Inside
1956 - Bill Bonelli incorporates Solemint Water Co., his second of two predecessors of Santa Clarita Water Co.
Bonelli
Cooling Centers to Open In Anticipation of Excessive Heat
Friday, Jun 11, 2021
cooling centers to open, excessive heat

Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita will have its three branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library open as cooling centers beginning Tuesday, June 15.

Normal library services will remain available to the public during cooling center operations.

Cooling centers will be available to the public at the following locations during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. through Thursday, June 17, and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18:

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main Street

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Valencia Library

23743 W. Valencia Boulevard

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Members of the public are also advised that current orders in place by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health related to COVID-19 will be enforced at these locations.

With high temperatures and elevated fire danger continuing through the week, the City reminds residents to be prepared with an emergency supply kit and family action plan.

To learn more and get tips on preparing your home for fire season, please visit santa-clarita.com/Emergency.
