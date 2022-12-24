County Asks SCV Residents to Complete Lake Survey

Road work will continue along the I-5 during the holiday season except for nighttime closures on Front Street and Burbank Boulevard. There will not be any nighttime closures scheduled on Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 30 to Jan. 2.
Are you headed to the Rose Parade? Metrolink is offering early-morning train service on five train lines, including the Antelope Valley Line from the Santa Clarita Valley, connecting people to Metro's Gold Line to get you to the parade without the hassle of parking.
The Sundance Institute announced the full programming for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to be held Jan. 19-29, 2023, in person in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Resort. The festival will also be held virtually from Jan. 24-29, 2023. This year’s hybrid festival includes films with cast and crew representing California Institute of the Arts across multiple categories and selected from a submission pool from filmmakers around the world.
Selected video production groups from high schools in the William S. Hart High School District were recently recognized for filmed public service announcements bringing awareness to the dangers of fentanyl.
It’s a new year full of new possibilities and opportunities. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the first Business After Hours mixer of 2023 at 24/7 Events as more than 150 business representatives from across the SCV join for an evening of networking.
Several deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station recently worked in partnership with different retail outlets, including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart, to conduct a retail theft operation. Businesses were monitored via surveillance in a proactive approach to stop thieves in the act.
As California students head back to many public colleges and universities in the new year, the California Department of Public Health is bolstering efforts to raise awareness of and prevent opioid use, addiction, and potential overdose, as the state works to provide students with greater access to the life-saving drug Naloxone.
Did you know over 800 full-time and part-time staff members make up the city of Santa Clarita? This month, the city is proud to showcase the friendly and skilled team in the Human Resources Division for the new release of the You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall campaign.
Road work will continue along the I-5 during the holiday season except for nighttime closures on Front Street and Burbank Boulevard. There will not be any nighttime closures scheduled on Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 30 to Jan. 2.
Are you headed to the Rose Parade? Metrolink is offering early-morning train service on five train lines, including the Antelope Valley Line from the Santa Clarita Valley, connecting people to Metro's Gold Line to get you to the parade without the hassle of parking.
The Slamdance Film Festival returns for its 29th edition in a hybrid format, running in-person in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah from Jan. 20-26 and virtually from Jan. 23-29 on the Slamdance Channel. As in years past, alums from California Institute of the Arts in Valencia can be spotted across multiple categories, ranging from documentary features to animated shorts.
It was the last lead they would enjoy. Four players scored in double figures and everyone played in the game as The Master's University women's basketball team defeated the Bethesda Flames 94-61 Saturday afternoon in a non-conference contest in The MacArthur Center.
Pure joy covered every acre of The Painted Turtle, a local nonprofit camp for kids with serious medical conditions, as the organization welcomed 265 people on Dec. 3 to its first in-person holiday gathering on camp in 1,095 days.
After trailing by 15 at the half, The Master's men's basketball team fought back to tie it, but that was as close as they got as the Lights of Montana State-Northern defeated the Mustangs 80-71 in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz. Tuesday.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, swore in recently elected board members, elected its new officers, received recognitions for service, and set its 2023 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
College of the Canyons pushed past the visiting West Hills Lemoore Eagles by an 89-72 final score at the Cougar Cage on Tuesday night, good for its second straight victory and third over the last four games.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has removed all eligibility requirements for the mpox vaccine, making it available to anyone needing protection against the disease without having to disclose any information on personal risk.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.