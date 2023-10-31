Cougars Take Down Moorpark College 35-30

Uploaded: , Monday, Oct 30, 2023

By College of the Canyons

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

No. 16 College of the Canyons rushed for a combined 175 yards and three scores to take down host Moorpark College 35-30 on Saturday night, winning its fourth conference game of the season.

Canyons (5-3, 4-1) opened up an early 14-0 lead behind two quick touchdown passes from quarterback Emery Floyd. The sophomore signal caller found Don Ray Hall for an 11-yard strike to put COC on the board with 8:30 to go in the opening quarter.

The Cougars benefited from Andre Bray‘s interception of Moorpark quarterback Macloud Crowton on the Raiders’ first drive of the game.

Following the Hall touchdown, the COC defense forced a quick three-and-out. Three snaps later Floyd connected with DeMonni Williams for a 58-yard touchdown toss that made it a 14-0 lead after Asa Johnson‘s second PAT of the night.

Moorpark (2-6, 0-5) got back in the game with a touchdown pass from Crowton to River Stout with under three minutes to play in the quarter. The Raiders continued to turn the tables on a three-yard scoring run from Crowton that tied the game at 14-14 with 11:20 to go in the half.

The Cougars answered right back, however, with a 12-play 75-yard drive capped by Joshua Clark‘s three-yard scoring plunge. On its very next possession, Floyd and company were at it again with the sophomore finding the end zone on a 28-yard run of his own. Johnson’s kick was true once more and Canyons led 28-14 heading into the halftime locker room.

Neither side was able to put together a scoring drive in the third quarter. Eventually, it was Gabriel Landless getting into the end zone for Moorpark on a three-yard scoring run.

Donovan Dunn provided the final offensive fireworks for COC with a two-yard touchdown scamper to put the Cougars ahead 35-21. Dunn finished the game 45 yards on 11 carries.

Malik Brooks led the Canyons ground attack with 68 yards on 15 carries, including a long gain of 28 yards. Joshua Clark finished with 30 yards on six carries to go with his rushing score.

Following the Dunn touchdown, Moorpark started its drive near midfield after a 42-yard return from Jayden Shakir. From there, Crowton was able to lead the Raiders the rest of the way, eventually finding Noah Cronquist for a 23-yard touchdown pass with 1:40 to go in the game, moving the score to 35-28 after the PAT.

Crowton finished the contest 22-of-32 for 236 yards, an interception and two touchdowns. Shakir was the Raiders’ leading receiver with seven catches for 71 yards.

Looking to run out the clock, Canyons eventually took a safety for a 35-30 final score.

Floyd ended the game 10-of-23 for 143 yards and the two passing touchdowns. He rushed for 21 yards and another score.

COC defensive back Ajani Smith was among the leading tacklers with eight total tackles, including seven solo stops and a tackle for loss, to go with a forced fumble, fumble recovery, and two pass break ups.

Carlos Meza finished the night with six total tackles while Joseph Marsh added to his team-leading sack total with two more quarterback takedowns, bringing his season total to six. RB Wilson V and Matias Ortiz Jr. both recorded sacks in the game. Delamonte Barnes also recovered a fumble along with his three tackles. Canyons finished with a combined eight tackles for loss in the game.

COC entered the week eight contest vs. Moorpark tied for the state’s No. 16 spot in the most recent JC Athletic Bureau coaches poll. The Cougars were also ranked No. 22 in the sports information directors association statewide poll.

Canyons has now won five of its last six contests with the lone loss coming in a wild 49-45 result vs. Allan Hancock College in week eight.

The Cougars are currently in a three-way tie with El Camino College (6-2, 4-1) and Allan Hancock (5-3, 4-1) for runner-up in the Southern California Football Association (SCFA), National Division, Northern League standings. Ventura College (6-2, 5-0) is the current conference leader.

COC will next travel to Bakersfield College at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Cougars will then host the regular season finale vs. Ventura College at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. That game will be broadcast to fans through a partnership with SCVTV.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...