header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 12
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
Dec. 14: One Day Only Passport Fair in Newhall
| Tuesday, Dec 12, 2023
Passport fair crop

The city of Santa Clarita will host a Community Passports Fair for Santa Clarita residents on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to apply for a new passport.

Walk-ins will be available for one day only. No appointment is necessary during this event.

Bring your documents and passport photos per the guidelines on travel.state.gov.⁠

The event will be held at the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Dec. 14: One Day Only Passport Fair in Newhall

Dec. 14: One Day Only Passport Fair in Newhall
Tuesday, Dec 12, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita will host a Community Passports Fair for Santa Clarita residents on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to apply for a new passport.
FULL STORY...

Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita

Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, Dec 11, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 11 - Sunday, Dec. 17.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 12: City Council Meets for Annual Council Reorganization

Dec. 12: City Council Meets for Annual Council Reorganization
Friday, Dec 8, 2023
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12. The council will first meet in special meeting at 5 p.m. for the annual city council reorganization where a new mayor will take up the gavel and a new mayor pro tem will be elected.
FULL STORY...

NHL’s ‘United By Hockey’ Mobile Museum Visits Santa Clarita

NHL’s ‘United By Hockey’ Mobile Museum Visits Santa Clarita
Friday, Dec 8, 2023
Do you have a love for history and hockey? If you do, head over to The Cube—Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia for the “United by Hockey” Mobile Museum on Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 3 – 9 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting

Dec. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Thursday, Dec 7, 2023
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC’s Uniquely Abled Program Receives Award
The College of the Canyons Workforce and Economic Advancement division was distinguished as one of the top-performing training providers by the South Bay Workforce Investment Board for its 100 percent job placement of Uniquely Abled Academy graduates.
COC’s Uniquely Abled Program Receives Award
Jan. 2-5: COC Winter Institute for Grades 6-8
Do you have a child or student that is a sixth to eighth-grader with no plans during Winter Break the week of Jan. 2-5? The College of the Canyons Winter Institute is offering hands on career exploration for junior high school students entering sixth, seventh or eighth grade.
Jan. 2-5: COC Winter Institute for Grades 6-8
SCV Corvette Club Donates to Sheriff’s Annual Toy Drive
The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club recently delivered carloads of toy donations for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station annual toy drive. The SCV Sheriff's Station is collecting toys through Monday, Dec. 18.
SCV Corvette Club Donates to Sheriff’s Annual Toy Drive
Dec. 14: One Day Only Passport Fair in Newhall
The city of Santa Clarita will host a Community Passports Fair for Santa Clarita residents on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to apply for a new passport.
Dec. 14: One Day Only Passport Fair in Newhall
Landlord Relief Fund Officially Launched
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has announced the official launch of the $68.6M Landlord Relief Fund to assist mom-and-pop landlords recoup losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Landlord Relief Fund Officially Launched
Castaic School District Board Elects 2024 Officers
The Governing Board of the Castaic Union School District met on Monday, Dec. 11 to elect new officers for 2024. Janene Maxon will serve as board president and Fred Malcomb will serve as clerk.
Castaic School District Board Elects 2024 Officers
Today in SCV History (Dec. 12)
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
Feb. 24: TMU’s 30th Annual Creation Summit
Commitment to a literal six-day creation has marked The Master’s University since its founding.
Feb. 24: TMU’s 30th Annual Creation Summit
WiSH Foundation Seeking Performers for Hart District Talent Show
Calling all William S. Hart Union High School District performers, students, teachers and administrators! WiSH is excited to introduce Hart District's Got Talent Variety Showcase.
WiSH Foundation Seeking Performers for Hart District Talent Show
Cougars Snap Five-Game Losing Streak at San Diego Mesa
College of the Canyons traveled to San Diego Mesa College recently, snapping a five-game losing streak by bringing home an 83-77 double-overtime victory.  
Cougars Snap Five-Game Losing Streak at San Diego Mesa
Six-Year-Old with Cystic Fibrosis Named Honorary Matador
California State University, Northridge baseball head coach Eddie Cornejo announced the addition of six-year-old Andrew Rivera as an honorary Matador this season.
Six-Year-Old with Cystic Fibrosis Named Honorary Matador
Lady Mustangs Come Up Short in Exhibition Match Against LMU 46-58
The Master's University women's basketball team traveled down to Los Angeles Sunday for an exhibition game against NCAA Division I Loyola Marymount, coming up on the short end of the 58-46 score.
Lady Mustangs Come Up Short in Exhibition Match Against LMU 46-58
Jan. 7: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Remember the Alamo’ Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will dance to caller Mike Seastrom, who along with his wife, Lisa, will call an SSD dance in barn dance style with Contra, line and round dancing between tips Sunday, Jan. 7, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Jan. 7: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Remember the Alamo’ Dance
Ken Striplin | Festive Guide to Holiday Sustainability
As we embrace the joy and warmth of the holiday season, I want to share some valuable insights on how we can make this time even more special – by giving back to our community and protecting our planet.
Ken Striplin | Festive Guide to Holiday Sustainability
COC Awarded $600K for Zero Textbook Cost, OER Materials
College of the Canyons has been awarded $600,000 from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office in support of Zero Textbook Cost (ZTC) acceleration and Open Educational Resources (OER) materials that can be used and repurposed by other California community colleges.
COC Awarded $600K for Zero Textbook Cost, OER Materials
Dec. 13: COC Board Slated to Elect New Officers
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for its annual organizational and business meeting Wednesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 5 p.m.
Dec. 13: COC Board Slated to Elect New Officers
Princess Cruises’ Keel Laying Ceremony Marks Construction of New Ship
Princess Cruises and the line’s partners at Fincantieri Shipyard celebrated Monday the beginning of construction of the second, sensational Sphere Class cruise ship – Star Princess – with the official keel laying ceremony in Monfalcone, Italy
Princess Cruises’ Keel Laying Ceremony Marks Construction of New Ship
Olga Kaczmar Estate Sale Benefiting SCAA
Attention artists! A sale is being held on behalf of Olga Kaczmar’s estate, spanning a 50-year career.
Olga Kaczmar Estate Sale Benefiting SCAA
Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 11 - Sunday, Dec. 17.
Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Jan. 18: SCV Chamber’s 2024 Employment Law Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its annual 2024 Employment Law Update is scheduled for the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 18, at College of the Canyons University Center.
Jan. 18: SCV Chamber’s 2024 Employment Law Update
Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Gift Yourself with DMV’s Mobile Driver’s License
Before traveling this holiday season, give yourself the gift of a California DMV Wallet/Mobile Driver’s License (mDL). The mDL offers a quick and secure identity-check at select airports without handing over your phone or your driver’s license.
Gift Yourself with DMV’s Mobile Driver’s License
Today in SCV History (Dec. 11)
1922 - Piru bank robbed, banker and daughter kidnapped [story]
Jenks Harris
SCVNews.com
%d