Construction Continues on I-5 Corridor Improvements

Work on the Golden State Freeway, I-5, continues from from the Ventura Freeway to Buena Vista Street. Commuters and travelers on I-5 should be aware of construction crews along the road during the week of April 18 to April 22.

Work listed below will occur during daytime hours unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.

–I-5 at Burbank Boulevard: Crews are working at the Burbank Boulevard interchange and in the I-5 median. Some work may occur at night.

–I-5 between Burbank Boulevard and Cohasset Street: Crews are constructing the irrigation system.

–I-5 between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street: Crews are constructing electrical systems. Some work occurs at night.

–I-5 between Magnolia Boulevard and Cohasset Street: Crews are grinding pavement. Work occurs at night.

–I-5 between SR-134 (Ventura Freeway) and Buena Vista Street: Crews are planting landscaping.

–I-5 at Empire Avenue: Crews are sealing joints. Work occurs at night.

–Buena Vista Street, San Fernando Boulevard, Victory Place, Bonnywood Place, Verdugo Avenue and Alameda Avenue: Crews are constructing curbs, gutters and pedestrian ramps at crossings.

–Victory Place at Old Empire Avenue: Crews are installing traffic signals.

–Burbank Boulevard, Victory Place and other locations: Crews are sealing joints. Some work occurs at night.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures

Intermittent northbound and southbound lane closures may occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., at times reducing I-5 to one or two lanes in either direction.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Ramp Closures

Some I-5 off-ramps and on-ramps may be closed during the day or at night. Detours are provided.

Street Lane Closures

Intermittent street lane closures may occur during the day or at night on Burbank Boulevard, San Fernando Boulevard, Front Street, Victory Place, Empire Avenue, Old Empire Avenue, Buena Vista Street, Verdugo Avenue, Bonnywood Place, Alameda Avenue or other streets.

For more information visit I-5 Corridor Improvements.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...