County Launches ‘Parks from Home’ Virtual Recreation Center (Video)

Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation launched “Parks From Home,” a virtual recreation center to provide free access to fitness and instructional classes for the public to enjoy from home during the COVID-19 crisis. The free online programming includes videos of LA County Parks staff teaching recreation, sports, arts, and specialty courses, plus virtual tours of trails, gardens, and popular attractions throughout Los Angeles County.

LA County Parks is committed to continuing to provide healthy and resilient communities by bringing much-needed resources right to our residents’ homes. Now more than ever, access to healthy opportunities and creating calm spaces to maintain mental wellness, in a matter that supports social distancing is paramount.

“‘Parks From Home’ is an innovative opportunity to bring our world-class programming direct to the communities we serve, while everyone stays home to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Norma E. García, Acting Director of LA County Parks. “We invite everyone to enjoy a recreation and art class at home, get active with sports clinics, and virtually enjoy our beautiful Los Angeles County landscapes.”

LA County Parks will continue to add additional online programming to provide a positive outlet and fill the gap of outdoor experiences for all Los Angeles County residents during the “Safer At Home” order.

“Parks from Home” is available for free on the LA County Parks website and Youtube channel. New video content will be added regularly and announced via social media @lacountyparks.

Parks From Home webpage: http://parks.lacounty.gov/virtual

Currently, local and regional parks remain open as outdoor-only facilities with social distancing required and group gatherings of any size prohibited. Play and sports amenities, indoor facilities, nature centers, golf courses, sports and recreation programs, and multi-use trails remain closed to the public.

LA County Parks continues to assess daily operations and implement precautionary measures in response to COVID-19, working closely with County leaders and the Department of Public Health.

For more information on closures and changes in response to COVID-19, visit the LA County Parks website at https://parks.lacounty.gov/covid-19.

About LA County Parks and Recreation

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation manages 183 parks and operates a network of 9 regional parks, 38 neighborhood parks, 20 community parks, 15 wildlife sanctuaries, 8 nature centers, 41 public swimming pools, more than 200 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, and the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses. The department also maintains four botanical centers: The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, the South Coast Botanic Garden, Descanso Gardens, and Virginia Robinson Gardens. The department also owns and operates the iconic Hollywood Bowl and John Anson Ford Amphitheatre which are jointly managed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, providing County residents with valuable entertainment and cultural resources.