header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
August 30
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
COC’s Salcedo Scorches Field as Cougars Usher in Cross Country Return
| Monday, Aug 30, 2021
Danielle Salcedo
College of the Canyons freshman Danielle Salcedo ran to a first place finish at the season-opening Moorpark College Invitational on Aug. 27, 2021. The event was the first regular season competition for the Cougars since March 2020, when cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic halted community college athletics. —Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

 

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director 

MOORPARK — College of the Canyons freshman Danielle Salcedo announced the return of Cougar Athletics in resounding fashion on Friday, running to a first place finish at the season-opening Moorpark College Invitational and officially launching the start of the fall 2021 season.

Salcedo posted a time of 18:47.8 on the 5K course at Arroyo Vista Park in her first collegiate run, besting the field of more than 40 runners representing eight schools.

The former Saugus High School star crossed the finish line alone, with the next closest competitor more than 16 seconds off the pace.

Friday’s cross country meet was historic in that it represented the first regular season competition for Canyons since the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shut down California community college athletics in March 2020.

Those cancellations then lingered into the fall 2020, forcing head coach Lindie Kane’s program to wait until 2021.

“It was great to be back competing,” said Kane. “Very excited for the student-athletes that are back representing College of the Canyons.”

Canyons had two more runners post top-10 times with freshman Milca Osorio taking sixth at a pace of 20.17.9 and fellow frosh Jennifer Thompson slotting into the eighth spot at 20:28.1.

COC sophomore Sarah Zamudio, the lone returner from Kane’s 2019 team, also had a strong run on Friday. Her time of 21:48.4 gave the Cougars a big boost.

Freshmen Maylani Perez (22nd/23:43.5) and Trinity Winslow (24:35.9) also ran well on Friday, with both runners expected to be key contributors throughout the season.

“Our women’s team turned out solid performances all around,” added Kane.

Those numbers put Canyons second in the team standings with 40 event points. Glendale College (32) won the meet. Host Moorpark (59) was third and Bakersfield College (89) rounded out the team scoring.

Citrus, Chaffey, Compton and Pasadena City College all entered individual runners into the meet but did not factor into team scoring. Full event results can be found [here].

Salcedo’s win was the first season-opening victory by a Canyons runner since 2014. That season, freshman Shalyn Mabritto and sophomore Rodrigo Ornelas both ran to first place times as Canyons swept the men’s and women’s races at the Ventura College Invitational held at Arroyo Verde Park. Later that year COC’s men’s team won the CCCAA state championship, while the women’s squad finished second in the state.

“That was an impessive win for Dani (Salcedo),” Kane said.

The Cougars will next run as hosts of College of the Canyons Invitational on Friday, Sept. 3, at the Valencia campus. Races are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

To view the complete set of photos from this Invitational, click [here].
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hospital Officials Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated as Henry Mayo Sees Highest Number of Hospitalizations Since February
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Monday the highest number of hospitalizations since February.
Appeal of Proposed Pico Canyon Development on Supes’ Agenda Tuesday
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear an appeal Tuesday for a 37-home development proposed for a 94.38-acre parcel of undeveloped land located southwest of Pico Canyon Road near Interstate 5, just east of Magnolia Lane.
Caltrans Announces Long-Term Closure of Multiple I-210 Ramps in Sylmar
The California Department of Transportation announces multiple long-term ramp closures of eastbound Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for paving work.
COC’s Salcedo Scorches Field as Cougars Usher in Cross Country Return
MOORPARK — College of the Canyons freshman Danielle Salcedo announced the return of Cougar Athletics in resounding fashion on Friday, running to a first place finish at the season-opening Moorpark College Invitational and officially launching the start of the fall 2021 season.
Lady Vikings Take Down Castaic in Straight Sets
The Valencia Vikings won on the road against the Castaic Coyotes in three sets (25-15, 25-20, 25-17) for their first win of the season on Thursday. The Castaic Coyotes are still searching for their first win of the season after losing to Trinity Classical Academy 3-2 on Tuesday.
Grizzlies Looking for New Opponent After Quartz Hill Cancels Friday’s Game
The Golden Valley Grizzlies game for Friday has been canceled against the Quartz Hill Royals due to an unspecified COVID-19 issue for the Royals, the same team that was supposed to play against the Valencia Vikings this past Friday.
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Offers Sneak Peek of Upcoming Events
The city of Santa Clarita has released a sneak peek of upcoming arts-related events.
Mission Opera Opens Season with ‘The Old Maid & The Thief,’ ‘El Teléfono’
In honor of its season opener, Mission Opera will present two short made-for-TV operas by Gian Carlo Menotti, Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12, at The MAIN in Newhall.
Overall SCV Crime Remains at Quarantine Levels
The good news on the local crime picture is that, overall, crime is ever-so-slightly lower from the same time last year, when most of the world was shut down, and violent crimes remain low in Santa Clarita, which points to its crime numbers as why it’s one of the safest places in America.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Today in SCV History (Aug. 29)
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
Today in SCV History (Aug. 28)
1962 - Valleywide brush fire consumes Gene Autry's Melody Ranch movie town in Placerita Canyon [story]
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Report 160th Death; SCV Cases Total 33,428
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 30 new deaths and 2,789 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,428 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed an additional death today, making it the 160th death since the pandemic began.
Valencia vs. Quartz Hill Football Game Cancelled, Team Searches for Last Minute Matchup
The Valencia Vikings game against the Quartz Hill Royals was canceled Friday due to an unspecified COVID-19 issue involving the Royals. Kickoff had been set for 7 p.m. Friday.
West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Competes at Ann Kang Invitational in Hawaii
The West Ranch Wildcats were one of eight schools invited to the Ann Kang Invitational Volleyball Tournament, which invites some of the top varsity girls’ teams in the country and is one of the largest volleyball tournaments in the state of Hawaii.
D.A. Declines Case Against Sand Canyon Trespassing Suspect; No Case Presented Against Retired Detective Who Shot Him
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has declined to file a case against the man accused of trespassing in a Sand Canyon neighborhood earlier this year, and D.A. officials said there had been no case presented to them regarding the retired detective who shot him.
Cierzan Returns to Court, Receives Future Court Date for Murder Case Proceedings
A man accused of killing his uncle and removing his body from a Saugus home returned to court on Thursday.
Oct. 16: Child & Family Center to Host Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk
The Santa Clarita Child & Family Center will host the Purple Palooza 5k Color Walk on the morning of Oct. 16 to mark National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
City Receives Prestigious ‘Achievement of Excellence in Procurement’ Award
The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded the prestigious 26th Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement® award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc. for the 11th time in recognition of the city's purchasing policies and practices.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 27)
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County to Bolster Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 33,344
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 31 new deaths and 3,266 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,344 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Resident Set to Represent Team USA in Tokyo’s Paralympics
Kevin Mather, 39, will be the Santa Clarita Valley’s lone representative in the Paralympics this week, as he’s set to compete in recurve archery for Team USA starting Thursday in Japan.
L.A. County Parks & Rec Debuts 24-Hour Online Registration System
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is debuting its new 24-hour online registration system, ActiveNet.
