April 14: Supervisor Barger Seeks Public Input on County’s Racial Equity Plan

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will co-host a virtual community input session to gather feedback on a countywide racial equity strategic plan.

The forthcoming plan will guide the County’s future investments in historically underinvested communities. It will also serve as a blueprint for creating parity and equity, leveling the playing field for communities of color that have been systematically disenfranchised.

“This community input session is about getting a clear understanding of the need that exists in the Fifth District and giving a voice to the constituents that I represent,” said Supervisor Barger. “This is a key opportunity to ensure that the County’s equity investments benefit rural and dense communities alike. It provides a seat at the table for everyone to equally share their feedback on how their quality of life can be improved.”

The meeting will start April 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The meeting will also be co-hosted by the County’s Anti-Racism, Diversity, and Inclusion Initiative, which is the lead entity for the plan’s development and planning process. A registration link to join the meeting is now available and can be accessed through the meeting’s outreach flyers in English and Spanish.

