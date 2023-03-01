County Ask Public For Feedback On Cannabis Equity Program

The LA County Office of Cannabis Management is inviting the public to join an upcoming community meeting and help determine what an equitable cannabis industry in LA County looks like.

OCM, part of the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, is hosting four in-person Community Feedback Sessions during March as it develops the County’s future Cannabis Equity Program.

Feedback gathered from the sessions will inform final recommendations for the County’s future Cannabis Equity Program and follows the release of the County’s Cannabis Equity Assessment. The assessment evaluated current cannabis industry current practices and recommended ways to support equity in commercial cannabis licensing.

The sessions will give LA County residents, community organizations and business owners an opportunity to learn more about the assessment’s findings and to provide input on Cannabis Equity Program’s eligibility criteria, as well as resources and services that should be offered to those who qualify for the program.

The first session will be held on March 13, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the East Los Angeles Library. To register for upcoming Community Feedback Sessions and review the full Equity assessment on the website.

Spanish translation services, light food and refreshments and free on-site parking will be offered.

Those unable to attend an in-person session, an online feedback session will be held March 23, 2023, from 12– 1 p.m. Click here to register for the online session.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...