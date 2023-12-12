Dec. 14: One Day Only Passport Fair in Newhall

The city of Santa Clarita will host a Community Passports Fair for Santa Clarita residents on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to apply for a new passport.

Walk-ins will be available for one day only. No appointment is necessary during this event.

Bring your documents and passport photos per the guidelines on travel.state.gov.⁠

The event will be held at the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...