Sept. 27: 2024 Economic Outlook Lands Shark Tank Keynote Speaker

The SCVEDC in partnership with College of the Canyons have unveiled their plans for the 2024 Economic Outlook Event.

Legendary entrepreneur, inventor, business strategist, and investor, Lori Greiner, star of ABC’s hit TV show Shark Tank, will provide valuable insights on innovation, entrepreneurship, and navigating the ever-evolving business landscape.

With her unparalleled expertise as a business strategist and investor, driving a 90% success rate for new items launched, Lori brings a wealth of knowledge and inspiration to the table. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from one of the most influential figures in the business world.

SCVEDC’s esteemed economist, Dr. Mark Schniepp, is the mastermind behind California Economic Forecast, providing top-notch economic analysis and forecasting services to a diverse clientele, including businesses, non-profits, cities, regional organizations, colleges, and universities.

At the event, Dr. Schniepp will enlighten attendees with his forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, as well as State, National, and Global trends. Each attendee will also receive a complimentary digital copy of the 2024 Economic Outlook Book.

Early bird tickets for the event are now on sale for a limited time. To get tickets click the link to the website.

The 2024 Economic Outlook Forecast will be at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on Sept. 27 from 7:15 to 11 a.m.

