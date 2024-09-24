header image

September 24
1997 - Redevelopment of Old Town Newhall begins with groundbreaking of Railroad Avenue improvements
Cougars Top Palomar 26-7
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
COC Field Goal
Photo by Dylan Stewart/1550 Sports.


By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

SAN MARCOS — For the second time in as many weeks No. 14 College of the Canyons took to the road to defeat a state-ranked opponent, this time getting the better of No. 24 Palomar College by a 26-7 final score.

Canyons (2-1) churned out a season-high 338 yards of total offense while once again featuring a shut-down defensive performance and garnering 12 points off the foot of freshman kicker Luis Rodriguez.

Palomar (1-2) was limited to just 26 rushing yards, on 29 attempts, and was 5-of-14 on third down while committing three turnovers.

The Comets didn’t score until the 10:35 mark of the third quarter but were still in the fight at 12-7 as Canyons continued to search for its offensive rhythm in the early going.

Rodriguez, who earned SCFA National Division Player of the Week Honors and COC Jersey Mike’s Student-Athletes of the Week recognition for his week two performance vs. Fullerton College, had another standout showing.

In what may have seemed like a case of déjà vu for the Cougars, Rodriguez converted on four first half field goals, including a season-long of 53 yards, to help Canyons take a 12-0 lead into halftime. He was also good from 25, 37 and 33 yards on the day, in addition to two PATs, nearly matching his game totals from a week ago.

Meanwhile, the Cougars’ defense forced a pair of early Palomar turnovers to help create those opportunities for Rodriguez.

COC freshman defensive lineman Ahmed Fisher came up with an interception of Comets quarterback Jakob Harris on Palomar’s second offensive series that led to the second field goal.

On its next possession, Palomar’s Gavin Galzote fumbled after being tackled behind the line by Jackson Forté, with JoJo Massey there to pounce for the recovery. Three plays later Rodriguez was back on the field for his 53-yard boot that sailed through the uprights with ease.

Canyons freshman quarterback Logan Scarlett provided the offense with a spark by leading the Cougars on a pair of second-half scoring drives. Scarlett’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Ray Hall at the 9:14 mark of the third quarter increased the lead at 19-7.

Later, it was Scarlett finding Deandre Kermah for a 27-yard touchdown pass that ended the scoring at 26-7 after Rodriguez’ PAT.

Scarlett finished the game 7-of-11 for 160 yards and the two touchdowns. He was named the Chick-Fil-A Valencia Player of the Game for his efforts.

Brady Welch started the game under center for the Cougars and ended his night 7-of-12 for 81 yards.

Hall finished as the leading receiver with 91 yards on three catches. He was followed by Joseph Saenz who ended with four catches for 72 yards. Kermah was next with 34 yards on two grabs. Paden White led the Cougars ground attack with 32 yards on five carries.

Tony Testa led the Cougars with nine total tackles. Roderick Colquitt was next with five takedowns, a sack, and 2.5 tackles for loss. Colquitt and fellow defensive lineman Tyrell Brown recorded the only two sacks in the game, with Brown also finishing with 1.5 tackles for loss among his four stops. In all, Canyons was credited with seven tackles for loss. Jeremiah Alemayehu also notched an interception in the game.

Canyons now returns to Cougar stadium to begin SCFA National Division, Northern League play vs. Santa Barbara City College at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. That game will be live streamed to fans free of charge via YouTube on the Cougars Sports Network through a broadcast partnership with SoCalCollegeSports.com.
