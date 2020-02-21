COC Offering Free Financial Aid Workshops Throughout Spring Semester

The College of the Canyons Financial Aid Office has scheduled free financial aid application workshops throughout the Spring 2020 semester for students at the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.

“We hope these workshops help new and returning students understand the financial aid process, which can be overwhelming,” said Tom Bilbruck, financial aid director at the college.

The workshops will help parents and students complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) application. Students should bring their tax returns and income information for both themselves and their parents to receive expert advice.

The Valencia campus workshops will be held in Canyons Hall (Room 201) on the following dates:

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 17

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 30

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, April 13

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 29

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 12

11:00 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 28

The Canyon Country campus workshops will be held in CCC-308 on the following dates:

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, March 16

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, April 16

11:00 a.m. to noon Monday, May 18

The workshops are free and open to the public. No RSVP is required.

For more information, please call (661) 362-3215 or click here.