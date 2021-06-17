College Of The Canyons: First In State To Launch Low Observable Training Program

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021

By Press Release

College of the Canyons will be the only community college in the state to offer a Low Observable, stealth, coatings application program, this fall.

Launching in partnership with Northrop Grumman, the 12-week program will train students on how to apply special coating to aircraft, missiles and other defense systems that will allow them to operate undetected.

“We are very excited to offer this exciting new program, which is the first of its kind in the state of California” said John Milburn, executive director of the college’s Employee Training Institute. “This is an excellent opportunity for students, displaced workers and anyone interested in starting a career that supports the mission of ensuring our national security.”

Students enrolled in the online program will learn from subject matter experts about low observable fundamentals and proper application techniques.

A portion of the 130-hour course will include use of an on-site and in-person virtual simulator.

In order to participate, participants must meet the following minimum requirements:
High school diploma or GED
Must pass CASAS tests for Math and English
Background check
Must be able to pass a drug screening
Must be able to use a virtual system for training
In order to seek employment, participants must meet the following requirements:
Must pass respirator physical
Must meet medical requirements to travel overseas
Must be able to lift 60 lbs.
Participants must be eligible to obtain and maintain security clearances, DoD Secret Level
Willingness to deploy overseas for extended periods of time, up to 90 days or more
Interested participants are encouraged to attend an upcoming informational sessions to learn more about the program, requirements, the job and how they can begin an exciting career.

The online information sessions will be held at 10 a.m. Wed, June 23 and at 6 p.m. Thurs, June 24.

