challenged readers to guess which two species of animals that DACC has not impounded, promising to reveal the answer in this month’s blog.
Marcia Mayeda | The 434 Animals Impounded from the Wildlife Waystation
Henry Mayo Names Carissa Bortugno as VP of Clinical Support, Food/Nutrition and Environmental Services
Carissa Bortugno has been appointed to the position of Vice President of Clinical Support, Food/Nutrition and Environmental Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Henry Mayo Names Carissa Bortugno as VP of Clinical Support, Food/Nutrition and Environmental Services
Nov. 19: COC Announces Virtual Tour of its Canyon Country Campus Microbiology Lab
The community is invited to join College of the Canyons Professor Shane Ramey and his students on a free virtual tour of the Don Takeda Science Center's microbiology laboratory at the Canyon Country Campus on Friday, Nov. 19 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 19: COC Announces Virtual Tour of its Canyon Country Campus Microbiology Lab
COC Recognized as an Equity Champion of Higher Education
College of the Canyons has been named a 2021 Equity Champion of Higher Education by the Campaign for College Opportunity for its exemplary work in awarding Associate Degrees for Transfer to Latinx students.
COC Recognized as an Equity Champion of Higher Education
Today in SCV History (Nov. 16)
1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
Rose Station marker
SCV Man Sentenced to More than Four Years for COVID Relief Fraud
A Santa Clarita Valley man was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison for scheming to fraudulently obtain approximately $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
SCV Man Sentenced to More than Four Years for COVID Relief Fraud
Nov. 16: COC Virtual Artist Lecture by Alicia Piller
College of the Canyons is presenting a virtual artist lecture by California Institute of the Arts alumna Alicia Piller on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 16: COC Virtual Artist Lecture by Alicia Piller
Vista Canyon Lauded for Sustainable Infrastructure
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that the Vista Canyon Regional Transit Center was recently awarded Envision Verified for Sustainable Infrastructure by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI).
Vista Canyon Lauded for Sustainable Infrastructure
Nov. 19: ‘Living in Color’ Art Show Benefiting Bridge to Home
Bridge to Home has partnered with the ArtTree Community Arts Center to host the art show and sale – “Living in Color,” on Friday, Nov. 19, beginning 6:00 p.m., at the ArtTree Center, which is located at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall.
Nov. 19: ‘Living in Color’ Art Show Benefiting Bridge to Home
City Holding Free Drive-Thru Hazardous, E-Waste Roundup
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
City Holding Free Drive-Thru Hazardous, E-Waste Roundup
Fourteen Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 14 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 15 - Sunday, Nov. 21:
Fourteen Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Nov. 20: Turkey Distribution for Veterans
In partnership with VFW Post 6885, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be distributing turkeys to veterans on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at the VFW located at 16208 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, 91351.
Nov. 20: Turkey Distribution for Veterans
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 181st Death
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death from COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total to date to 181, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 181st Death
Caltrans Announces I-5 Lane Closures in Gorman
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some lanes will be closed at night on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County for pavement work between late November 2021 and mid-February 2022.
Caltrans Announces I-5 Lane Closures in Gorman
Today in SCV History (Nov. 15)
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Heritage Junction in Hart Park [story]
Saugus depot
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181. [story]
Saugus School
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
NAACP Santa Clarita Announces $13,000 in Scholarships
The Santa Clarita branch of the NAACP is proud to announce and present seven scholarships for Black/African American students residing in the Santa Clarita Valley.
NAACP Santa Clarita Announces $13,000 in Scholarships
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: